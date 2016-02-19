Occlusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723604013, 9781483281407

Occlusion

1st Edition

Authors: Hamish Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9781483281407
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 288
Description

Occlusion focuses on rules that influence the achievement of perfect occlusion, particularly noting the design of the occlusal surfaces of dentures.
The manuscript first offers information on the muscles, joints, and teeth, neuromuscular function, and positions and movements. Topics include mandibular joints and ligaments, roots and occlusal surfaces of the teeth, and muscles of mastication. The book then ponders on occlusion and articulation and functions of the masticatory system.
The publication examines articulators and disturbances and disorders, as well as gnathological articulators, adjustable and plain-hinge articulators, and developmental and functional disturbances. The manuscript also takes a look at analysis and diagnosis and occlusion in fixed restorative procedures. Discussions focus on clinical analysis of occlusal function, articulator analysis, quadrant restorations and the unilateral bridge, and single restoration.
The publication is a dependable source of data for dentists and readers interested in occlusion.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Chapter 1 Terms, Influences and Concepts

Chapter 2 The Muscles, Joints and Teeth

Chapter 3 Neuromuscular Function

Chapter 4 Positions and Movements

Chapter 5 Occlusion and Articulation

Chapter 6 Functions of the Masticatory System

Chapter 7 Articulators

Chapter 8 Disturbances and Disorders

Chapter 9 Analysis and Diagnosis

Chapter 10 Occlusion In Fixed Restorative Procedures

Chapter 11 Occlusion In Complete and Partial Dentures

Chapter 12 Occlusal Adjustment of the Natural Teeth

Chapter 13 The Treatment of Disturbances and Disorders

Chapter 14 Summary and An Exhortation

Glossary Terms and Definitions

Appendix

Criteria For Good Occlusion

Criteria For Good Occlusal Function

Ten-Point Test For Occlusal Function

Questionnaire For Mandibular Dysfunction Syndrome with Suggestions For Treatment

Occlusal Adjustment For Complete Dentures

Index


