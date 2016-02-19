Occlusion
1st Edition
Description
Occlusion focuses on rules that influence the achievement of perfect occlusion, particularly noting the design of the occlusal surfaces of dentures.
The manuscript first offers information on the muscles, joints, and teeth, neuromuscular function, and positions and movements. Topics include mandibular joints and ligaments, roots and occlusal surfaces of the teeth, and muscles of mastication. The book then ponders on occlusion and articulation and functions of the masticatory system.
The publication examines articulators and disturbances and disorders, as well as gnathological articulators, adjustable and plain-hinge articulators, and developmental and functional disturbances. The manuscript also takes a look at analysis and diagnosis and occlusion in fixed restorative procedures. Discussions focus on clinical analysis of occlusal function, articulator analysis, quadrant restorations and the unilateral bridge, and single restoration.
The publication is a dependable source of data for dentists and readers interested in occlusion.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Chapter 1 Terms, Influences and Concepts
Chapter 2 The Muscles, Joints and Teeth
Chapter 3 Neuromuscular Function
Chapter 4 Positions and Movements
Chapter 5 Occlusion and Articulation
Chapter 6 Functions of the Masticatory System
Chapter 7 Articulators
Chapter 8 Disturbances and Disorders
Chapter 9 Analysis and Diagnosis
Chapter 10 Occlusion In Fixed Restorative Procedures
Chapter 11 Occlusion In Complete and Partial Dentures
Chapter 12 Occlusal Adjustment of the Natural Teeth
Chapter 13 The Treatment of Disturbances and Disorders
Chapter 14 Summary and An Exhortation
Glossary Terms and Definitions
Appendix
Criteria For Good Occlusion
Criteria For Good Occlusal Function
Ten-Point Test For Occlusal Function
Questionnaire For Mandibular Dysfunction Syndrome with Suggestions For Treatment
Occlusal Adjustment For Complete Dentures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281407