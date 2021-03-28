Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 48-1

Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, is serving as Guest Editor for this special issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics devoted to Interprofessional Collaboration for Select Women’s Health Issues. Articles deal with the spectrum of disciplines in response to failures of interprofessional collaboration that resulted in compromises to patient quality and safety. Systematic reviews have shown that this type of learning has led to positive outcomes in relation to participant’s reactions, attitudes, knowledge/skill, behaviors, and practice, as well as patient benefits. Articles in this issue are specifically devoted to the following topics: Reproductive Rights and Women’s Mental Health: Essential Information for the Ob/Gyn; Goals for Collaborative Management of Obstetric Hemorrhage; Role of Lipid Management in women's Health Preventative Care; Stroke in Pregnancy: An Update; Treatment of Viral Infections During Pregnancy; Benign Uterine Disease: The Added Role of Imaging; Racial Differences in Pregnancy-Related Morbidity and Mortality; Psychiatric Medication Use in Pregnancy and Breastfeeding; Neuroimaging During Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period; The Midlife Transition, Depression and Its Clinical Management; and Burnout in Obstetricians-Gynecologists: Its Prevalence, Identification, Prevention, and Reversal. Readers will come away with the information needed to improve patient outcomes while aiming toward goals like interprofessional faculty development that result in reducing feelings of isolation, developing a more collaborative approach, and providing opportunities to share knowledge, experiences, and ideas.