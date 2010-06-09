Obstetrics and Gynecology: A Competency-Based Companion
1st Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
Section I: INTRODUCTION TO THE COMPETENCIES
Chapter 1 How to Study This Book
Chapter 2 Medical Knowledge: An Essential Competency
Chapter 3 Practice-Based Learning and Improvement
Chapter 4 Interpersonal and Communication Skills
Chapter 5 Professionalism from Hippocrates to the Residency Review Committee
Chapter 6 The Systems-Based Practice Competency
Chapter 7 How to Succeed on the Ob/Gyn Clerkship
Chapter 8 Using the Competencies to Become an Effective Teacher
Chapter 9 Oral Presentations in Obstetrics
Appendix 1: ACGME Clinical Competencies
Appendix 2: Competency Self-Assessment Form: Obstetrics
Appendix 3: Competency Self-Assessment Form: Gynecology
Section II: CASES IN OBSTETRIC MANAGEMENT
Chapter 10 Obstetric Tools: Prenatal Ultrasound in Each Trimester
Chapter 11 Routine Prenatal Care (Case 1)
Chapter 12 Antenatal Screening and Prenatal Diagnosis for Fetal Genetic Disorders (Case 2)
Chapter 13 Antenatal Fetal Surveillance (Case 3)
Chapter 14 Teaching Visual: Fetal Heart-Rate Interpretation
Chapter 15 Obstetric Anesthesia (Case 4)
Chapter 16 Normal Labor (Case 5)
Chapter 17 Abnormalities of Labor and Their Management (Case 6)
Chapter 18 Postpartum Hemorrhage (Case 7)
Chapter 19 Teaching Visual: Managing Post Partum Hemorrhage
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Obstetric Management
Section III: CASES IN MATERNAL/FETAL MEDICINE
Chapter 20 Early Pregnancy Loss and Miscarriage (Case 8)
Chapter 21 Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy (Case 9)
Chapter 22 Diabetes in Pregnancy (Case 10)
Chapter 23 Pulmonary Diseases in Pregnancy (Case 11)
Chapter 24 Premature Labor, Abnormal Bleeding, and Abdominal Pain in the Second and Third Trimester (Case 12)
Chapter 25 Twin Gestations (Case 13)
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Maternal/Fetal Medicine
Section IV: CASES IN INFECTION IN PREGNANCY
Chapter 26 Pneumonia in Pregnancy (Case 14)
Chapter 27 Acute Pyelonephritis in Pregnancy (Case 15)
Chapter 28 Chorioamnionitis and Endometritis (Case 16)
Chapter 29 HIV and Pregnancy (Case 17)
Chapter 30 Syphilis in Pregnancy
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Infections in Pregnancy
Section V: CASES IN GYNECOLOGY
Chapter 31 Teaching Visual: The Menstrual Cycle
Chapter 32 The Menstrual Cycle (Case 18)
Chapter 33 Contraception (Case 19)
Chapter 34 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (Case 20)
Chapter 35 Vaginitis (Case 21)
Chapter 36 Pelvic Pain (Case 22)
Chapter 37 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (Case 23)
Chapter 38 Uterine Leiomyomas (Case 24)
Chapter 39 Imaging Tools for Common Pelvic Disorders
Chapter 40 The Premenstrual Syndrome (Case 25)
Chapter 41 Urogynecology and Urinary Incontinence (Case 26)
Chapter 42 Menopausal Concerns and Treatment (Case 27)
Chapter 43 Osteoporosis (Case 28)
Chapter 44 Human Papiloma Virus-Related Vulvar Disease (Case 29)
Chapter 45 Pap Testing and Cervical Cytologic Surveillance (Case 30)
Chapter 46 Breast Cancer Screening (Case 31)
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Gynecology
Section VI: CASES IN REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY
Chapter 47 Evaluation of the Infertile Patient (Case 32)
Chapter 48 Endometriosis (Case 33)
Chapter 49 Approaching Secondary Amenorrhea (Case 34)
Chapter 50 Teaching Visual: Secondary Amenorrhea
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Reproductive Endocrinology
Section VII: CASES IN GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
Chapter 51 Cervical Cancer (Case 35)
Chapter 52 Endometrial Cancer (Case 36)
Chapter 53 Teaching Visual: Ureteral Anatomy
Chapter 54 Ovarian Cancer (Case 37)
Chapter 55 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (Case 38)
Professor’s Pearls: Cases in Gynecologic Oncology
Section VIII: THE COMPETENCIES: CHALLENGES AND PATIENT PERSPECTIVES
Chapter 56 Issues In Primary Care For the Obstetrician/Gynecologist
Chapter 57 The Importance of Screening For Violence in the Teen Population
Chapter 58 Obesity and Obstetrics: Using Systems and Early Intervention
Chapter 59 Pregnancy Termination and the Competencies
Chapter 60 On Birthing Plans and Birthing Outcomes: Perspectives From a Physician-Patient
Chapter 61 A Defense Attorney’s Perspective
Chapter 62 Coping With the Malpractice Insurance Crisis and Rising Costs: The Advantages of a Physician-Organized System
Section IX: OPERATIVE DELIVERY AND GYNECOLOGIC PROCEDURES
OPERATIVE DELIVERY PROCEDURES
Procedure 1: Vacuum Assisted Vaginal Delivery
Procedure 2: Forceps Assisted Vaginal Delivery
Procedure 3: Episiotomy Repair
Procedure 4: Caesarean Section
GYNECOLOGIC PROCEDURES
Procedure 1: Dilitation and Curettage/Hysteroscopy
Procedure 2: Endometrial Ablation
Procedure 3: Cone Biopsy/Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP)
Procedure 4: Marsupialization of Bartholin’s Duct Cyst
Procedure 5: Laparoscopy
Procedure 6: Fulgeration of Endometriosis
Procedure 7: Abdominal Hysterectomy
Procedure 8: Vaginal Hysterectomy
Procedure 9: Surgical Staging for Endometrial and Ovarian Cancers
Procedure 10: Pfannensteil Incision
Description
Designed to teach you to think like a more experienced clinician, Obstetrics and Gynecology: A Competency-Based Companion, by Michael Belden, MD, places as much value on process as it does on content. This unique resource features a case-based organization that hones in on essential knowledge in obstetrics and gynecology. Its convenient pocket-sized format enables you to review the material on the go, and online access via Student Consult enhances your study of the material and exponentially boosts your reference power.
Key Features
- Provides high-yield core information essential to rotations in a pocket-sized, portable format.
- Uses a color-coded system that places core information in a framework of the ACGME Core Competencies.
- Offers self-assessment activities throughout to promote retention and application of knowledge, including access on line to your own competency-based portfolio tools and competency-specific learning modules (Vertical Reads).
- Features ACGME Core Competencies enabling you to integrate evidence-based medicine, continual self-assessment, and cognizance of interpersonal skills into your daily routine.
- Includes features such as “Speaking Intelligently” and “Clinical Thinking” in each chapter to help you see the “big picture.”
- Presents “Teaching Visuals”—an interactive teaching device designed to reinforce visual concepts.
- Equips you to perform a more in-depth review of obstetric and gynecological topics with “Clinical Entities” that link to top references in the field.
- Includes access to Student Consult at www.studentconsult.com, where you'll find the complete text and illustrations of the book online, fully searchable • "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles • Self-Assessment Competency Log • Professors Pearls that provide cases with questions and annotated answers • Vertical Reads • and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709946
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240185