Obstetric Emergencies, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771271, 9781455772117

Obstetric Emergencies, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: James Alexander
eBook ISBN: 9781455772117
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771271
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2013
This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics covers the most common and uncommon obstetric emergencies, including emergency caesarean section, resuscitation of the newborn, and hypertensive crisis. Other articles include coverage of the most daunting ob complications--shoulder dystocia and intrapartum hemorrhage. James Alexander, MD, serves as Guest Editor for this important issue.

James Alexander Author

UT Southwestern

