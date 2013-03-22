Obstetric Emergencies, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Authors: James Alexander
eBook ISBN: 9781455772117
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771271
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2013
Description
This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics covers the most common and uncommon obstetric emergencies, including emergency caesarean section, resuscitation of the newborn, and hypertensive crisis. Other articles include coverage of the most daunting ob complications--shoulder dystocia and intrapartum hemorrhage. James Alexander, MD, serves as Guest Editor for this important issue.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 22nd March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772117
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771271
About the Authors
James Alexander Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UT Southwestern
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.