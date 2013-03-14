Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound: Case Review Series - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455743759, 9780323248600

Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound: Case Review Series

3rd Edition

Authors: Karen Reuter John McGahan
eBook ISBN: 9780323248600
eBook ISBN: 9781455753567
Paperback ISBN: 9781455743759
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th March 2013
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Section I: Opening Round

Section II: Fair Game

Section III: Challenge

Description

An outstanding title from the popular Case Review Series, Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound provides 119 case histories, with over 300 corresponding images, questions, answers, commentary, references, and more, to enhance your imaging interpretation skills in obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound. Its discussions incorporate the most recent knowledge from OB/GYN ultrasound literature, providing an excellent review for residents and practitioners alike.

Key Features

  • Turn to Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound as excellent review for the Boards!
  • Effectively prepare for certification, recertification, and practice with content that mimics the new format of board exams as well as the everyday clinical experience.

About the Authors

Karen Reuter Author

Professor of Radiology, Tufts University School of Medicine; Radiologist, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA

John McGahan Author

Department of Radiology, University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California

