Obstetric and Gynecologic Dermatology with CD-ROM - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434450

Obstetric and Gynecologic Dermatology with CD-ROM

3rd Edition

Authors: Martin Black Christina Ambros-Rudolph Libby Edwards Peter Lynch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723434450
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 19th August 2008
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Highly Commended, Dermatology, BMA Awards 2009

Completely updated throughout—and still the only reference of its kind—the new edition of this well-respected resource offers you a practical guide for the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of a full range of common and uncommon obstetric and gynecologic skin disorders. Expanded coverage—including chapters on vulval vaginal disease help you meet more clinical challenges, while more than 460 illustrations emphasize pathologic and clinical appearances of dermatologic problems, providing essential visual guidance for the most informed diagnoses. Enhanced basic dermatologic information, such as general introductions to treatment, treatment options, and rashes, makes this an excellent guide for dermatologist and non-dermatologists, as well as obstetricians and gynecologists. A CD-ROM—new to this edition—provides convenient access to all of the book’s images for your personal use.

Key Features

  • Features the contributions of a team of international experts who provide a global perspective on today’s best practices.
  • Provides exceptional visual guidance of both obstetric and gynecologic dermatoses, making this a convenient one-stop consultation reference.
  • Includes more than 460 illustrations that clarify the key features of diseases and provide a greater “true-life” practice perspective for making accurate diagnoses.
  • Covers a full spectrum of conditions, including vulvar dermatoses, dermatoses of pregnancy, effect of pregnancy on other skin disorders, and more, to help you meet a full range of clinical challenges for diverse patient populations.

Table of Contents

Obstetrics

1. Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy and the menopause – Diana Hamilton-Fairley

2. Perimenstrual skin eruptions, autoimmune progesterone dermatitis, autoimmune estrogen dermatitis - Martin M. Black, Catherine JM Stephens

3. Physiologic skin changes of pregnancy - Samantha Vaughan-Jones, Marilynn McKay

4. A systematic approach to the dermatoses of pregnancy - Christina Ambros Rudolph

5. Pemphigoid (Herpes) Gestationis - Rachel E. Jenkins, Jeff Shornick

6. Polymorphic eruption of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph, Martin M. Black

7. Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph

8. Atopic eruption of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph

9. The papular and pruritic dermatoses of pregnancy (former entities) - Christina Ambros-Rudolph, Martin M. Black, Samantha Vaughan Jones

10. Effect of pregnancy on other skin diseases - Samantha Vaughan-Jones, Martin M. Black

11. Connective tissue diseases in pregnancy - Daghni Rajasingham and Catherine Nelson- Piercy

12. Infectious diseases in pregnancy - Eithne MacMahan, Emma Fox and Diana Lockwood

Gynecologic Dermatology

13. Vulvar anatomy - Hope Haefner

14. Lichen Sclerosus – Libby Edwards

15. Lichen Planus – Libby Edwards

16. Vulvar pruritus and Lichen Simplex Chronicus – Peter Lynch

17. Vulvar Dermatoses; Papulosquamous Diseases – Libby Edwards

18. Vulvar Dermatoses: The eczematous Diseases – Peter Lynch

19. Skin colored and red papules and nodules - Peter Lynch and Lynnette Margesson

20. Pustules, Vesicles, Bullae, and Erosions - Libby Edwards

21. Vulvar Ulcers - Peter Lynch

22. Disorders of Pigmentation - Libby Edwards

23. Vulvar neoplasms and cysts - Peter Lynch

24. Vaginitis - Libby Edwards

25. Vulvar Edema - Peter Lynch

26. Pediatric vulvar disorders - Lynne Margesson

27. Vulvodynia – Libby Edwards

Appendices

A. ISSVD Classification of Vulvar Disease – Peter Lynch

B. Principles of evaluation and management of patients with vulvovaginal symptoms – Libby Edwards

C. Therapy of vulvovaginal skin diseases – Libby Edwards

D. Patient Information – Libby Edwards

Index

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2008
Published:
19th August 2008
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723434450

About the Authors

Martin Black

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatological Immunopathology, St. John's Institute of Dermatology, Guy's King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine, St. Thomas Hospital, London, UK

Christina Ambros-Rudolph

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria

Libby Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center

Peter Lynch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, Davis, CA

Reviews

"The CD Rom included provides convenient delivery of the information. The book is an excellent reference guide for any O&G or dermatologist and is a particularly good text for those trainees embarking on a career in this subspecialty... Concise yet informative with exceptional illustrations. New information and updates are delivered simply but informatively."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.