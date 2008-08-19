Obstetric and Gynecologic Dermatology with CD-ROM

Highly Commended, Dermatology, BMA Awards 2009

Completely updated throughout—and still the only reference of its kind—the new edition of this well-respected resource offers you a practical guide for the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of a full range of common and uncommon obstetric and gynecologic skin disorders. Expanded coverage—including chapters on vulval vaginal disease help you meet more clinical challenges, while more than 460 illustrations emphasize pathologic and clinical appearances of dermatologic problems, providing essential visual guidance for the most informed diagnoses. Enhanced basic dermatologic information, such as general introductions to treatment, treatment options, and rashes, makes this an excellent guide for dermatologist and non-dermatologists, as well as obstetricians and gynecologists. A CD-ROM—new to this edition—provides convenient access to all of the book’s images for your personal use.