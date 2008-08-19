Obstetric and Gynecologic Dermatology with CD-ROM
3rd Edition
Description
Highly Commended, Dermatology, BMA Awards 2009
Completely updated throughout—and still the only reference of its kind—the new edition of this well-respected resource offers you a practical guide for the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of a full range of common and uncommon obstetric and gynecologic skin disorders. Expanded coverage—including chapters on vulval vaginal disease help you meet more clinical challenges, while more than 460 illustrations emphasize pathologic and clinical appearances of dermatologic problems, providing essential visual guidance for the most informed diagnoses. Enhanced basic dermatologic information, such as general introductions to treatment, treatment options, and rashes, makes this an excellent guide for dermatologist and non-dermatologists, as well as obstetricians and gynecologists. A CD-ROM—new to this edition—provides convenient access to all of the book’s images for your personal use.
Key Features
- Features the contributions of a team of international experts who provide a global perspective on today’s best practices.
- Provides exceptional visual guidance of both obstetric and gynecologic dermatoses, making this a convenient one-stop consultation reference.
- Includes more than 460 illustrations that clarify the key features of diseases and provide a greater “true-life” practice perspective for making accurate diagnoses.
- Covers a full spectrum of conditions, including vulvar dermatoses, dermatoses of pregnancy, effect of pregnancy on other skin disorders, and more, to help you meet a full range of clinical challenges for diverse patient populations.
Table of Contents
Obstetrics
1. Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy and the menopause – Diana Hamilton-Fairley
2. Perimenstrual skin eruptions, autoimmune progesterone dermatitis, autoimmune estrogen dermatitis - Martin M. Black, Catherine JM Stephens
3. Physiologic skin changes of pregnancy - Samantha Vaughan-Jones, Marilynn McKay
4. A systematic approach to the dermatoses of pregnancy - Christina Ambros Rudolph
5. Pemphigoid (Herpes) Gestationis - Rachel E. Jenkins, Jeff Shornick
6. Polymorphic eruption of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph, Martin M. Black
7. Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph
8. Atopic eruption of pregnancy - Christina Ambros-Rudolph
9. The papular and pruritic dermatoses of pregnancy (former entities) - Christina Ambros-Rudolph, Martin M. Black, Samantha Vaughan Jones
10. Effect of pregnancy on other skin diseases - Samantha Vaughan-Jones, Martin M. Black
11. Connective tissue diseases in pregnancy - Daghni Rajasingham and Catherine Nelson- Piercy
12. Infectious diseases in pregnancy - Eithne MacMahan, Emma Fox and Diana Lockwood
Gynecologic Dermatology
13. Vulvar anatomy - Hope Haefner
14. Lichen Sclerosus – Libby Edwards
15. Lichen Planus – Libby Edwards
16. Vulvar pruritus and Lichen Simplex Chronicus – Peter Lynch
17. Vulvar Dermatoses; Papulosquamous Diseases – Libby Edwards
18. Vulvar Dermatoses: The eczematous Diseases – Peter Lynch
19. Skin colored and red papules and nodules - Peter Lynch and Lynnette Margesson
20. Pustules, Vesicles, Bullae, and Erosions - Libby Edwards
21. Vulvar Ulcers - Peter Lynch
22. Disorders of Pigmentation - Libby Edwards
23. Vulvar neoplasms and cysts - Peter Lynch
24. Vaginitis - Libby Edwards
25. Vulvar Edema - Peter Lynch
26. Pediatric vulvar disorders - Lynne Margesson
27. Vulvodynia – Libby Edwards
Appendices
A. ISSVD Classification of Vulvar Disease – Peter Lynch
B. Principles of evaluation and management of patients with vulvovaginal symptoms – Libby Edwards
C. Therapy of vulvovaginal skin diseases – Libby Edwards
D. Patient Information – Libby Edwards
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 19th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723434450
About the Authors
Martin Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatological Immunopathology, St. John's Institute of Dermatology, Guy's King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine, St. Thomas Hospital, London, UK
Christina Ambros-Rudolph
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria
Libby Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center
Peter Lynch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, Davis, CA
Reviews
"The CD Rom included provides convenient delivery of the information. The book is an excellent reference guide for any O&G or dermatologist and is a particularly good text for those trainees embarking on a career in this subspecialty... Concise yet informative with exceptional illustrations. New information and updates are delivered simply but informatively."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments
