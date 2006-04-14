Obstetric and Gynecologic Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323024204, 9780323070249

Obstetric and Gynecologic Anesthesia

1st Edition

The Requisites

Authors: Ferne Braveman
eBook ISBN: 9780323070249
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323024204
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th April 2006
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

  1. Maternal Physiology and Pharmacology

    2. Anesthesia for Non-Obstetric Surgery During Pregnancy

    3. Anesthetic Considerations for Fetal Surgery

    4. Analgesia for Labor and Delivery

    5. Fetal Monitoring and Resuscitation

    6. Anesthesia for Cesarean Delivery
    7. Post-Cesarean Anesthesia

    8. The High Risk Obstetrical Patient

    9. Obstetrical Anesthesiology Services

    10. Complication and Risk Management in Obstetrics and Gynecologic Anesthesia

    11. Pharmacology and Physiologic Issues Specific to the Care of the Gynecologic Patient

    12. Anesthesia for Gynecologic/Oncology Procedures

    13. Management of Pelvic Pain



    Appendices


    Factors Which Place a Women at Increased Risk From Anesthesia

    Guidelines for Regional Anesthesia in Obstetrics

    Optimal Goals for Anesthesia Care in Obstetrics

    Standards for Postanesthesia Care

    Statement of Regional Anesthesia

    Summary of Practice Guidelines for Obstetrical Anesthesia

    Statement on Pain Relief During Anesthesia

Description

This volume in The Requisites in Anesthesiology Series concisely presents all of the knowledge essential to the safe practice of obstetric and gynecologic anesthesia. It covers every facet of the anesthetic care of female patients, including non-obstetrical pain management · pharmacology · physiology · common surgical procedures · oncologic procedures · assisted reproduction · fetal surgery · high-risk obstetric patients · and more. Case studies in each chapter demonstrate the clinical relevance of the material and test your comprehension. Tightly focused, user-friendly chapters make it ideal both as a refresher for certification or recertification, and as a reference for everyday clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Uses a logical, consistent chapter format to facilitate reference.
  • Presents special boxes that highlight relevant case studies · key points · controversies · and advantages/disadvantages of drugs, tests, techniques, monitoring approaches, and more.
  • Emphasizes current practice guidelines throughout—to ensure the safe and efficacious use of techniques as approved by leading anesthesia societies.
  • Features 1 - 3 case studies in each chapter, consisting of a clinical vignette followed by several questions (with answers) that probe readers' mastery of the relevant knowledge.
  • Represents the work of a single expert author—for a consistent, cohesive approach throughout.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070249
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323024204

About the Authors

Ferne Braveman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Ct.

