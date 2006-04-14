Obstetric and Gynecologic Anesthesia
1st Edition
The Requisites
Table of Contents
- Maternal Physiology and Pharmacology
2. Anesthesia for Non-Obstetric Surgery During Pregnancy
3. Anesthetic Considerations for Fetal Surgery
4. Analgesia for Labor and Delivery
5. Fetal Monitoring and Resuscitation
6. Anesthesia for Cesarean Delivery
7. Post-Cesarean Anesthesia
8. The High Risk Obstetrical Patient
9. Obstetrical Anesthesiology Services
10. Complication and Risk Management in Obstetrics and Gynecologic Anesthesia
11. Pharmacology and Physiologic Issues Specific to the Care of the Gynecologic Patient
12. Anesthesia for Gynecologic/Oncology Procedures
13. Management of Pelvic Pain
Appendices
Factors Which Place a Women at Increased Risk From Anesthesia
Guidelines for Regional Anesthesia in Obstetrics
Optimal Goals for Anesthesia Care in Obstetrics
Standards for Postanesthesia Care
Statement of Regional Anesthesia
Summary of Practice Guidelines for Obstetrical Anesthesia
Statement on Pain Relief During Anesthesia
Description
This volume in The Requisites in Anesthesiology Series concisely presents all of the knowledge essential to the safe practice of obstetric and gynecologic anesthesia. It covers every facet of the anesthetic care of female patients, including non-obstetrical pain management · pharmacology · physiology · common surgical procedures · oncologic procedures · assisted reproduction · fetal surgery · high-risk obstetric patients · and more. Case studies in each chapter demonstrate the clinical relevance of the material and test your comprehension. Tightly focused, user-friendly chapters make it ideal both as a refresher for certification or recertification, and as a reference for everyday clinical practice.
Key Features
- Uses a logical, consistent chapter format to facilitate reference.
- Presents special boxes that highlight relevant case studies · key points · controversies · and advantages/disadvantages of drugs, tests, techniques, monitoring approaches, and more.
- Emphasizes current practice guidelines throughout—to ensure the safe and efficacious use of techniques as approved by leading anesthesia societies.
- Features 1 - 3 case studies in each chapter, consisting of a clinical vignette followed by several questions (with answers) that probe readers' mastery of the relevant knowledge.
- Represents the work of a single expert author—for a consistent, cohesive approach throughout.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 14th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070249
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323024204
About the Authors
Ferne Braveman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Ct.