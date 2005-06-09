Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443064623

Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound

1st Edition

A Self Assessment Guide

Authors: Oluwakemi Ola-Ojo
Paperback ISBN: 9780443064623
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th June 2005
Page Count: 468
Description

Ideal for both students and practitioners, this practical study guide helps readers monitor and track their understanding of the use of ultrasound in obstetrics and gynecology practice. It features numerous questions and answers developed to reinforce critical thinking and help readers apply the material to real-life situations. Drawn from lecture notes, journals, textbooks, and the author's practical experience, questions are grouped into sections enabling readers to use this guide in conjunction with other textbooks or current research findings for a customized learning experience.

Key Features

  • Numerous, high-quality ultrasound images provide examples of images representative of those readers are likely to encounter in practice.
  • Coverage encompasses a wide spectrum of ultrasound training.
  • Detailed information on fertility equips readers with a point of reference for evaluating ultrasound images related to this topic.
  • A logical organization helps readers quickly grasp material and understand the subject.

Table of Contents

Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Glossary of abbreviations

Section 1 – Questions
Q.1 Anatomy
Q.2 Physics and instrumentation
Q.3 Gynaecology
Q.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
Q.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
Q.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
Q.7 Fertility

Section 2 – Answers
A.1 Anatomy
A.2 Physics and instrumentation
A.3 Gynaecology
A.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
A.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
A.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
A.7 Fertility

Section 3
Appendix – centile charts
Useful addresses and websites
Further reading

Index

About the Author

Oluwakemi Ola-Ojo

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior 1 Radiographer/Ultrasonographer, London, UK

