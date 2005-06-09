Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound
1st Edition
A Self Assessment Guide
Authors: Oluwakemi Ola-Ojo
Paperback ISBN: 9780443064623
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th June 2005
Page Count: 468
Description
Ideal for both students and practitioners, this practical study guide helps readers monitor and track their understanding of the use of ultrasound in obstetrics and gynecology practice. It features numerous questions and answers developed to reinforce critical thinking and help readers apply the material to real-life situations. Drawn from lecture notes, journals, textbooks, and the author's practical experience, questions are grouped into sections enabling readers to use this guide in conjunction with other textbooks or current research findings for a customized learning experience.
Key Features
- Numerous, high-quality ultrasound images provide examples of images representative of those readers are likely to encounter in practice.
- Coverage encompasses a wide spectrum of ultrasound training.
- Detailed information on fertility equips readers with a point of reference for evaluating ultrasound images related to this topic.
- A logical organization helps readers quickly grasp material and understand the subject.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Glossary of abbreviations
Section 1 – Questions
Q.1 Anatomy
Q.2 Physics and instrumentation
Q.3 Gynaecology
Q.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
Q.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
Q.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
Q.7 Fertility
Section 2 – Answers
A.1 Anatomy
A.2 Physics and instrumentation
A.3 Gynaecology
A.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
A.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
A.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
A.7 Fertility
Section 3
Appendix – centile charts
Useful addresses and websites
Further reading
Index
Preface
Acknowledgements
Glossary of abbreviations
Section 1 – Questions
Q.1 Anatomy
Q.2 Physics and instrumentation
Q.3 Gynaecology
Q.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
Q.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
Q.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
Q.7 Fertility
Section 2 – Answers
A.1 Anatomy
A.2 Physics and instrumentation
A.3 Gynaecology
A.4 Obstetrics – 1st trimester
A.5 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part one
A.6 Obstetrics – 2nd and 3rd trimester, part two
A.7 Fertility
Section 3
Appendix – centile charts
Useful addresses and websites
Further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 9th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443064623
About the Author
Oluwakemi Ola-Ojo
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior 1 Radiographer/Ultrasonographer, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.