Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound

Ideal for both students and practitioners, this practical study guide helps readers monitor and track their understanding of the use of ultrasound in obstetrics and gynecology practice. It features numerous questions and answers developed to reinforce critical thinking and help readers apply the material to real-life situations. Drawn from lecture notes, journals, textbooks, and the author's practical experience, questions are grouped into sections enabling readers to use this guide in conjunction with other textbooks or current research findings for a customized learning experience.