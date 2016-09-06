Obstetric & Gynaecological Ultrasound - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702031700, 9780702070198

Obstetric & Gynaecological Ultrasound

4th Edition

How, Why and When

Editors: Trish Chudleigh Alison Smith Sonia Cumming
eBook ISBN: 9780702070198
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031700
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th September 2016
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Contributor
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 The principles of ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound and instrumentation
2 Preparing to scan
3 Starting to scan using the transabdominal route
4 Starting to scan using the transvaginal route
5 Assessing the early intrauterine pregnancy
6 Problems of early pregnancy
7 Dating and screening the pregnancy between 10 and 14 weeks
8 First steps in examining the second trimester pregnancy
9 Assessing the fetal head, brain, neck and face
10 Assessing the chest and heart
11 Assessing the abdomen
12 Ultrasound assessment of the spine and limbs
13 Assessing fetal growth, amniotic fluid, fetal and uterine artery
Dopplers
14 Placental and cervical imaging
15 Multiple pregnancy
16 Scanning the non pregnant pelvis
17 The menstrual cycle, the menopause and the effects of exogenous
hormones
18 Uterine and ovarian anomalies
19 Characterization of adnexal cysts, differential diagnoses of the pelvis
and report writing
20 Professional issues
Appendix 1 Orientation and fetal lie
Appendix 2 Equation and look-up table for estimating gestational age
(GA) from the crown rump length (CRL) as recommended
by current national guidelines
Appendix 3 Head circumference (HC) dating table and equation
Appendix 4 Biparietal diameter (BPD) dating table (‘outer to inner’)
Appendix 5 The 11 conditions screened for, together with their current
expected detection rates, within the national screening
programme
Appendix 6 Equation, head circumference (HC) size chart and HC size table
Appendix 7 Biparietal diameter (BPD) size chart (‘outer to inner’)
Appendix 8 Equation, abdominal circumference (AC) size chart and AC
size table
Appendix 9 Equation and dating table for estimating gestational age (GA)
from the femur length (FL)
Appendix 10 Equation, femur length (FL) size chart and FL size table
Appendix 11 Markers of chromosomal abnormality 475
Index

Description

Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound is a highly illustrated manual ideal for both the trainee and experienced sonographer that covers the full range of obstetric and gynaecological ultrasound examinations undertaken within a secondary referral setting. It combines the practicalities of how to perform these examinations with the information needed to interpret the findings and construct a clinically useful report.

The new edition of this well-established book expands its scope to provide an understanding of ultrasound imaging within the clinical management of the gynaecological patient. Elsewhere, its obstetric content has been fully updated with the latest technological, clinical and medico-legal information relevant to routine practice. Furthermore, its experienced sonographer authors continue to advise on the practical aspects of scanning as well as the role, value and limitations of ultrasound in the diagnosis of different diseases thus providing firm foundations in both obstetric and gynaecological imaging.

Key Features

  • Explains the principles of grey scale ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound and instrumentation
  • Addresses problems from both practical and clinical viewpoints
  • Provides comparative images showing results of good and bad scanning techniques
  • Advises on how to communicate findings to a pregnant woman or gynaecological patient
  • Discusses both the normal and abnormal ultrasound appearances for each of the relevant anatomical areas together

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702070198
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702031700

About the Editors

Trish Chudleigh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Sonographer for Education & Training, The Rosie Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK

Alison Smith Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tutor Sonographer, Women's Health & Fetal Medicine, Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Sonia Cumming Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Midwife Sonographer, The Rosie Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK

