Obstetric & Gynaecological Ultrasound

Contributor

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

1 The principles of ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound and instrumentation

2 Preparing to scan

3 Starting to scan using the transabdominal route

4 Starting to scan using the transvaginal route

5 Assessing the early intrauterine pregnancy

6 Problems of early pregnancy

7 Dating and screening the pregnancy between 10 and 14 weeks

8 First steps in examining the second trimester pregnancy

9 Assessing the fetal head, brain, neck and face

10 Assessing the chest and heart

11 Assessing the abdomen

12 Ultrasound assessment of the spine and limbs

13 Assessing fetal growth, amniotic fluid, fetal and uterine artery

Dopplers

14 Placental and cervical imaging

15 Multiple pregnancy

16 Scanning the non pregnant pelvis

17 The menstrual cycle, the menopause and the effects of exogenous

hormones

18 Uterine and ovarian anomalies

19 Characterization of adnexal cysts, differential diagnoses of the pelvis

and report writing

20 Professional issues

Appendix 1 Orientation and fetal lie

Appendix 2 Equation and look-up table for estimating gestational age

(GA) from the crown rump length (CRL) as recommended

by current national guidelines

Appendix 3 Head circumference (HC) dating table and equation

Appendix 4 Biparietal diameter (BPD) dating table (‘outer to inner’)

Appendix 5 The 11 conditions screened for, together with their current

expected detection rates, within the national screening

programme

Appendix 6 Equation, head circumference (HC) size chart and HC size table

Appendix 7 Biparietal diameter (BPD) size chart (‘outer to inner’)

Appendix 8 Equation, abdominal circumference (AC) size chart and AC

size table

Appendix 9 Equation and dating table for estimating gestational age (GA)

from the femur length (FL)

Appendix 10 Equation, femur length (FL) size chart and FL size table

Appendix 11 Markers of chromosomal abnormality 475

Index