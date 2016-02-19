Obstacles to Mineral Development
1st Edition
A Pragmatic View
Description
Obstacles to Mineral Development: A Pragmatic View covers the most common obstacles to mineral development in the developing countries.
The text also encompasses the factors that dilute the value of foreign assistance, with special reference to mineral exploration; and the past as well as prospective role of the United Nations in overcoming these obstacles and, in particular, in avoiding some of the pitfalls of bilateral assistance. The book also presents case studies of specific obstacles, including resource depletion; taxation of mining enterprises; mining taxation policy in Canada; the prevention of ghost-mining towns in arid or desert zones; and small-scale mining in the developing world.
The book will prove invaluable to people engaged in all phases of resource development.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Chapter
1 Obstacles to Mining Investment in the Developing Countries
2 Dilution of the Value of Foreign Aid with Particular Reference to Mineral Exploration
3 Utilization of External Know-How in the Developing Countries
4 A Case for Greater Involvement of the International Organizations in Third World Mineral Development
5 United National Mineral Exploration Activities: 1960-1976
6 The Revolving Fund for Natural Resources Exploration: Truths and Misconceptions
7 Are We Running out of Minerals?
8 Taxation of Mining Enterprises
9 Evolution of Mining Taxation Policy in Canada
10 The Prevention of Ghost Mining Towns in Arid or Desert Zones
11 Small-Scale Mining in the Developing World: Problems and Opportunities
12 Epilogue
Appendix
Notes and References
Bibliography
Index
About the Author and the Editor
