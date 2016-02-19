Obstacles to Mineral Development: A Pragmatic View covers the most common obstacles to mineral development in the developing countries.

The text also encompasses the factors that dilute the value of foreign assistance, with special reference to mineral exploration; and the past as well as prospective role of the United Nations in overcoming these obstacles and, in particular, in avoiding some of the pitfalls of bilateral assistance. The book also presents case studies of specific obstacles, including resource depletion; taxation of mining enterprises; mining taxation policy in Canada; the prevention of ghost-mining towns in arid or desert zones; and small-scale mining in the developing world.

The book will prove invaluable to people engaged in all phases of resource development.