Obsessive Compulsive and Related Disorders, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323413, 9780323323420

Obsessive Compulsive and Related Disorders, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Authors: Wayne Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9780323323420
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323413
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description

Neurotransmitters in the brain are the current focus of obsessive compulsive disorders to better address the approximately 2.5 million people in the United States diagnosed with OCD. As seems the way of psychiatry practice, a disorder is viewed and treated from one perspective for a period, then a new perspective is in the forefront. Such is the case with obsessive compulsive disorders, originally treated as a behavioral problem with psychotherapy, now considered a brain circuitry disorder that can be treated with psychopharmacotherapeutics. This issue contains topics that focus on neuroscience of the brain and genetics in relation to OCD, providing the psychiatrist a comprehensive review of the current thought, approach, diagnosis, and treatment related to OCD and its related disorders. Topics include: Etiological hypotheses of OCD - molecules to circuits; Models of obsessive compulsive and related disorders; Cognitive neuroscience of OCD; Genetics of obsessive compulsive and related disorders; Tic disorders - spearate or related disorder; Pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS); Body dysmorphic disorder; Trichotillomania; Hoarding disorder; Pharmacotherapy; Device based interventions; Cognitive behavioral therapy for OCD.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323420
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323413

About the Authors

Wayne Goodman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New York, New York

