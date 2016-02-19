Observers for Linear Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125277808, 9780080959993

Observers for Linear Systems

1st Edition

Authors: John O'Reilly
eBook ISBN: 9780080959993
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 246
Description

My aim, in writing this monograph, has been to remedy this omission by presenting a comprehensive and unified theory of observers for continuous-time and discrete -time linear systems. The book is intended for post-graduate students and researchers specializing in control systems, now a core subject in a number of disciplines. Forming, as it does, a self-contained volume it should also be of service to control engineers primarily interested in applications, and to mathematicians with some exposure to control problems.

Readership

Post-graduate students and researchers specializing in control systems, and engineers.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgements. Elementary system and observer theory. Minimal-order state observers. Linear state function observers. Dynamical observer-based controllers. Minimum-time state reconstruction of discrete systems. Observers and linear least-squares estimation for stochastic systems. Adaptive observers. Observer-based compensation in the frequency-domain. Observer-based compensation for polynomial matrix system models. Geometric theory of observers. Further study. References. Appendix A and B. Author index. Subject index.

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959993

About the Author

John O'Reilly

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Liverpool

Ratings and Reviews

