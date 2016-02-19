Observers for Linear Systems
1st Edition
Description
My aim, in writing this monograph, has been to remedy this omission by presenting a comprehensive and unified theory of observers for continuous-time and discrete -time linear systems. The book is intended for post-graduate students and researchers specializing in control systems, now a core subject in a number of disciplines. Forming, as it does, a self-contained volume it should also be of service to control engineers primarily interested in applications, and to mathematicians with some exposure to control problems.
Readership
Post-graduate students and researchers specializing in control systems, and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgements. Elementary system and observer theory. Minimal-order state observers. Linear state function observers. Dynamical observer-based controllers. Minimum-time state reconstruction of discrete systems. Observers and linear least-squares estimation for stochastic systems. Adaptive observers. Observer-based compensation in the frequency-domain. Observer-based compensation for polynomial matrix system models. Geometric theory of observers. Further study. References. Appendix A and B. Author index. Subject index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959993
About the Author
John O'Reilly
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Liverpool