Observation Oriented Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851949, 9780123851956

Observation Oriented Modeling

1st Edition

Analysis of Cause in the Behavioral Sciences

Authors: James Grice
eBook ISBN: 9780123851956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851949
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th March 2011
Page Count: 256
Description

This book introduces a new data analysis technique that addresses long standing criticisms of the current standard statistics. Observation Oriented Modelling presents the mathematics and techniques underlying the new method, discussing causality, modelling, and logical hypothesis testing. Examples of how to approach and interpret data using OOM are presented throughout the book, including analysis of several classic studies in psychology. These analyses are conducted using comprehensive software for the Windows operating system.

Key Features

  • Describes the problems that statistics are meant to answer, why popularly used statistics often fail to fully answer the question, and how OOM overcomes these obstacles
  • Chapters include examples of statistical analysis using OOM

Readership

Research/experimental psychologists

Table of Contents

Foreword

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Data at Its Core

Chapter 3. Rotating Deep Structures

Chapter 4. Modeling with Deep Structures

Chapter 5. Statistics and Null Hypothesis Significance Testing

Chapter 6. Modeling and Inferential Statistics

Chapter 7. Modeling and Effect Sizes

Chapter 8. Measurement and Additive Structures

Chapter 9. Cause and Effect

Chapter 10. Coda

References

Index

About the Author

James Grice

James W. Grice (B.S., Wright State University; Ph.D., University of new Mexico) is a professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University. his work appears in such journals as Multivariate Behavioral Research, Psychological Methods, and the Journal of Personality. His computer program, Idiogrid, is in circulation in over 30 different countries worldwide.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA

Reviews

"Observation Oriented Modeling… introduces readers to an alternative methodology that can enhance the analysis of data. It also reminds readers that fundamental questions related to cause and effect and the interpretation of data extend beyond the conventional randomized control group design. Although one would hope for a greater review of the mathematical foundations of these statistics, the overall tone of the book can inspire readers to further delve into these complex matters."--PsycCRITIQUES

"James Grice’s timely and important book is a methodological tour de force. It marshalls a number of telling criticisms of the traditional variable-centered approach to behavioral research and offers a methodologically coherent alternative in the form of Observation Oriented Modeling. Appropriately grounded in a realist philosophy, observation oriented modeling is a person-centered methodology that enables the researcher to effectively test causal hypotheses and theories by using purpose-constructed software. The book will be an instructive companion for graduate students and professional researchers alike. Behavioral researchers need to be apprised of the limitations of their orthodox methodology and provided with an alternative that promises to advance our psychological knowledge of people. Grice’s ground-breaking book does both in a highly accomplished fashion."--Professor Brian Haig, University of Canterbury

"A learned, detached examination of the well springs of modern psychology.  As a university discipline, psychology came into its own in the early part of the twentieth century in the shadow of the positivism of the Vienna Circle. To the extent that psychology has been colored by the shallowness of positivism, it has been disadvantaged in both theory and in practice.  A philosophy which effectively limits scientific inquiry to description and prediction has little explanatory power.  Grice shows clearly the limitations of such a method and argues for a return to the common sense realism of Aristotle and its recognition of the explanatory value of the metaphysical concept of human nature and irs role in causal explanation. Rarely since the work of Mortimer Adler has there been such an indepth study of the philosophical  bias of much contemporary research in psychology."--Jude P. Dougherty, Editor. Review of Metaphysics

Ratings and Reviews

