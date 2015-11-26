Object-oriented Programming with Smalltalk - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480164, 9780081008089

Object-oriented Programming with Smalltalk

1st Edition

Authors: Harald Wertz
eBook ISBN: 9780081008089
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480164
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2015
Page Count: 550
Description

Object oriented programming is a way of thinking about problems. Smalltalk is one of the purest incarnations of an object-oriented programming language. Using a pedagogical approach, this book covers all aspects of object oriented programming: first through the study of various preexisting Smalltalk classes, their implementation and use; then through a detailed description of an implementation of an interactive Lindenmayer system and through implementation of a series of calculators.

The author addresses such subjects as graphics programming, dependency mechanisms and hierarchical specialization.

This book fills the gap for an in-depth self-study reference, permitting the reader to master all aspects of object-oriented programming through a large set of exercises with highly detailed resources.

Key Features

  • Downloadable software content for practice applications
  • Covers all aspects of Smalltalk: theconcepts of primitive objects, classes and instances, static and dynamic inheritance and methods, as well as graphical programming, the dependency mechanisms and the handling of exceptions
  • Features in-depth studies of two programming projects and annotated solutions to all exercies and appendices

Readership

Academics, students and researchers concerned with computer science and seeking a practice-oriented view of object-oriented programming; Smalltalk programmers

Table of Contents

  • Preface
    • Program source
    • Acknowledgements
  • Introduction
    • I.1 Everything is an object
    • I.2 Object-oriented languages
  • Part 1: The Basics of Smalltalk Programming
    • 1: A Brief Tour of Squeak
      • Abstract
      • 1.1 The first contact
      • 1.2 Important points
      • 1.3 Exercises
    • 2: The First Program
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Defining new classes
      • 2.2 Defining new methods
      • 2.3 Program test
      • 2.4 Adding methods to subclasses of the Animal class
      • 2.5 Modification of Parrot behavior
      • 2.6 Exercises
      • 2.7 self and super
      • 2.8 Exercises
    • 3: Architecture and Inheritance
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Smalltalk software architecture
      • 3.2 Static and dynamic inheritance
    • 4: Some Elements of Squeak Syntax Grammar
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Pseudo-variables
      • 4.2 Comments and identifiers
      • 4.3 Literals
      • 4.4 Variables
      • 4.5 Messages
      • 4.6 Control structure
      • 4.7 Exception handling
      • 4.8 Exercises
  • Part 2: Programming in Squeak
    • 5: Drawings Like in Logo
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 The Pen class
      • 5.2 Some fractals: recursive drawings
      • 5.3 Exercises
      • 5.4. A restructuring of our Logo programs
      • 5.5 A user interface for Logo drawings
      • 5.6. Lindenmayer systems
    • 6: The Dependency Mechanism
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Basics of the dependency mechanism
      • 6.2 Programming a calculator
      • 6.3 Exercises
      • 6.4 A KCalc calculator
      • 6.5 Exercises
      • 6.6 Concluding remarks
  • Appendix 1: Solutions to Exercises
    • A1.1 Exercises from Section 1.3
    • A1.2 Exercises from section 2.6
    • A1.3 Exercises for section 2.8
    • A1.4 Exercises from section 4.3.6
    • A1.5 Exercises for section 4.4.9
    • A1.6 Exercises from section 4.8
    • A1.7 Exercises for section 5.3
    • A1.8 Exercises for section 5.6.6
    • A1.9 Exercises for section 6.3
    • A1.10 Exercises for section 6.5
  • Appendix 2: List of Keyboard Shortcuts
    • A2.1 Editing shortcuts
    • A2.2 Search shortcuts
    • A2.3 Cancel/accept shortcuts
    • A2.4 Browser, inspector and explorer shortcuts
    • A2.5 Shortcuts for parentheses, square brackets, curly brackets
    • A2.6 Conversion shortcuts
    • A2.7 Code completion shortcuts
    • A2.8 Formatting shortcuts
  • Appendix 3: Smalltalk Syntax Specification
    • A3.1 Base characters
    • A3.2 Constants
    • A3.3 Expressions
  • Appendix 4: List of Squeak Primitives
    • A4.1 Arithmetic and logic primitives
    • A4.2 Access primitives
    • A4.3 Object creation primitives
    • A4.4 Execution primitives
    • A4.5 Process management primitives
    • A4.6 Input/output primitives
    • A4.7 Search and replace primitives
    • A4.8 And the others
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Details

550
550
English
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
9780081008089
9780081008089
9781785480164
9781785480164

About the Author

Harald Wertz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Information, Lab IA, Université Paris 8, Paris, France

Ratings and Reviews

