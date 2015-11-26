Object-oriented Programming with Smalltalk
1st Edition
Description
Object oriented programming is a way of thinking about problems. Smalltalk is one of the purest incarnations of an object-oriented programming language. Using a pedagogical approach, this book covers all aspects of object oriented programming: first through the study of various preexisting Smalltalk classes, their implementation and use; then through a detailed description of an implementation of an interactive Lindenmayer system and through implementation of a series of calculators.
The author addresses such subjects as graphics programming, dependency mechanisms and hierarchical specialization.
This book fills the gap for an in-depth self-study reference, permitting the reader to master all aspects of object-oriented programming through a large set of exercises with highly detailed resources.
Key Features
- Downloadable software content for practice applications
- Covers all aspects of Smalltalk: theconcepts of primitive objects, classes and instances, static and dynamic inheritance and methods, as well as graphical programming, the dependency mechanisms and the handling of exceptions
- Features in-depth studies of two programming projects and annotated solutions to all exercies and appendices
Readership
Academics, students and researchers concerned with computer science and seeking a practice-oriented view of object-oriented programming; Smalltalk programmers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Program source
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- I.1 Everything is an object
- I.2 Object-oriented languages
- Part 1: The Basics of Smalltalk Programming
- 1: A Brief Tour of Squeak
- Abstract
- 1.1 The first contact
- 1.2 Important points
- 1.3 Exercises
- 2: The First Program
- Abstract
- 2.1 Defining new classes
- 2.2 Defining new methods
- 2.3 Program test
- 2.4 Adding methods to subclasses of the Animal class
- 2.5 Modification of Parrot behavior
- 2.6 Exercises
- 2.7 self and super
- 2.8 Exercises
- 3: Architecture and Inheritance
- Abstract
- 3.1 Smalltalk software architecture
- 3.2 Static and dynamic inheritance
- 4: Some Elements of Squeak Syntax Grammar
- Abstract
- 4.1 Pseudo-variables
- 4.2 Comments and identifiers
- 4.3 Literals
- 4.4 Variables
- 4.5 Messages
- 4.6 Control structure
- 4.7 Exception handling
- 4.8 Exercises
- Part 2: Programming in Squeak
- 5: Drawings Like in Logo
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Pen class
- 5.2 Some fractals: recursive drawings
- 5.3 Exercises
- 5.4. A restructuring of our Logo programs
- 5.5 A user interface for Logo drawings
- 5.6. Lindenmayer systems
- 6: The Dependency Mechanism
- Abstract
- 6.1 Basics of the dependency mechanism
- 6.2 Programming a calculator
- 6.3 Exercises
- 6.4 A KCalc calculator
- 6.5 Exercises
- 6.6 Concluding remarks
- Appendix 1: Solutions to Exercises
- A1.1 Exercises from Section 1.3
- A1.2 Exercises from section 2.6
- A1.3 Exercises for section 2.8
- A1.4 Exercises from section 4.3.6
- A1.5 Exercises for section 4.4.9
- A1.6 Exercises from section 4.8
- A1.7 Exercises for section 5.3
- A1.8 Exercises for section 5.6.6
- A1.9 Exercises for section 6.3
- A1.10 Exercises for section 6.5
- Appendix 2: List of Keyboard Shortcuts
- A2.1 Editing shortcuts
- A2.2 Search shortcuts
- A2.3 Cancel/accept shortcuts
- A2.4 Browser, inspector and explorer shortcuts
- A2.5 Shortcuts for parentheses, square brackets, curly brackets
- A2.6 Conversion shortcuts
- A2.7 Code completion shortcuts
- A2.8 Formatting shortcuts
- Appendix 3: Smalltalk Syntax Specification
- A3.1 Base characters
- A3.2 Constants
- A3.3 Expressions
- Appendix 4: List of Squeak Primitives
- A4.1 Arithmetic and logic primitives
- A4.2 Access primitives
- A4.3 Object creation primitives
- A4.4 Execution primitives
- A4.5 Process management primitives
- A4.6 Input/output primitives
- A4.7 Search and replace primitives
- A4.8 And the others
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th November 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008089
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480164
About the Author
Harald Wertz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Information, Lab IA, Université Paris 8, Paris, France