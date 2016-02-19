Object-Oriented Information Engineering
Object-Oriented Information Engineering: Analysis, Design, and Implementation discusses design, both its object-oriented and traditional development and analysis, on which the book gives much focus. The book begins with an introduction to information engineering and its phases, object-oriented information engineering, and object orientation. The text then moves on to more specific topics, such as business information requirements; detailed object modeling; business functions and subject areas; and individual object behaviors and object interactions. The book also explains the integration and validation of analysis models; object structure designs; and system designs and its different applications. The text is recommended for undergraduates and practitioners of computer and/or information engineers who want to learn more about object-oriented design, its relation with traditional design, and its analysis. The book is also for those who wish to contribute and conduct further studies in the field of object-oriented design.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 What is Information Engineering?
1.1 Overview of Information Engineering
Enterprise-Wide Approach
Engineering Approach
Data Sharing
Automated Tools
1.2 The Phases of Information Engineering
Finkelstein's Information Engineering Approach
Martin's Information Engineering Approach
1.3 Object-Oriented Information Engineering
End Notes
2 What is Object Orientation?
2.1 Why Objects?
The Need for Better Systems Development
Assembling Systems from Objects
Integration of Processing with Information
2.2 Benefits of Object Technology
2.3 What are Objects?
2.4 Abstraction
2.5 Encapsulation
2.6 Hierarchies and Inheritance
Encapsulation
Generalization
Aggregation
2.7 Association
2.8 Messages
2.9 Polymorphism
End Notes
3 Business Information Requirements
3.1 Types of Information Models
The Enterprise Planning Model
The Enterprise Logical Information Model
Systems Logical Information Models
3.2 Characterize Subject Areas
3.3 Refine Subject Area Classes
3.4 Characterize Object Classes
Identifying Object Classes
Guidelines for Selecting Object Classes
3.5 Describe Object Associations
Cardinality
Optionality
Guidelines for Selecting Associations
3.6 Define Object Attributes
Guidelines for Selecting Attributes
End Notes
4 Detailed Object Modeling
4.1 Aggregation
4.2 Abstract Classes
4.3 Generalization
4.4 Multiple Inheritance
4.5 Keys
4.6 Constraints
Referential Integrity
Insert Rules
Delete Rules
Domain Integrity
Triggering Operation Integrity Rules
End Notes
5 Business Functions and Subject Areas
5.1 Characterize Business Functions
5.2 Characterize Object Classes within Each Function
5.3 Identify Operations for Objects within a Function
5.4 Characterize Information Requirements across Functions
5.5 Build a n Inventory of Business Events
5.6 Build Function Context Models
End Notes
6 Individual Object Behaviors
6.1 Identify Object States
6.2 Characterize Object Operations
6.3 Define Trigger Conditions and Events
6.4 Model Object Life Cycles
Build an Object State Matrix
Hierarchies of Object States
End Notes
7 Object Interactions
7.1 Build Function Context Models
7.2 Build Event Lists
7.3 Describe Event Response Scenarios
7.4 Build an Event Response Model for Each Event
7.5 Build an Object Interaction Model
Message Flow Diagrams
Control Flow Diagrams
Use of Message Flow Diagrams
Describing Object Interactions
Describing Object Interaction Activities
End Notes
8 Integrate and Validate Analysis Models
8.1 Why Model Integration and Validation are So Important
8.2 Compare Diagrams
8.3 Resolve Diagram Conflicts
8.4 Examine the Relationships between Models
8.5 Perform Object Life-Cycle Analysis
8.6 Perform Data Use Analysis
8.7 Validate Object Structures
Modeling Time
One-to-One Associations
Parallel Associations
Recursive Associations
Summary of Object Structure Validation
End Notes
9 Object Structure Designs
9.1 Design Classes
9.2 Design for Objects
9.3 Design Attributes
9.4 Design Class Hierarchies
9.5 Design for Derived Data
9.6 Design for Efficient Access
9.7 Design for Data Management Systems
9.8 General Database Design Considerations
Object-Oriented Database Characteristics
Modeling of Objects
Identifying Object Instances
User-Definable Database Operations
Design for Encapsulation
Design for Class Hierarchies
9.9 Issues in Object Database Design
Transactions
End Notes
10 Application System Object Behavior
10.1 Procedure-Driven Control
10.2 Event-Driven Control
10.3 Concurrent Task Control
End Notes
11 User Interface Requirements
11.1 Analyze Users
11.2 Design Menu/Command Structures
11.3 Design the User Interface Interaction
11.4 Build a Prototype of the User
11.5 Design User Interface Classes
End Notes
12 General System Designs
12.1 Design Problems Addressable during Analysis
Acceptance of Incomplete Requirements
Problems Partitioning and Decomposing Analysis Models
Service-Level Problems
User Interface Problems
12.2 Modules
12.3 Subsystems
12.4 Process Architecture
Allocating Subsystems to Processors and Tasks
Depicting Process Architecture
12.5 Software Architectures
Interactive Interfaces
Transaction Management
Batch Transformation
General Design Considerations
End Notes
13 Design for System Distribution
13.1 Reasons to Distribute or Centralize Objects
13.2 Mapping Objects to Locations
13.3 Estimating Traffic Between Locations
End Notes
14 Redesigning Existing Systems for the Future
14.1 What Is Reengineering?
14.2 Why Bother Reengineering Systems?
14.3 How to Get Started on the Path to Building Objects
Assess Impact on Systems and Their Components
Business Process Reengineering
14.4 Identify Candidate File Structures for Subject Databases
14.5 Model Databases and File Structures as Objects
14.6 Model System Interfaces as Object Interfaces
Encapsulation
Inheritance
Methods
Object Wrapping
14.7 Model Distributed Systems as Networks of Objects
14.8 Process Normalization
Unique Processes
Flow of Control from Common to Unique
Module Cohesion
14.9 Migrating Structured Analysis Models to Object Models
Carve Structured Analysis Models
Examine External Entities
Examine Data Stores
Examine Data Flows
Examine Processes
Results after Carving
Synthesize Classes
Identify Classes
Refine Classes
14.10 Design an Object-Oriented Systems Architecture
End Notes
15 Programming Languages
15.1 Object-Oriented Languages
Smalltalk
Object Pascal
C++
Eiffel
15.2 Traditional Languages
Abstract Data Types
Encapsulation
Inheritance
Methods
Languages
15.3 Selecting a Programming Language
End Notes
16 Database Environments
16.1 Persistent Data
16.2 Database Models
Hierarchical
Network
Relational
Object
16.3 Object-oriented DBMS
Class Invariants
Schema Changes
GemStone
ONTOSDB
ITASCA
ObjectStore
VERSANT
16.4 Extended Relational DBMS
POSTGRES
Informix
EXODUS
16.5 Traditional DBMS with Object-Oriented Designs
Object Identifiers
Classes
Associations
Operations
16.6 Disadvantages of Object-Oriented DBMS
End Notes
17 Client/Server and Cooperative Processing
17.1 Distributed Databases
Environments
Requirements
Features
Reasons for Using Distributed Databases
17.2 Cooperative Processing
Types of Cooperative Processing
17.3 Networking
Connectivity
Network Topologies
Advantages of LANs
Network Management
17.4 Client/Server Architecture
The Client/Server Model
Types of Client/Server Processes
17.5 Client Characteristics
The Client's Role
Client Services
17.6 Server Characteristics
The Server's Role
Server Functions
End Notes
18 Object-Oriented Systems Architecture
18.1 Design an Object-Oriented Systems Architecture
18.2 The Object Management Group
18.3 Object Management Architecture
18.4 Standardized Messaging
18.5 Interfacing to Traditional Systems
End Notes
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
