Object-Oriented Information Engineering: Analysis, Design, and Implementation discusses design, both its object-oriented and traditional development and analysis, on which the book gives much focus. The book begins with an introduction to information engineering and its phases, object-oriented information engineering, and object orientation. The text then moves on to more specific topics, such as business information requirements; detailed object modeling; business functions and subject areas; and individual object behaviors and object interactions. The book also explains the integration and validation of analysis models; object structure designs; and system designs and its different applications. The text is recommended for undergraduates and practitioners of computer and/or information engineers who want to learn more about object-oriented design, its relation with traditional design, and its analysis. The book is also for those who wish to contribute and conduct further studies in the field of object-oriented design.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 What is Information Engineering?

1.1 Overview of Information Engineering

Enterprise-Wide Approach

Engineering Approach

Data Sharing

Automated Tools

1.2 The Phases of Information Engineering

Finkelstein's Information Engineering Approach

Martin's Information Engineering Approach

1.3 Object-Oriented Information Engineering

End Notes

2 What is Object Orientation?

2.1 Why Objects?

The Need for Better Systems Development

Assembling Systems from Objects

Integration of Processing with Information

2.2 Benefits of Object Technology

2.3 What are Objects?

2.4 Abstraction

2.5 Encapsulation

2.6 Hierarchies and Inheritance

Encapsulation

Generalization

Aggregation

2.7 Association

2.8 Messages

2.9 Polymorphism

End Notes

3 Business Information Requirements

3.1 Types of Information Models

The Enterprise Planning Model

The Enterprise Logical Information Model

Systems Logical Information Models

3.2 Characterize Subject Areas

3.3 Refine Subject Area Classes

3.4 Characterize Object Classes

Identifying Object Classes

Guidelines for Selecting Object Classes

3.5 Describe Object Associations

Cardinality

Optionality

Guidelines for Selecting Associations

3.6 Define Object Attributes

Guidelines for Selecting Attributes

End Notes

4 Detailed Object Modeling

4.1 Aggregation

4.2 Abstract Classes

4.3 Generalization

4.4 Multiple Inheritance

4.5 Keys

4.6 Constraints

Referential Integrity

Insert Rules

Delete Rules

Domain Integrity

Triggering Operation Integrity Rules

End Notes

5 Business Functions and Subject Areas

5.1 Characterize Business Functions

5.2 Characterize Object Classes within Each Function

5.3 Identify Operations for Objects within a Function

5.4 Characterize Information Requirements across Functions

5.5 Build a n Inventory of Business Events

5.6 Build Function Context Models

End Notes

6 Individual Object Behaviors

6.1 Identify Object States

6.2 Characterize Object Operations

6.3 Define Trigger Conditions and Events

6.4 Model Object Life Cycles

Build an Object State Matrix

Hierarchies of Object States

End Notes

7 Object Interactions

7.1 Build Function Context Models

7.2 Build Event Lists

7.3 Describe Event Response Scenarios

7.4 Build an Event Response Model for Each Event

7.5 Build an Object Interaction Model

Message Flow Diagrams

Control Flow Diagrams

Use of Message Flow Diagrams

Describing Object Interactions

Describing Object Interaction Activities

End Notes

8 Integrate and Validate Analysis Models

8.1 Why Model Integration and Validation are So Important

8.2 Compare Diagrams

8.3 Resolve Diagram Conflicts

8.4 Examine the Relationships between Models

8.5 Perform Object Life-Cycle Analysis

8.6 Perform Data Use Analysis

8.7 Validate Object Structures

Modeling Time

One-to-One Associations

Parallel Associations

Recursive Associations

Summary of Object Structure Validation

End Notes

9 Object Structure Designs

9.1 Design Classes

9.2 Design for Objects

9.3 Design Attributes

9.4 Design Class Hierarchies

9.5 Design for Derived Data

9.6 Design for Efficient Access

9.7 Design for Data Management Systems

9.8 General Database Design Considerations

Object-Oriented Database Characteristics

Modeling of Objects

Identifying Object Instances

User-Definable Database Operations

Design for Encapsulation

Design for Class Hierarchies

9.9 Issues in Object Database Design

Transactions

End Notes

10 Application System Object Behavior

10.1 Procedure-Driven Control

10.2 Event-Driven Control

10.3 Concurrent Task Control

End Notes

11 User Interface Requirements

11.1 Analyze Users

11.2 Design Menu/Command Structures

11.3 Design the User Interface Interaction

11.4 Build a Prototype of the User

11.5 Design User Interface Classes

End Notes

12 General System Designs

12.1 Design Problems Addressable during Analysis

Acceptance of Incomplete Requirements

Problems Partitioning and Decomposing Analysis Models

Service-Level Problems

User Interface Problems

12.2 Modules

12.3 Subsystems

12.4 Process Architecture

Allocating Subsystems to Processors and Tasks

Depicting Process Architecture

12.5 Software Architectures

Interactive Interfaces

Transaction Management

Batch Transformation

General Design Considerations

End Notes

13 Design for System Distribution

13.1 Reasons to Distribute or Centralize Objects

13.2 Mapping Objects to Locations

13.3 Estimating Traffic Between Locations

End Notes

14 Redesigning Existing Systems for the Future

14.1 What Is Reengineering?

14.2 Why Bother Reengineering Systems?

14.3 How to Get Started on the Path to Building Objects

Assess Impact on Systems and Their Components

Business Process Reengineering

14.4 Identify Candidate File Structures for Subject Databases

14.5 Model Databases and File Structures as Objects

14.6 Model System Interfaces as Object Interfaces

Encapsulation

Inheritance

Methods

Object Wrapping

14.7 Model Distributed Systems as Networks of Objects

14.8 Process Normalization

Unique Processes

Flow of Control from Common to Unique

Module Cohesion

14.9 Migrating Structured Analysis Models to Object Models

Carve Structured Analysis Models

Examine External Entities

Examine Data Stores

Examine Data Flows

Examine Processes

Results after Carving

Synthesize Classes

Identify Classes

Refine Classes

14.10 Design an Object-Oriented Systems Architecture

End Notes

15 Programming Languages

15.1 Object-Oriented Languages

Smalltalk

Object Pascal

C++

Eiffel

15.2 Traditional Languages

Abstract Data Types

Encapsulation

Inheritance

Methods

Languages

15.3 Selecting a Programming Language

End Notes

16 Database Environments

16.1 Persistent Data

16.2 Database Models

Hierarchical

Network

Relational

Object

16.3 Object-oriented DBMS

Class Invariants

Schema Changes

GemStone

ONTOSDB

ITASCA

ObjectStore

VERSANT

16.4 Extended Relational DBMS

POSTGRES

Informix

EXODUS

16.5 Traditional DBMS with Object-Oriented Designs

Object Identifiers

Classes

Associations

Operations

16.6 Disadvantages of Object-Oriented DBMS

End Notes

17 Client/Server and Cooperative Processing

17.1 Distributed Databases

Environments

Requirements

Features

Reasons for Using Distributed Databases

17.2 Cooperative Processing

Types of Cooperative Processing

17.3 Networking

Connectivity

Network Topologies

Advantages of LANs

Network Management

17.4 Client/Server Architecture

The Client/Server Model

Types of Client/Server Processes

17.5 Client Characteristics

The Client's Role

Client Services

17.6 Server Characteristics

The Server's Role

Server Functions

End Notes

18 Object-Oriented Systems Architecture

18.1 Design an Object-Oriented Systems Architecture

18.2 The Object Management Group

18.3 Object Management Architecture

18.4 Standardized Messaging

18.5 Interfacing to Traditional Systems

End Notes

Glossary

Bibliography

Index