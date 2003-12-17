Object-Oriented Design with UML and Java - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750660983, 9780080497556

Object-Oriented Design with UML and Java

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Barclay John Savage
eBook ISBN: 9780080497556
Paperback ISBN: 9780750660983
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th December 2003
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
39.99
33.99
4700.00
3995.00
59.09
50.23
57.95
49.26
43.95
37.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
32.99
28.04
40.95
34.81
81.82
69.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Object-Oriented Design with UML and Java provides an integrated introduction to object-oriented design with the Unified Modelling Language (UML) and the Java programming language. The book demonstrates how Java applications, no matter how small, can benefit from some design during their construction. Fully road-tested by students on the authors' own courses, the book shows how these complementary technologies can be used effectively to create quality software. It requires no prior knowledge of object orientation, though readers must have some experience of Java or other high level programming language.

This book covers object technology; object-oriented analysis and design; and implementation of objects with Java. It includes two case studies dealing with library applications. The UML has been incorporated into a graphical design tool called ROME, which can be downloaded from the book's website. This object modelling environment allows readers to prepare and edit various UML diagrams. ROME can be used alongside a Java compiler to generate Java code from a UML class diagram then compile and run the resulting application for hands-on learning.

This text would be a valuable resource for undergraduate students taking courses on O-O analysis and design, O-O modelling, Java programming, and modelling with UML.

Key Features

  • Integrates design and implementation, using Java and UML
    Includes case studies and exercises 
     Bridges the gap between programming texts and high level analysis books on design

Readership

Undergraduate students taking courses on O-O analysis and design, O-O modelling, Java programming, modelling with UML

Table of Contents

Object Technology; Object-Oriented Analysis and Design; Implementing Objects with Java; Case Study - A Library Application; Graphical User Interfaces; Specialisation; Case Study - The Library Application Revisited; Design Patterns; Bibliography; Appendices - A Rome; B Package text; Index

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080497556
Paperback ISBN:
9780750660983

About the Author

Kenneth Barclay

Affiliations and Expertise

Napier University, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

John Savage

Affiliations and Expertise

Napier University, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.