Object-Oriented Design and Programming with C++

Table of Contents



Preface

Software Engineering Principles

Part I Fundamental Principles

Chapter 1 Overview of C++

1.1 What Is Object-Oriented Programming?

1.2 History of the C++ Programming Language

1.3 What Is C++?

1.4 Classes

1.5 Inheritance, Polymorphism, and Overloading

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 2 Elementary Programming in C++

2.1 Structure of a Single-Unit C++ Program

2.2 Fundamental Data Types in C++

2.3 Output with cout

2.4 Formatted Output in C++

2.5 Input with cin

2.6 Documentation and Commenting of C++ Programs

2.7 Control of C++ Programs

2.8 Operators in C++

2.9 An Example: Processing an Input Stream

2.10 Differences in I/O between C and C++

2.11 Testing Issues

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 3 Elementary C++ Program Structure

3.1 Derived and Base Classes

3.2 Constructors, Destructors, and Other Functions

3.3 Passing Parameters to Functions in C and C++

3.4 The inline Qualifier for Functions

3.5 Member and Friend Functions

3.6 The C++ Preprocessor

3.7 Library Functions and Class Libraries

3.8 Testing Issues

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 4 Arrays and Pointers

4.1 Pointers, Arrays, and Pointer Arithmetic

4.2 Array Indexing and Pointer Arithmetic in C++

4.3 Multidimensional Arrays in C++

4 A Matrices in C++

4.5 Interfacing with the Command Line: Parameters to main ()

4.6 Pointers to Functions

4.7 Functions with a Variable Number of Arguments

4.8 Virtual Functions

4.9 Pointers to void

4.10 A Special Pointer: this

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 5 Structured Data Types in C++

5.1 Classes, Structs, and Templates

5.2 Stacks in C++

5.3 Implementing Stacks in C++ Using Templates

5.4 Lists in C++

5.5 Implementation of Lists Using Templates

5.6 Using Lists with Sparse Matrices

5.7 Queues in C++

5.8 Implementation of Queues Using Templates

5.9 The Tree Data Type in C++

5.10 Implementation of Trees Using Templates

5.11 The Standard C and C++ Libraries

5.12 Other C++ Class Libraries

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 6 Advanced Input and Output

6.1 Input and Output in C and C++

6.2 File Input and Output in C++

6.3 Overloading the « and » Operators

6.4 Using C++ File Streams for Random Access

Summary

Exercises

Part II Software Engineering

Chapter 7 Advanced C++ Program Structure

7.1 Separate Compilation

7.2 The make Utility and Separate Compilation

7.3 Organization of Class Libraries

7.4 Examples of Class Libraries

7.5 Testing Issues

7.6 Exceptions in C++

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 8 Modeling Object-Oriented System

8.1 Design Representations

8.2 Object-Oriented Systems

8.3 Class Design Issues

8.4 What Is an Object?

8.5 An Example of Class Development: The String Class

8.6 Concepts Related to Objects

8.7 Design Representations for Object-Oriented Systems

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 9 An Example: A Graphical Database

9.1 Requirements

9.2 Determination of Objects for Representation of Polyhedra

9.3 Class Descriptions

9.4 A Graphical Database

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 10 Making the Transition to an Object-Oriented System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Specifications for a File System Simulation

10.3 Procedurally Based System Design

10.4 Implementation Details for a Procedurally Based Disk Simulation

10.5 Source Code for Procedural System (Optional)

10.6 Reengineering a Procedurally Based System into an Object-Oriented One

10.7 An Object-Oriented Disk Simulation Program

10.8 Source Code for an Object-Oriented Solution

10.9 Comparison of Object-Oriented and Procedural Solutions

Summary

Exercises

Appendix 1 Reserved Words in C++

Appendix 2 Syntax Summary of C++

Identifiers

Appendix 3 Review of the C Language

Appendix 4 The ANSI Standard C Library

A4.1 Organization

A4.2 Commonly Used Functions

A4.3 Some UNIX I/O C Functions

A4.4 Rarely Used Functions

A4.5 Constants, Variables, and Types

Appendix 5 The Draft ANSI Standard C++ Library

A5.1 Guiding Principles Relating C and C++ Libraries

A5.2 New Header Files in the Draft C++ Library

A5.3 C Header Files in the Draft C++ Library

Appendix 6 Solutions and Hints to Selected Exercises

References

Index