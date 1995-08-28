Object-Oriented Design and Programming with C++
1st Edition
Your Hands-On Guide to C++ Programming, with Special Emphasis on Design, Testing, and Reuse
Description
Object-Oriented Design and Programming with C++: Your Hands-On Guide to C++ Programming, with Special Emphasis on Design, Testing, and Reuse provides a list of software engineering principles to guide the software development process. This book presents the fundamentals of the C++ language.
Organized into two parts encompassing 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of C++ and describes object-oriented programming and the history of C++. This text then introduces classes, polymorphism, inheritance, and overloading. Other chapters consider the C++ preprocessor and organization of class libraries. This book discusses as well the scope rules, separate compilation, class libraries, and their organization, exceptions, browsers, and exception handling. The final chapter deals with the design of a moderately complex system that provides file system stimulation.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are reasonably familiar with the C programming language and want to understand the issues in object-oriented programming using C++.
Table of Contents
Preface
Software Engineering Principles
Part I Fundamental Principles
Chapter 1 Overview of C++
1.1 What Is Object-Oriented Programming?
1.2 History of the C++ Programming Language
1.3 What Is C++?
1.4 Classes
1.5 Inheritance, Polymorphism, and Overloading
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 2 Elementary Programming in C++
2.1 Structure of a Single-Unit C++ Program
2.2 Fundamental Data Types in C++
2.3 Output with cout
2.4 Formatted Output in C++
2.5 Input with cin
2.6 Documentation and Commenting of C++ Programs
2.7 Control of C++ Programs
2.8 Operators in C++
2.9 An Example: Processing an Input Stream
2.10 Differences in I/O between C and C++
2.11 Testing Issues
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 3 Elementary C++ Program Structure
3.1 Derived and Base Classes
3.2 Constructors, Destructors, and Other Functions
3.3 Passing Parameters to Functions in C and C++
3.4 The inline Qualifier for Functions
3.5 Member and Friend Functions
3.6 The C++ Preprocessor
3.7 Library Functions and Class Libraries
3.8 Testing Issues
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 4 Arrays and Pointers
4.1 Pointers, Arrays, and Pointer Arithmetic
4.2 Array Indexing and Pointer Arithmetic in C++
4.3 Multidimensional Arrays in C++
4 A Matrices in C++
4.5 Interfacing with the Command Line: Parameters to main ()
4.6 Pointers to Functions
4.7 Functions with a Variable Number of Arguments
4.8 Virtual Functions
4.9 Pointers to void
4.10 A Special Pointer: this
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 5 Structured Data Types in C++
5.1 Classes, Structs, and Templates
5.2 Stacks in C++
5.3 Implementing Stacks in C++ Using Templates
5.4 Lists in C++
5.5 Implementation of Lists Using Templates
5.6 Using Lists with Sparse Matrices
5.7 Queues in C++
5.8 Implementation of Queues Using Templates
5.9 The Tree Data Type in C++
5.10 Implementation of Trees Using Templates
5.11 The Standard C and C++ Libraries
5.12 Other C++ Class Libraries
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 6 Advanced Input and Output
6.1 Input and Output in C and C++
6.2 File Input and Output in C++
6.3 Overloading the « and » Operators
6.4 Using C++ File Streams for Random Access
Summary
Exercises
Part II Software Engineering
Chapter 7 Advanced C++ Program Structure
7.1 Separate Compilation
7.2 The make Utility and Separate Compilation
7.3 Organization of Class Libraries
7.4 Examples of Class Libraries
7.5 Testing Issues
7.6 Exceptions in C++
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 8 Modeling Object-Oriented System
8.1 Design Representations
8.2 Object-Oriented Systems
8.3 Class Design Issues
8.4 What Is an Object?
8.5 An Example of Class Development: The String Class
8.6 Concepts Related to Objects
8.7 Design Representations for Object-Oriented Systems
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 9 An Example: A Graphical Database
9.1 Requirements
9.2 Determination of Objects for Representation of Polyhedra
9.3 Class Descriptions
9.4 A Graphical Database
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 10 Making the Transition to an Object-Oriented System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Specifications for a File System Simulation
10.3 Procedurally Based System Design
10.4 Implementation Details for a Procedurally Based Disk Simulation
10.5 Source Code for Procedural System (Optional)
10.6 Reengineering a Procedurally Based System into an Object-Oriented One
10.7 An Object-Oriented Disk Simulation Program
10.8 Source Code for an Object-Oriented Solution
10.9 Comparison of Object-Oriented and Procedural Solutions
Summary
Exercises
Appendix 1 Reserved Words in C++
Appendix 2 Syntax Summary of C++
Identifiers
Appendix 3 Review of the C Language
Appendix 4 The ANSI Standard C Library
A4.1 Organization
A4.2 Commonly Used Functions
A4.3 Some UNIX I/O C Functions
A4.4 Rarely Used Functions
A4.5 Constants, Variables, and Types
Appendix 5 The Draft ANSI Standard C++ Library
A5.1 Guiding Principles Relating C and C++ Libraries
A5.2 New Header Files in the Draft C++ Library
A5.3 C Header Files in the Draft C++ Library
Appendix 6 Solutions and Hints to Selected Exercises
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 28th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214122