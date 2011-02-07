SECTION I. GENERAL ASPECTS

1. Leptin and the Regulation of Body Weight

2. Obesity: A Modern Pandemic

3. Developmental Origins of Childhood Obesity: Potential Public Health Impact

4. Genetics of Obesity: Are Genetic Differences Contributing to the Obesity Epidemic?

5. Social, Demographic, and Economic Status Factors and Obesity: A Global Perspective

6. The Adipose Tissue: From a Passive Fat Depot to an Active Endocrine Organ

7. Endocrine Regulation of Energy Homeostasis: Implications for Obesity and Diabetes

SECTION II PHYSIOPATHOLOGY

8. Gene-Diet Interactions and Obesity

9. Neuroendocrine Regulation of Food Intake and Body Weight

10. Obesity, Infl ammation and the Metabolic Syndrome

11. Obesity and the Liver. Pathophysiological Implications

12: Fat Tissue and Cardiovascular Diseases. The Fat Connection

13. Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The reciprocal impact

14. Fat tissue, Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis

SECTION III. PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

15. Current Guidelines on the Identifi cation, Evaluation, and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity

16. Prevention of Child and Adolescent Overweight and Obesity

17. The Role of Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior on Obesity

18. Obesity Treatment: The Use of Exercise and Behavioral Strategies

19. Lifestyle Approaches to Obesity Treatment

20. Pharmacological Approaches in Obesity Treatment

21. Surgical Treatment of Obesity

22. Caloric Restriction and Aging