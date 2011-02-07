Obesity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788480867405, 9788480865364

Obesity

1st Edition

Authors: Manuel Serrano Ríos J.M. Ordovas Jose A. Gutiérrez Fuentes
eBook ISBN: 9788480865364
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th February 2011
Page Count: 400
Description

  • Obesity is the second volume in a four-title series, along with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2D), Arterial Hypertension, and Atherogenic dyslipidemia.

  • It covers every major aspect of obesity from a multidisciplinary approach, thanks to collaborative efforts of a select team of international, world-reknowned experts.

  • It offers updated information on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the general to the specific. These include the pathophysiology of obesity; the influence of social, demographic and economic factors, as well as the importance of genetics; the connection between obesity and diabetes; prevention strategies; obesity in children and its impact on the Public Health System; treatment options, both pharmacological and psychological, and the importance of physical activity.

Key Features

Table of Contents

SECTION I. GENERAL ASPECTS

1. Leptin and the Regulation of Body Weight

2. Obesity: A Modern Pandemic

3. Developmental Origins of Childhood Obesity: Potential Public Health Impact

4. Genetics of Obesity: Are Genetic Differences Contributing to the Obesity Epidemic?

5. Social, Demographic, and Economic Status Factors and Obesity: A Global Perspective

6. The Adipose Tissue: From a Passive Fat Depot to an Active Endocrine Organ

7. Endocrine Regulation of Energy Homeostasis: Implications for Obesity and Diabetes

SECTION II PHYSIOPATHOLOGY

8. Gene-Diet Interactions and Obesity

9. Neuroendocrine Regulation of Food Intake and Body Weight

10. Obesity, Infl ammation and the Metabolic Syndrome

11. Obesity and the Liver. Pathophysiological Implications

12: Fat Tissue and Cardiovascular Diseases. The Fat Connection

13. Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The reciprocal impact

14. Fat tissue, Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis

SECTION III. PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

15. Current Guidelines on the Identifi cation, Evaluation, and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity

16. Prevention of Child and Adolescent Overweight and Obesity

17. The Role of Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior on Obesity

18. Obesity Treatment: The Use of Exercise and Behavioral Strategies

19. Lifestyle Approaches to Obesity Treatment

20. Pharmacological Approaches in Obesity Treatment

21. Surgical Treatment of Obesity

22. Caloric Restriction and Aging

About the Author

Manuel Serrano Ríos

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Madrid.

J.M. Ordovas

Affiliations and Expertise

Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory, USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Jose A. Gutiérrez Fuentes

Affiliations and Expertise

Lilly Foundation, Madrid, Spain.

