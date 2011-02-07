Obesity
1st Edition
Description
- Obesity is the second volume in a four-title series, along with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2D), Arterial Hypertension, and Atherogenic dyslipidemia.
- It covers every major aspect of obesity from a multidisciplinary approach, thanks to collaborative efforts of a select team of international, world-reknowned experts.
- It offers updated information on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the general to the specific. These include the pathophysiology of obesity; the influence of social, demographic and economic factors, as well as the importance of genetics; the connection between obesity and diabetes; prevention strategies; obesity in children and its impact on the Public Health System; treatment options, both pharmacological and psychological, and the importance of physical activity.
Key Features
Table of Contents
SECTION I. GENERAL ASPECTS
1. Leptin and the Regulation of Body Weight
2. Obesity: A Modern Pandemic
3. Developmental Origins of Childhood Obesity: Potential Public Health Impact
4. Genetics of Obesity: Are Genetic Differences Contributing to the Obesity Epidemic?
5. Social, Demographic, and Economic Status Factors and Obesity: A Global Perspective
6. The Adipose Tissue: From a Passive Fat Depot to an Active Endocrine Organ
7. Endocrine Regulation of Energy Homeostasis: Implications for Obesity and Diabetes
SECTION II PHYSIOPATHOLOGY
8. Gene-Diet Interactions and Obesity
9. Neuroendocrine Regulation of Food Intake and Body Weight
10. Obesity, Infl ammation and the Metabolic Syndrome
11. Obesity and the Liver. Pathophysiological Implications
12: Fat Tissue and Cardiovascular Diseases. The Fat Connection
13. Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The reciprocal impact
14. Fat tissue, Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis
SECTION III. PREVENTION AND TREATMENT
15. Current Guidelines on the Identifi cation, Evaluation, and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity
16. Prevention of Child and Adolescent Overweight and Obesity
17. The Role of Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior on Obesity
18. Obesity Treatment: The Use of Exercise and Behavioral Strategies
19. Lifestyle Approaches to Obesity Treatment
20. Pharmacological Approaches in Obesity Treatment
21. Surgical Treatment of Obesity
22. Caloric Restriction and Aging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 7th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788480865364
About the Author
Manuel Serrano Ríos
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Madrid.
J.M. Ordovas
Affiliations and Expertise
Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory, USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Jose A. Gutiérrez Fuentes
Affiliations and Expertise
Lilly Foundation, Madrid, Spain.