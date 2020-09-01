Obesity
1st Edition
Global Impact and Epidemiology
Description
Obesity continues to accelerate resulting in an unprecedented epidemic that shows no significant signs of slowing down any time soon. The World Health Organization reports that in 2016, nearly 2 billion adults were overweight and that worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. Obesity: Global Impact and Epidemiology is an important tool in proving a link to new knowledge, serving researchers and clinicians. The field of obesity is evolving very quickly and there is an abundance of scientific data that has emerged and is emerging constantly. Researchers and physicians need new updated information about the epidemiology and global impact of obesity that come from authors that have a wide perspective in the field. For health professionals and researchers, there is a need to understand how obesity begins. While a simple question, the answer is very complex.
Key Features
- Serves as a starting point for in-depth discussions in academic settings, leading to revised and updated treatment options for practicing obesity-treatment specialists
- Offers practical information about the methodology of epidemiologic studies of obesity
- Updated important source of information for clinicians and scientists in the field of obesity
Readership
Endocrinologists, rheumatologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, physicians in the field of general surgery, plastic surgery, internal medicine, emergency medicine, OB/GYN, anesthesiology, medical student, nursing students, medical interns, medical residents, medical fellows, public health, epidemiology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Definition of Obesity
3. Analytic epidemiology designs in obesity research
4. Prevalence and trends in obesity in the US
5. Prevalence and trends in obesity in affluent countries
6. Global impact of obesity
7. The health impact of obesity
8. Psychosocial issues of obesity
9. The role of diet in the obesity epidemic
10. The role of physical activity in the obesity epidemic
11. Environmental factors related to the obesity epidemic
12. Cultural factors related to the obesity epidemic
13. Educational factors related to the obesity epidemic
14. Refined food addiction and its relation to obesity
15. Glycemic index
16. Predictors of obesity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188392
About the Author
Raman Mehrzad
Dr. Mehrzad is a physician, scientist and author who has worked closely with attendings and hundreds of students, interns, residents and fellows throughout his career. He is American Board Certified in Internal medicine and worked as a specialized physician at Yale New Haven Hospital for 3 years where he was also a clinical instructor at Yale School of Medicine. Currently, he is pursuing a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery residency at Rhode Island Hospital, Brown University and hence with his background brings both medical and surgical knowledge to the project. Dr. Mehrzad has conducted extensive scientific research in multiple areas in medicine, surgery and education and has over 36 peer-reviewed articles and over 22 abstracts published. He has written 5 books that are selling widely in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and contributed to six 6 medical and surgical textbooks. He is also an international lecturer and has lectured at over 100 schools for thousands of students across Europe. Lastly, beside his medical degree, Dr. Mehrzad holds an Executive Master of Healthcare Leadership degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Massachusetts, Isenberg school of Business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Alpert Medical School of Medicine, Brown University, Providence RI USA