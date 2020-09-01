Dr. Mehrzad is a physician, scientist and author who has worked closely with attendings and hundreds of students, interns, residents and fellows throughout his career. He is American Board Certified in Internal medicine and worked as a specialized physician at Yale New Haven Hospital for 3 years where he was also a clinical instructor at Yale School of Medicine. Currently, he is pursuing a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery residency at Rhode Island Hospital, Brown University and hence with his background brings both medical and surgical knowledge to the project. Dr. Mehrzad has conducted extensive scientific research in multiple areas in medicine, surgery and education and has over 36 peer-reviewed articles and over 22 abstracts published. He has written 5 books that are selling widely in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and contributed to six 6 medical and surgical textbooks. He is also an international lecturer and has lectured at over 100 schools for thousands of students across Europe. Lastly, beside his medical degree, Dr. Mehrzad holds an Executive Master of Healthcare Leadership degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Massachusetts, Isenberg school of Business.