Obesity, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Former Editors
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Hormonal Regulation of Lipogenesis
1 Introduction
2 Defining Lipogenesis
3 Lipogenesis in Metabolic Target Tissues
4 Regulation of Lipogenesis
5 Hormonal Regulation
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Two. Genetic Determinants of Obesity and Related Vascular Diseases
1 Introduction
2 Genetic Determinants of Obesity
3 Vascular Diseases Related to Overweight and Obesity
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Brd2 Gene Disruption Causes “Metabolically Healthy” Obesity: Epigenetic and Chromatin-Based Mechanisms that Uncouple Obesity from Type 2 Diabetes
Abbreviations
1 Introduction: The Problem of Obesity and Its Complications
2 Complex Polygenic Interactions with the Environment and Epigenetics in Obesity
3 The “brd2 lo” Mouse Model of “Metabolically Healthy” Obesity
4 Who are “Metabolically Healthy” Obese Humans?
5 Other Animal Models of “Metabolically Healthy” Obesity
6 Derepression of Insulin Transcription in the “brd2 lo” Environment
7 Translational Implications of Epigenetic Reprogramming: Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. The TBC1D1 Gene: Structure, Function, and Association with Obesity and Related Traits
1 Introduction
2 TBC1D1 Gene Structure and Expression
3 TBC1D1 Protein Structure and Function
4 The TBC1D1 Gene in Obesity and Related Traits
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Replication Initiator 1 in Adipose Tissue Function and Human Obesity
1 Introduction
2 Structure of Repin1
3 Cellular Localization of Repin1
4 Repin1 Function in Adipose Tissue
5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Six. Adipokines in Childhood Obesity
1 Introduction
2 White Adipose Tissue as an Endocrine Organ: The Hypothalamic–Pituitary–Adipose Axis
3 Changes in White Adipose Tissue Due to Obesity: Importance of the age at Obesity Onset
4 Energy Homeostasis Control: Leptin as a Key Player
5 Insulin Sensitivity: Role of Adiponectin, Visfatin, and Vaspin
6 Low-Grade Inflammatory Environment: Proinflammatory Adipokines
7 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter Seven. Gut Hormones and Obesity: Physiology and Therapies
1 Introduction
2 Central Structures Involved in the Control of Food Intake
3 Gut Hormones
4 Integration of Gut Hormone Signals
5 Influence of Gut Hormone Signals on Other Aspects of Energy Homeostasis
6 Alterations in Gut Hormones and their Function in Obesity
7 Targeting of Gut Hormones in Obesity
8 Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight. Neuroinflammation in Overnutrition-Induced Diseases
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 IKKβ/NF-κB and Metabolic Inflammation
3 Mediators of Brain Metabolic Inflammation
4 Metabolic Inflammation and Neural Dysregulation
5 Brain Metabolic Inflammation and Obesity
6 Brain Metabolic Inflammation and Diabetes
7 Brain Metabolic Inflammation in Hypertension and Stroke
8 Metabolic Inflammation and Neurodegeneration
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter Nine. p66ShcA: Linking Mammalian Longevity with Obesity-Induced Insulin Resistance
1 Aging: Oxidative Stress Versus Metabolic Unbalance
2 Adipose Tissue and Longevity in Mammals
3 Adipose Tissue, Insulin Resistance, and Longevity
4 p66Shc and Longevity in Mice
5 p66Shc and Insulin Signaling
6 p66Shc in Obesity-Induced Insulin Resistance
7 p66 and Aging: The Role of mTOR/S6K
8 p66Shc: TOR and ROS?
References
Chapter Ten. The Emerging Role of Constitutive Androstane Receptor and Its Cross talk with Liver X Receptors and Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor A in Lipid Metabolism
1 Introduction
2 Initial Characterization of CAR and Its Emerging Roles in Lipid Metabolism
3 LXRs and PPARα in Lipid Metabolism
4 Functional Crosstalk Between CAR and LXR or CAR and PPAR in the Regulation of Lipid Metabolism
5 Conclusion Remarks
References
Chapter Eleven. Lecithin Cholesterol Acyltransferase Deficiency Protects from Diet-Induced Insulin Resistance and Obesity—Novel Insights from Mouse Models
1 Introduction
2 Novel Metabolic Phenotypes in Murine Models of LCAT Deficiency
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twelve. Sphingolipids in Lipid Microdomains and Obesity
1 Introduction
2 Sphingolipids Function in Lipid Microdomains
3 Sphingolipid and Obesity
4 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Thirteen. Ghrelin At the Interface of Obesity and Reward
1 Introduction
2 Ghrelin in Obesity
3 Ghrelin in the Multicircuit Control of Appetite
4 Stress-Induced Ghrelin-Mediated Food Reward
5 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Fourteen. Endocannabinoids and Obesity
1 Introduction
2 Discovery of the Endocannabinoid System
3 Obesity and Endocannabinoid System
4 Studies of Cannabinoid Receptors and Endocannabinoid Metabolic Enzymes
5 Physiological Roles of CB1 in Different Tissues
6 Novel CB1 Antagonists
7 Future Perspectives
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Fifteen. Lipocalin 13 Regulation of Glucose and Lipid Metabolism in Obesity
1 Introduction
2 LCN Structure and Function
3 LCN13 Regulation of Glucose Metabolism
4 LCN13 Regulation of Lipid Metabolism
5 Regulation of Nutrient Metabolism by Other LCN Family Members
6 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Sixteen. Sirtuin 1 Deacetylase: A Key Regulator of Hepatic Lipid Metabolism
1 Introduction
2 SIRT1 as a Master Regulator of Metabolism
3 Regulation of Hepatic Fat (TG) Metabolism by SIRT1
4 Regulation of Hepatic Cholesterol and Bile Acid Metabolism by SIRT1
5 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Seventeen. Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase 1B (PTP1B) and Obesity
1 Introduction
2 PTP1B
3 Biological Roles of PTP1B
4 Genetic Deletion of PTP1B in Mice
5 Inhibitors of PTP1B
References
Chapter Eighteen. Nomilin as an Anti-Obesity and Anti-Hyperglycemic Agent
1 Introduction
2 Bile Acid Biosynthesis
3 Biological Functions of Bile Acids as Farnesoid X Receptor Ligands
4 TGR5, a Bile Acid Receptor
5 TGR5 Agonists
6 A Citrus Limonoid, Nomilin
7 Anti-Obesity and Anti-Hyperglycemic Effects of TGR5 Agonists
8 The Future
References
Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on obesity.
Readership
About the Serial Editors
