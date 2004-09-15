In the popular Q and A format of the Your Questions Answered series, this book provides succinct, expert information on obesity, and is the first to bring together all the different aspects of obesity from the primary care clinician's point of view. The authors, Dr Ian Campbell and Dr David Haslam, both of the National Obesity Forum, are practising GPs with a special interest in obesity and overweight management. With an emphasis on evidence-based, up-to-date knowledge, the authors discuss issues such as the costs of obesity to society and the individual, the role of lifestyle and drug therapies, surgical management and possible future developments. They also address many questions asked about obesity by other physicians, practice and community nurses, medical students and trainees, and indeed patients. Some frequently asked patient questions, in non-medical language, are included, and there is a list of sources of further information and patient support.