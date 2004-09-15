Obesity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074530

Obesity

1st Edition

Your Questions Answered

Authors: Ian Campbell David Haslam
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074530
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th September 2004
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

Terminology and definitions (What is obesity? What causes obesity? What are the effects of obesity? What are the costs of obesity?). How should obesity be managed? (Drug therapy, Lifestyle, Surgical management, Management in Children). What is the role of primary care?.What is the role of secondary care?. What is the responsibility of society?. What is the responsibility of government?. Future developments in obesity management. Appendices: Professional and patient support groups; Professional organisations and journals; Guidelines and resources; Other useful resources and further reading.

Description

In the popular Q and A format of the Your Questions Answered series, this book provides succinct, expert information on obesity, and is the first to bring together all the different aspects of obesity from the primary care clinician's point of view. The authors, Dr Ian Campbell and Dr David Haslam, both of the National Obesity Forum, are practising GPs with a special interest in obesity and overweight management. With an emphasis on evidence-based, up-to-date knowledge, the authors discuss issues such as the costs of obesity to society and the individual, the role of lifestyle and drug therapies, surgical management and possible future developments. They also address many questions asked about obesity by other physicians, practice and community nurses, medical students and trainees, and indeed patients. Some frequently asked patient questions, in non-medical language, are included, and there is a list of sources of further information and patient support.

About the Authors

Ian Campbell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician, Department of Medicine, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, UK

David Haslam Author

