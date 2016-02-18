Obesity Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416597, 9780323416603

Obesity Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Stephens
eBook ISBN: 9780323416603
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416597
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th February 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, devoted to Obesity Management, is guest edited by Dr. Mark Stephens of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Articles in this important issue include: Obesity: What Do the Statistics Say?; Economic Impact of Obesity; The Future of Pediatric Obesity; Obesity Prevention and Screening; Behavior Modification in Obesity Management; Nutritional Therapy; Physical Activity: Cornerstone or Roadblock?; Pharmacologic Therapy for Obesity; Surgical Approaches to Obesity; Multidisciplinary Teams and Obesity: Role of the Modern Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH); Healthcare Systems and National Policy: Role of Leadership in the Obesity Crisis; and Special Populations in Obesity Management.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416603
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416597

About the Authors

Mark Stephens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Department of Family Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.