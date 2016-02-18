Obesity Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-1

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, devoted to Obesity Management, is guest edited by Dr. Mark Stephens of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Articles in this important issue include: Obesity: What Do the Statistics Say?; Economic Impact of Obesity; The Future of Pediatric Obesity; Obesity Prevention and Screening; Behavior Modification in Obesity Management; Nutritional Therapy; Physical Activity: Cornerstone or Roadblock?; Pharmacologic Therapy for Obesity; Surgical Approaches to Obesity; Multidisciplinary Teams and Obesity: Role of the Modern Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH); Healthcare Systems and National Policy: Role of Leadership in the Obesity Crisis; and Special Populations in Obesity Management.