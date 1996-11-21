Obesity Management and Redux - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125181709, 9780080537917

Obesity Management and Redux

1st Edition

Authors: Stylianos Nicolaidis
eBook ISBN: 9780080537917
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 1996
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
3000.00
2550.00
30.95
26.31
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
32.95
28.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Redux™ is a revolutionary new anti-obesity drug that has just been approved (July 1996) by the FDA. It is the first weight management drug treatment to be launched in the United States in 20 years and is not addictive, unlike earlier drugs used for this purpose. Obesity Management and Redux™ includes a brief introduction which leads up to its discovery and includes an overview of new trends in obesity management. The book lists the pharmacological profile of the drug, given by experts involved in monitoring the effects of the drug on the brain neurotransmitters, as well as detailing the results (including safety data) of the various clinical trials.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of a revolutionary new drug
  • Lists pharmacological profile of the drug
  • Includes safety data
  • Projects future trends in weight management

Readership

Scientists interested in normal and disordered eating and drinking.

Table of Contents

M. Derome-Tremblay, The Story of Dexfenfluramine and Its History over the Past 30 Years. S. Nicolaidis and R. Essner, Marketing in the United States: Labeling and Major Marketing Options. G. Bray, New Trends in the Management of Obesity in the U.S. Pharmacological Profile: R. Wurtman, Brain Neurotransmitters. S. Garattini, Neurochemical Mode of Action of Drugs Which Modify Feeding via 5HT System. J. Blundell, Effects on Eating Patternsand Motivation in Humans Methods for Assessing Neurochemical Changes and their Effect: M. Kalia, The Signifcance of DF Induced Neurochemical Changes, 1976&150#1995. J. OCallaghan, Glial Reaction as an Indicator of Neurotoxicity. R. Moore, The Long-Term DF Study. S. Lorens, DF Effects on Behaviour. B. Campbell, Pharmacokinetic Consideration in Assessing Neurochemical Changes. Therapeutic Efficacy: G. Cooper and R. Sandage, Overview of the Clinical Data. B.Guy-Grand, The INDEX Study: New Data. R. Noble, An 18-Month Study in Overweight American Patients. G. Faich, PPH/Key Discussion Points. N. Laudignon and M. Rebuffe-Scrive, Overview of the Safety Data. Round Table Discussion: V. Itallie, Benefit/Risk Ration of the Treatment of Obesity.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080537917

About the Author

Stylianos Nicolaidis

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS Directeur, College de France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.