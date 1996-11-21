Redux™ is a revolutionary new anti-obesity drug that has just been approved (July 1996) by the FDA. It is the first weight management drug treatment to be launched in the United States in 20 years and is not addictive, unlike earlier drugs used for this purpose. Obesity Management and Redux™ includes a brief introduction which leads up to its discovery and includes an overview of new trends in obesity management. The book lists the pharmacological profile of the drug, given by experts involved in monitoring the effects of the drug on the brain neurotransmitters, as well as detailing the results (including safety data) of the various clinical trials.