Obesity Management and Redux
1st Edition
Description
Redux™ is a revolutionary new anti-obesity drug that has just been approved (July 1996) by the FDA. It is the first weight management drug treatment to be launched in the United States in 20 years and is not addictive, unlike earlier drugs used for this purpose. Obesity Management and Redux™ includes a brief introduction which leads up to its discovery and includes an overview of new trends in obesity management. The book lists the pharmacological profile of the drug, given by experts involved in monitoring the effects of the drug on the brain neurotransmitters, as well as detailing the results (including safety data) of the various clinical trials.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of a revolutionary new drug
- Lists pharmacological profile of the drug
- Includes safety data
- Projects future trends in weight management
Readership
Scientists interested in normal and disordered eating and drinking.
Table of Contents
M. Derome-Tremblay, The Story of Dexfenfluramine and Its History over the Past 30 Years. S. Nicolaidis and R. Essner, Marketing in the United States: Labeling and Major Marketing Options. G. Bray, New Trends in the Management of Obesity in the U.S. Pharmacological Profile: R. Wurtman, Brain Neurotransmitters. S. Garattini, Neurochemical Mode of Action of Drugs Which Modify Feeding via 5HT System. J. Blundell, Effects on Eating Patternsand Motivation in Humans Methods for Assessing Neurochemical Changes and their Effect: M. Kalia, The Signifcance of DF Induced Neurochemical Changes, 1976&150#1995. J. OCallaghan, Glial Reaction as an Indicator of Neurotoxicity. R. Moore, The Long-Term DF Study. S. Lorens, DF Effects on Behaviour. B. Campbell, Pharmacokinetic Consideration in Assessing Neurochemical Changes. Therapeutic Efficacy: G. Cooper and R. Sandage, Overview of the Clinical Data. B.Guy-Grand, The INDEX Study: New Data. R. Noble, An 18-Month Study in Overweight American Patients. G. Faich, PPH/Key Discussion Points. N. Laudignon and M. Rebuffe-Scrive, Overview of the Safety Data. Round Table Discussion: V. Itallie, Benefit/Risk Ration of the Treatment of Obesity.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 21st November 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537917
About the Author
Stylianos Nicolaidis
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Directeur, College de France