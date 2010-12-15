Obesity in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704781

Obesity in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 42-1

1st Edition

Authors: George Russell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704781
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 144
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Office and Hospital Special Needs, Obesity in Pediatric Orthopaedics, Hip Disease and Hip Arthroplasty, Knee Disease and Surgical Options, Management of Upper Extremity Injuries, Anesthesia Concerns and Perioperative Management, Management of Femur Fractures, High Energy Periarticular Injuries of the Lower Extremity, Ankle Injuries and Fractures, Open Treatment of Pelvic and Acetabular Fractures, Percutaneous Treatment of Pelvic and Acetabular Fractures in the Obese, Financial Considerations of Treating Obese Orthopaedic Patients, Hip Disease and Hip Arthroplasty, Evaluation and Treatment of Spinal Injuries in the Obese and Morbidly Obese Patient

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704781

About the Authors

George Russell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.