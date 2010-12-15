Obesity in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 42-1
1st Edition
Authors: George Russell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704781
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 144
Description
Office and Hospital Special Needs, Obesity in Pediatric Orthopaedics, Hip Disease and Hip Arthroplasty, Knee Disease and Surgical Options, Management of Upper Extremity Injuries, Anesthesia Concerns and Perioperative Management, Management of Femur Fractures, High Energy Periarticular Injuries of the Lower Extremity, Ankle Injuries and Fractures, Open Treatment of Pelvic and Acetabular Fractures, Percutaneous Treatment of Pelvic and Acetabular Fractures in the Obese, Financial Considerations of Treating Obese Orthopaedic Patients, Hip Disease and Hip Arthroplasty, Evaluation and Treatment of Spinal Injuries in the Obese and Morbidly Obese Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704781
About the Authors
George Russell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS
