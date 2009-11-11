Obesity in Critically Ill Patients, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 21-3
1st Edition
Authors: Linda Harrington
Paperback ISBN: 9781437712063
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2009
Description
The Obesity in Critically Ill Patients issue, Guest Edited by Linda Harrington, focuses on: Obesity-related risks and prevention strategies; Pulmonary considerations of the obese patient; cardiovascular effects of obesity; Postoperative coronary artery bypass patients; Nutritional needs of critically ill obese patients; Pain management in critically ill obese; Sedation of critically ill obese; Skin integrity in critically ill obese; Trauma in the obese patient; and Impact of obesity on critical care resource utilization.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 11th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437712063
About the Authors
Linda Harrington Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.