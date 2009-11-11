Obesity in Critically Ill Patients, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712063

Obesity in Critically Ill Patients, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Linda Harrington
Paperback ISBN: 9781437712063
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2009
Description

The Obesity in Critically Ill Patients issue, Guest Edited by Linda Harrington, focuses on: Obesity-related risks and prevention strategies; Pulmonary considerations of the obese patient; cardiovascular effects of obesity; Postoperative coronary artery bypass patients; Nutritional needs of critically ill obese patients; Pain management in critically ill obese; Sedation of critically ill obese; Skin integrity in critically ill obese; Trauma in the obese patient; and Impact of obesity on critical care resource utilization.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781437712063

About the Authors

Linda Harrington Author

