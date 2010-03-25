Obesity, Diabetes, and Adrenal Disorders, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas K. Graves
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718874
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th March 2010
Description
Articles include: Human Insulin Analogs in Feline Diabetes; Diabetes Emergencies in Small Animals; Management of Obesity in Dogs; Trilostane Therapy; Recent Advances in Diagnosis of Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs; Primary Hyperaldosteronism in Cats; Insulin Resistance in Dogs; Insulin Resistance in Cats; Endocrine Hypertension; Atypical Cushing's; and The Endocrinology of Obesity.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 25th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718874
About the Authors
Thomas K. Graves Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.