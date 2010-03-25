Obesity, Diabetes, and Adrenal Disorders, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 40-2

Articles include: Human Insulin Analogs in Feline Diabetes; Diabetes Emergencies in Small Animals; Management of Obesity in Dogs; Trilostane Therapy; Recent Advances in Diagnosis of Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs; Primary Hyperaldosteronism in Cats; Insulin Resistance in Dogs; Insulin Resistance in Cats; Endocrine Hypertension; Atypical Cushing's; and The Endocrinology of Obesity.