Obesity, Diabetes, and Adrenal Disorders, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718874

Obesity, Diabetes, and Adrenal Disorders, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 40-2

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas K. Graves
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718874
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th March 2010
Description

Articles include: Human Insulin Analogs in Feline Diabetes; Diabetes Emergencies in Small Animals; Management of Obesity in Dogs; Trilostane Therapy; Recent Advances in Diagnosis of Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs; Primary Hyperaldosteronism in Cats; Insulin Resistance in Dogs; Insulin Resistance in Cats; Endocrine Hypertension; Atypical Cushing's; and The Endocrinology of Obesity.

Details

About the Authors

Thomas K. Graves Author

