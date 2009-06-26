Obesity and Diabetes in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712759

Obesity and Diabetes in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Kirk Dilaawar Mistry
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712759
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Description

This issue explores the serious issue of childhood diabetes and obesity, as applied to sports medicine. Guest Editors Danny Mistry and Susan Kirk, both from the University of Virginia Health System, have selected a team of experts to cover the wide spectrum of this epidemic, including a close look at the socioeconomic factors in the development of childhood diabetes and obesity, the role of exercise as prevention of diabetes and obesity, and common injuries in young athletes who are diabetic or at risk of becoming so. It is a crucial issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, as Drs. Mistry and Kirk explain in their preface: "Being able to recognize and treat both the collegiate athlete with Type 1 diabetes as well as the sedentary, obese adolescent at risk for Type 2 diabetes are skills that many will need in the immediate future."

About the Authors

Susan Kirk Author

Dilaawar Mistry Author

