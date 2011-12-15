Obesity and Associated Eating Disorders: A Guide for Mental Health Professionals, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711635

Obesity and Associated Eating Disorders: A Guide for Mental Health Professionals, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Wadden G Wilson Albert Stunkard Robert Berkowitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711635
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description

Obesity and psychiatric concerns are closely linked.  This issue examine obesity and psychiatric status, and includes articles on binge eating disorder and night eating syndrome.  This issue provides guidance on the medical evaluation of the obese individual, behavioral assessment, dietary management, and behavioral treatment.  Articles on motivational interviewing, pharmacotherapy for obesity and surgical treatment of obesity give the full spectrum of treatment options.  Finally this issue examines obesity as a public health epidemic.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711635

About the Authors

Thomas Wadden Author

G Wilson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers--The State University of New Jersey

Albert Stunkard Author

Robert Berkowitz Author

