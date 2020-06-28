Obesity, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 49-2

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics will cover Obesity. Curated by Dr. Michael D. Jensen, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Adriana G. Ioachimescu. The volume will include articles on: The role of the environment in the “obesity epidemic,” Endoscopic treatments for obesity, Visceral fat, Role of commercial weight loss programs in medical management of obesity, Racial differences in metabolic consequences of fat gain, Sex differences in adipose tissue function, Common and rare complications of bariatric surgery, Strategies for physical activity interventions in the treatment of obesity, Effects of pregnancy on childhood overweight and obesity, Iatrogenic Obesity, Growth hormone and obesity, and Barriers and solutions for prescribing obesity pharmacotherapy.