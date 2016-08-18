Obesity, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462556, 9780323462761

Obesity, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Caroline Apovian Nawfal Istfan
eBook ISBN: 9780323462761
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462556
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Caroline M. Apovian and Nawfal Istfan, is devoted to Obesity. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Guidelines for Obesity Management; Obesity is a Disease; Pharmacotherapy for Obesity; Bariatric Surgery Mechanisms; Diabetes Treatment in the Patient with Obesity; Adipose Tissue: Inflammation and the Endocrine Organ; Behavioral Treatment of the Patient with Obesity; The Role of Macronutrient Content in the Diet for Weight Loss and Weight Maintenance; Substrate Oxidation and Brown Adipose Tissue; Brown and Beige Adipose Tissue: Therapy for Obesity?; Ethnic Differences in Diabetes Lipids HTN and Obesity; Genetics of Bariatric Surgery Outcomes; Leptin and Hormones: Energy Homeostatis; Bariatric Surgery Clinical Outcomes; Medical Devices for Obesity; Adolescent Bariatric Surgery; Psychological Aspects of Obesity; and Nutrient Timing.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462761
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462556

About the Authors

Caroline Apovian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medical Center

Nawfal Istfan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.