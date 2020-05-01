Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention, Second Edition investigates the benefits of nuts and seeds in health and disease prevention using an organizational style that will provide easy-access to information that supports identifying treatment options and the development of symptom-specific functional foods.
The use of nuts and seeds to improve human nutritional status has proven successful for a variety of conditions, including in the treatment of high cholesterol, reduced risk of Type-2 Diabetes, and weight control. The book examines seeds and nuts as agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions and explores the impact of compositional differences between various seeds and nuts, including differences based on country of origin and processing technique. The book also includes methods for analysis of seed and nut-related compounds.
Written for nutrition researchers, nutritionists, food scientists, government regulators of food, and students of agriculture, oils and feeds, nutrition and life sciences, this book is sure to be a welcomed resource.
Key Features
- Identifies options and opportunities for improving health through the consumption of nut and seed products.
- Provides easy access to information that supports the identification of treatment options
- Contains insights into health benefits that will assist in development of symptom-specific functional foods
- Examines seeds and nuts as agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions
- Explores the impact of compositional differences between various seeds and nuts, including differences based on country of origin and processing technique
- Includes methods for analysis of seed and nut-related compound
Readership
Nutrition researchers, nutritionists, food scientists, government regulators of food, and students of agriculture, oils and feeds, nutrition and life sciences
Table of Contents
Section 1: Seeds as Foods in Health and Disease Prevention
1. Whole and Ground Chia (Salvia hispanica L.) Seeds, Chia Oil: Effects on Plasma Lipids and Fatty Acids
2. Cocoa (Theobroma cacao) Seeds and Phytochemicals in Human Health
3. Soursop (Annona muricata L.) Seeds, Therapeutic and Possible Food Potential
4. Lepidium sativum seeds
5. Cumin (Cuminum cyminum L.) Seed Volatile Oil: Chemistry and Role in Health and Disease Prevention
6. Lentil (Lens culinaris) seeds
7. Moringa oleifera Seeds and Oil: Characteristics and Uses for Human Health
8. The Nutritional Value and Health Benefits of Chickpeas and Hummus
9. Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.) Seeds in Food, Nutrition, and Health
10. Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum L. Gaert.) Seeds in Health
11. Sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.) Seeds in Health and Nutrition
12. Coriandrum Sativum: characterization, biological activities and application
13. Fatty Acid Content of Commonly Available Seed
14. Tocopherols and Tocotrienols in Common and Emerging Dietary Sources: Occurrence, Applications, and Health Benefits
15. Seeds in Cardiovascular Health
16. Health Benefits of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) Seeds and Peanut Oil Consumption
17. Blen of sesame and Rice Bran Oils lowers Hyperglycemia and Improves the Lipids
18. Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum Linn. Maton) Seeds in Health
19. Black Soybean (Glycine max L. Merril) Seeds™ Antioxidant Capacity
20. Flax Seed (Linum usitatissimum) Fatty Acids
21. Use of Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) Seeds in Health
22. Antibacterial Activity of Grape (Vitis vinifera, Vitis rotundifolia) Seeds
23. A Novel Extract of Fenugreek Husk Alleviates Postmenopausal Symptoms and Helps to Establish Hormonal Balance
24.Carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.) Seeds, Endosperm and Germ Composition, and Application to Health
25. Usage and Significance of Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare Mill.) Seeds in Eastern Medicine
26. Legumes Have a Low Contribution to the Total Energy Intake of the Mexican Population
27. Pulses in the Dietary Management of Diabetes
28. Current Advances in the Metabolomics Study on Lotus Seed
Section 2: Nuts as Foods in Health and Disease Prevention
29. Usage of Date (Phoenix dactylifera L.) Seeds in Human Health and Animal Feed
30. Nuts in Cardiovascular Health
31. Health Benefits of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) and Peanut Oil Consumption
32. Consumption and non-communicable diseases: evidence from epidemiological studies
33. Protective role of Nigella sativa and thymoquinone I oxidative stress
34. Antioxidants in Nuts
35. Fatty Acid Content of Commonly Available Nuts
36. Biological functions of soyasaponins: The potential use to improve zinc nutrition
37. Nut consumption and age-related disease
38. Almond (Prunus dulcis) Seeds and Oxidative Stress
39. Nut consumption, lipid profile, and health outcomes
40. No difference in health-related quality of life, after a food challenge with cashew nut in children
41. Prevalence and factors associated to peanut allergy in Mexican school children
42. Nuts and Seeds In Musculoskeletal diseases
43. Nuts and Seeds in Breast Feeding
44. Prebiotic Nut Compounds and Human Microbiota
45. Food Allergy and Intolerance: Distinction, Definitions and Delimitation
46. Food Allergy and Intolerance: Distinction, Definitions and Delimitation
47. Nuts and Seeds in Sexual Disorders
48. Antioxidant and Antimicrobial Activity of Nutmeg (Myristica fragrans)
49. Nuts and Oral Health
50. Betel Nut (Areca catechu) Usage and Its Effects on Health
51. Nut Consumption is Associated with Depressive Symptoms among Adults
52. Development of a Drinkable, Peanut-Based Dietary Supplement and Comparison of Its Nutritional and Microbiological Qualities with Commercial Products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 533
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185537
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA