Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention

Section 1: Seeds as Foods in Health and Disease Prevention

1. Whole and Ground Chia (Salvia hispanica L.) Seeds, Chia Oil: Effects on Plasma Lipids and Fatty Acids

2. Cocoa (Theobroma cacao) Seeds and Phytochemicals in Human Health

3. Soursop (Annona muricata L.) Seeds, Therapeutic and Possible Food Potential

4. Lepidium sativum seeds

5. Cumin (Cuminum cyminum L.) Seed Volatile Oil: Chemistry and Role in Health and Disease Prevention

6. Lentil (Lens culinaris) seeds

7. Moringa oleifera Seeds and Oil: Characteristics and Uses for Human Health

8. The Nutritional Value and Health Benefits of Chickpeas and Hummus

9. Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.) Seeds in Food, Nutrition, and Health

10. Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum L. Gaert.) Seeds in Health

11. Sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.) Seeds in Health and Nutrition

12. Coriandrum Sativum: characterization, biological activities and application

13. Fatty Acid Content of Commonly Available Seed

14. Tocopherols and Tocotrienols in Common and Emerging Dietary Sources: Occurrence, Applications, and Health Benefits

15. Seeds in Cardiovascular Health

16. Health Benefits of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) Seeds and Peanut Oil Consumption

17. Blen of sesame and Rice Bran Oils lowers Hyperglycemia and Improves the Lipids

18. Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum Linn. Maton) Seeds in Health

19. Black Soybean (Glycine max L. Merril) Seeds™ Antioxidant Capacity

20. Flax Seed (Linum usitatissimum) Fatty Acids

21. Use of Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) Seeds in Health

22. Antibacterial Activity of Grape (Vitis vinifera, Vitis rotundifolia) Seeds

23. A Novel Extract of Fenugreek Husk Alleviates Postmenopausal Symptoms and Helps to Establish Hormonal Balance

24.Carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.) Seeds, Endosperm and Germ Composition, and Application to Health

25. Usage and Significance of Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare Mill.) Seeds in Eastern Medicine

26. Legumes Have a Low Contribution to the Total Energy Intake of the Mexican Population

27. Pulses in the Dietary Management of Diabetes

28. Current Advances in the Metabolomics Study on Lotus Seed

Section 2: Nuts as Foods in Health and Disease Prevention

29. Usage of Date (Phoenix dactylifera L.) Seeds in Human Health and Animal Feed

30. Nuts in Cardiovascular Health

31. Health Benefits of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) and Peanut Oil Consumption

32. Consumption and non-communicable diseases: evidence from epidemiological studies

33. Protective role of Nigella sativa and thymoquinone I oxidative stress

34. Antioxidants in Nuts

35. Fatty Acid Content of Commonly Available Nuts

36. Biological functions of soyasaponins: The potential use to improve zinc nutrition

37. Nut consumption and age-related disease

38. Almond (Prunus dulcis) Seeds and Oxidative Stress

39. Nut consumption, lipid profile, and health outcomes

40. No difference in health-related quality of life, after a food challenge with cashew nut in children

41. Prevalence and factors associated to peanut allergy in Mexican school children

42. Nuts and Seeds In Musculoskeletal diseases

43. Nuts and Seeds in Breast Feeding

44. Prebiotic Nut Compounds and Human Microbiota

45. Food Allergy and Intolerance: Distinction, Definitions and Delimitation

47. Nuts and Seeds in Sexual Disorders

48. Antioxidant and Antimicrobial Activity of Nutmeg (Myristica fragrans)

49. Nuts and Oral Health

50. Betel Nut (Areca catechu) Usage and Its Effects on Health

51. Nut Consumption is Associated with Depressive Symptoms among Adults

52. Development of a Drinkable, Peanut-Based Dietary Supplement and Comparison of Its Nutritional and Microbiological Qualities with Commercial Products

