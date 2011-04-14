Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention
1st Edition
Description
The use of nuts and seeds to improve human nutritional status has proven successful for a variety of conditions including in the treatment of high cholesterol, reduced risk of Type-2 Diabetes, and weight control. Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention is a complete guide to the health benefits of nuts and seeds. This book is the only single-source scientific reference to explore the specific factors that contribute to these potential health benefits, as well as discussing how to maximize those potential benefits.
Key Features
- Organized by seed-type with detailed information on the specific health benefits of each to provide an easy-access reference for identifying treatment options
- Insights into health benefits will assist in development of symptom-specific functional foods
- Includes photographs for visual identification and confirmation
- Indexed alphabetically by nut/seed with a second index by condition or disease
Readership
Nutritionists and Food Scientists interested in the specific health benefits of nuts and seeds.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1: General Aspects and Overviews
- Section A: Overviews
- Chapter 1. A Primer on Seed and Nut Biology, Improvement, and Use
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Seeds, Fruits, and Nuts
- A Complex Relationship
- References
- Chapter 2. Seeds as Herbal Drugs
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Medicinal Constituents of Seeds
- Factors Influencing Medicinal Properties of Seeds
- Seeds as a Source of Medicinally Important Fixed Oils
- Seeds as Herbal Drugs and a Source of Medicinally Active Compounds
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 3. Seeds, Nuts, and Vector-Borne Diseases
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Mosquitocidal Activity of Seeds
- Mosquitocidal Activity of Nuts
- Safety
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Section B: Composition
- Chapter 4. Fatty Acid Content of Commonly Available Nuts and Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Fatty Acids in Various Nuts and Seeds
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 5. Triacylglycerols in Nut and Seed Oils: Detailed Characterization Using High-performance Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Method of Triacylglycerol Analysis in Nuts and Seeds
- Apci-ms Profiling of Triacylglycerol Composition in Nuts and Seeds
- APCI-MS Quantitation of Triacylglycerols
- Triacylglycerol and Fatty Acid Composition in Nuts and Seeds
- Nutritional Parameters of Plant Oils from Nuts and Seeds
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 6. Antioxidants in Nuts and Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Oxidative Stress
- Antioxidant Defense
- Dietary Compounds with the Ability to Induce Production of Endogenous Antioxidants
- Dietary Compounds with the Ability to Directly Scavenge or Neutralize Reactive Oxidants
- Measurements of Total Antioxidant Contents in Foods – Methodological Considerations
- Total Amounts of Antioxidants in Foods
- Total Amounts of Antioxidants in Nuts and Seeds
- Potential Health Effects of Dietary Antioxidants
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 7. Inorganic Constituents of Nuts and Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Consumption of Nuts and Seeds
- Inorganic Composition
- Nutritional Significance
- Adverse Effects
- Summary Points
- References
- Section C: Effects on Health
- Chapter 8. Nuts and Seeds in Cardiovascular Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Composition of Nuts
- Epidemiologic Data
- Mechanisms of Risk Reduction
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 9. Brassica Seeds: Metabolomics and Biological Potential
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 10. Nuts and Seeds Used in Health and Disease in Pakistan
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Historical Aspects of the Use of Nuts and Seeds for Health in Pakistan
- The Present-Day Use of Nuts and Seeds for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention in Pakistan
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 11. Seed Components in Cancer Prevention
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Seeds: Botanical Description
- Seed Components and Their Role in Cancer Prevention
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 12. Nuts, Seeds, and Oral Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Nutmeg
- Cacao (Theobroma Cacao)
- Areca Catechu Seed
- Perilla Seed
- Grape (Vitis Vinifera) Seed
- Psoralea Corylifolia
- Summary Points
- References
- Section D: Adverse Aspects
- Chapter 13. Mycotoxins in Seeds and Nuts
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Natural Occurrence
- Effect of Roasting
- Toxicological Effects in Humans
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 14. Cyanogenic Glycosides in Nuts and Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description, Historical and Present-Day Cultivation
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention – Adverse Effects and Reactions
- Toxicity and Detoxification of Cyanide
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 15. Allergies to Nuts and Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Prevalence of Allergy
- What is an Allergic Reaction?
- Economic Impact of Food Allergy
- Allergies to Nuts and Seeds
- Other Seed Allergies (Sunflower, Mustard, Quinoa, Buckwheat, etc.)
- Summary Points
- References
- Part 2: Effects of Specific Nuts and Seeds
- Chapter 16. Potential Usage of African Ebony (Diospyros mespiliformis) Seeds in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 17. Therapeutic Potential of Ajwain (Tracyspermum ammi L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 18. Almond (Prunus dulcis) Seeds and Oxidative Stress
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 19. Almonds (Prunus dulcis): Post-Ingestive Hormonal Response
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 20. Aniseeds (Pimpinella anisum L.) in Health and Disease
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 21. Bambangan (Mangifera pajang) Seed Kernel: Antioxidant Properties and Anti-cancer Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 22. Bambara Groundnut [Vigna subterranea (L.) Verdc. (Fabaceae)] Usage in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 23. Betel Nut (Areca catechu) Usage and Its Effects on Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 24. Swietenine, Big Leaf Mahogany (Swietenia macrophylla) Seed Extract as a Hypoglycemic Agent
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Descriptions
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 25. Bitter Kola (Garcinia kola) Seeds and Health Management Potential
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Toxicity and Allergies)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 26. Bitter Kola (Garcinia kola) Seeds and Hepatoprotection
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Heath Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effect and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicities)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 27. Black Soybean (Glycine max L. Merril) Seeds’ Antioxidant Capacity
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 28. Antidiabetic and Antihyperlipidemic Activity of Bonducella (Caesalpinia bonducella) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 29. Brazil Nuts (Bertholletia excelsa): Improved Selenium Status and Other Health Benefits
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Propagation of the Species
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 30. Glucosinolate Phytochemicals from Broccoli (Brassica oleracea L. var. botrytis L.) Seeds and Their Potential Health Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 31. Proteinase Inhibitors from Buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum Moench) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- History of Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 32. Seed Extract of the West African Bush Mango (Irvingia Gabonensis) and its Use in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 33. Therapeutic Use of Caper (Capparis spinosa) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 34. Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum Linn. Maton) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 35. Carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.) Seeds, Endosperm and Germ Composition, and Application to Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 36. Cashew Nut (Anacardium occidentale L.) Skin Extract as a Free Radical Scavenger
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 37. Whole and Ground Chia (Salvia hispanica L.) Seeds, Chia Oil – Effects on Plasma Lipids and Fatty Acids
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 38. Antiproliferative Activities of Chinese Cabbage (Brassica parachinensis) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 39. Cancer and Treatment with Seeds of Chinese Fan Palm (Livistona chinensis R. Brown)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 40. Climbing Black Pepper (Piper guineense) Seeds as an Antisickling Remedy
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 41. Antifungal and Mitogenic Activities of Cluster Pepper (Capsicum frutescens) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 42. Cocoa (Theobroma cacao) Seeds and Phytochemicals in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 43. Health Benefits of Coconut (Cocos nucifera Linn.) Seeds and Coconut Consumption
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 44. Common Vetch (Vicia sativum) Seeds as a Source of Bioactive Compounds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 45. Usage of Coral Bean (Erythrina latissima E. Meyer) Seeds in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 46. Coralwood (Adenanthera pavonina L.) Seeds and Their Protective Effect
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 47. Effect of Coriander (Coriandrum sativum L.) Seed Ethanol Extract in Experimental Diabetes
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 48. Extracts of Cowhage (Mucuna pruriens) Seeds and Anti-Snake Venom Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical and Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 49. Crabs Eye (Abrus precatorius) Seed and Its Immunomodulatory and Antitumor Properties
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 50. Cumin (Cuminum cyminum L.) Seed Volatile Oil: Chemistry and Role in Health and Disease Prevention
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 51. Acetogenins from the Seeds of the Custard Apple (Annona squamosa L.) and their Health Outcomes
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 52. Beneficial Aspects of Custard Apple (Annona squamosa L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 53. Usage of Date (Phoenix dactylifera L.) Seeds in Human Health and Animal Feed
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 54. Piceatannol, an Antitumor Compound from Euphorbia lagascae Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 55. Usage and Significance of Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare Mill.) Seeds in Eastern Medicine
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 56. Antidiabetic Activities of Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 57. Five-Leaved Chaste Tree (Vitex negundo) Seeds and Antinociceptive Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 58. Flax Seed (Linum usitatissimum) Fatty Acids
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 59. Fragrant Olive (Osmanthus fragrans) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 60. Gallnuts (Quercus infectoria Oliv. and Rhus chinensis Mill.) and Their Usage in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 61. Garden Cress (Lepidium sativum) Seeds in Fracture-induced Healing
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 62. Health Benefits of Garden Cress (Lepidium sativum Linn.) Seed Extracts
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 63. Antifungal and Lipid Transfer Proteins from Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 64. Therapeutic Effects of Grains of Paradise (Aframomum melegueta) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 65. Antibacterial Activity of Grape (Vitis vinifera, Vitis rotundifolia) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 66. Gastroprotective Activity of Grapefruit (Citrus paridisi) Seed Extract Against Acute Gastric Lesions
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effect and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 67. Antimicrobial Activities of Gray Nickerbean (Caesalpinia bonduc Linn.)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Background and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 68. Anti-platelet Aggregation Effect of the Amazonian Herb Guarana (Paullinia cupana) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 69. Antibacterial Glycine-rich Peptide from Guava (Psidium guajava) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 70. Medicinal and Pharmacological Potential of Harmala (Peganum harmala L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 71. Therapeutic Potential of Harmala (Peganum harmala L.) Seeds with an Array of Pharmacological Activities
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 72. Antioxidants in Hazelnuts (Corylus avellana L.)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 73. Hazelnut (Corylus avellana L.) Cultivars and Antimicrobial Activity
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical and Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 74. Medicinal Use of Hempseeds (Cannabis sativa L.): Effects on Platelet Aggregation
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 75. Hongay Oil Tree (Pongamia pinnata Linn.) Seeds in Health and Disease Benefits
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 76. Seeds of Horse Chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum L.) and Their Possible Utilization for Human Consumption
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Descriptions
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 77. Usage of Indian Gooseberry (Emblica officinalis) Seeds in Health and Disease
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Affects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary points
- References
- Chapter 78. Indian Mustard (Brassica juncea L.) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 79. Use of Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 80. Biological Activities of Eugenia jambolana (Family Myrtaceae) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 81. Kersting's Nut (Kerstingiella Geocarpa): A Source of Food and Medicine
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 82. Use of Litchi (Litchi sinensis Sonn.) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 83. Antioxidant Activity of Longan (Dimocarpus Longan L.) Seed Extract
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 84. Lupine (Lupinus caudatus L., Lupinus albus L.) Seeds: History of Use, Use as an Antihyperglycemic Medicinal, and Use as a Food
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion And Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 85. Macadamia Nuts (Macadamia integrifolia and tetraphylla) and their Use in Hypercholesterolemic Subjects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 86. Use of Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) Seeds in Medicine, and Possible Mechanisms of Action
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 87. Use of Seeds of Malay Apple (Ziziphus mauritiana) and Related Species in Health and Disease
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 88. Mango (Mangifera indica L.) Seed and Its Fats
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 89. Antioxidant Potentials and Pharmacological Activities of Marking Nut (Semecarpus anacardium L.f.)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicities)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 90. Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum L. Gaert.) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 91. Extracts of Mobola Plum (Parinari curatellifolia Planch ex Benth, Chrysobalanaceae) Seeds and Multiple Therapeutic Activities
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Uses
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 92. Moringa (Moringa oleifera) Seed Extract and the Prevention of Oxidative Stress
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 93. Moringa (Moringa oleifera) Seed Oil: Composition, Nutritional Aspects, and Health Attributes
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects And Reactions (Allergies And Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 94. Mucanã (Canavalia grandiflora) Seeds and Their Anti-inflammatory and Analgesic Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 95. Antibacterial Potential of Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica A. Juss) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 96. Biological Properties of a Methanolic Extract of Neem Oil, A Natural Oil from the Seeds of the Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica var. A. Juss)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 97. Effects of Nigella (Nigella sativa L.) Seed Extract on Human Neutrophil Elastase Activity
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (ALlergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 98. Antioxidant and Antimicrobial Activity of Nutmeg (Myristica fragrans)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Application to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 99. Chemical and Antioxidant Properties of Okra (Abelmoschus esculentus Moench) Seed
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 100. Olive (Olea europaea L.) Seeds, From Chemistry to Health Benefits
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 101. Use of Fermented Papaya (Carica papaya) Seeds as a Food Condiment, and Effects on Pre- and Post-implantation Embryo Development
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 102. Antifungal Protein from Passion Fruit (Passiflora edulis) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 103. Health Benefits of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) Seeds and Peanut Oil Consumption
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 104. Antioxidants in Pecan Nut Cultivars [Carya illinoinensis (Wangenh.) K. Koch]
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 105. Health Effects of a Pecan [Carya illinoinensis (Wangenh.) K. Koch] Nut-rich Diet
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 106. Perennial Horse Gram (Macrotyloma axillare) Seeds: Biotechnology Applications of its Peptide and Protein Content – Bowman-Birk Inhibitors and Lectin
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 107. Compounds with Antioxidant Properties in Pistachio (Pistacia vera L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 108. Potential Health Benefits of Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Seed Oil Containing Conjugated Linolenic Acid
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 109. Phenolic Acids in Pumpkin (Cucurbita pepo L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 110. Pumpkin (Cucurbita moschata Duchesne ex Poir.) Seeds as an Anthelmintic Agent?
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse effects and reactions (allergies and toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 111. Role of Purple Camel's Foot (Bauhinia purpurea L.) Seeds in Nutrition and Medicine
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 112. Purple Viper's Bugloss (Echium plantagineum) Seed Oil in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 113. Extracts from Purple Wheat (Triticum spp.) and Their Antioxidant Effects
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 114. Rapeseed (Brassica napus) Oil and its Benefits for Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 115. Use of Red Clover (Trifolium pratense L.) Seeds in Human Therapeutics
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions, Allergies and Toxicity
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 116. Red Onion (Allium caepa L. var. tropeana) Seeds: Nutritional and Functional Properties
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reaction (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 117. Sacha Inchi (Plukenetia volubilis L.) Nut Oil and Its Therapeutic and Nutritional Uses
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 118. Analgesic and Other Medicinal Properties of Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius L.) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 119. Sea Buckthorn (Hippophae rhamnoides L. ssp. turkestanica) Seeds: Chemical and Physicochemical Properties
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 120. Sea Buckthorn (Hippophae rhamnoides L.) Seed Oil: Usage in Burns, Ulcers, and Mucosal Injuries
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Application to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 121. Extracts of Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.) Seeds and Gastric Mucosal Cytoprotection
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 122. Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.) Seeds in Food, Nutrition, and Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 123. Effect of Sour Date (Semen ziziphi spinosae) Seed Extract on Treating Insomnia and Anxiety
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 124. Soursop (Annona muricata L.) Seeds, Therapeutic and Possible Food Potential
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions, Allergies and Toxicity
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 125. Effect of Dietary Soybean (Glycine max L.) Protein on Lipid Metabolism and Insulin Sensitivity in an Experimental Model of Dyslipidemia and Insulin Resistance
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 126. Effect of Soybean (Glycine max L.) on Hot Flashes, Blood Pressure, and Inflammation
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description, and Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 127. Antifungal and Antiproliferative Activity of Spotted Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris cv.)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 128. Use of Extracts from Squirting Cucumber (Ecballium elaterium) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 129. Biological Properties of Sucupira Branca (Pterodon emarginatus) Seeds and Their Potential Usage in Health Treatments
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 130. Sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.) Seeds in Health and Nutrition
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicities)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 131. Tamarind (Tamarindus indica) Seeds: An Overview on Remedial Qualities
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 132. Use of Tea (Camellia oleifera Abel.) Seeds in Human Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 133. Usage of Tomato (Lycopersicum esculentum Mill.) Seeds in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 134. Antitumor Effects of Extracts from Wallich (Sophora moorcroftiana) Seeds
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 135. The Effects of Walnuts (Juglans regia) on the Characteristics of the Metabolic Syndrome
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 136. Watermelon (Citrullus lanatus (Thunb.) Matsumura and Nakai) Seed Oils and Their Use in Health
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 137. White Cabbage (Brassica chinensis) Seeds and Their Health Promoting Activities
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 138. Biological Activity of Seeds of Wild Banana (Ensete superbum Cheesm, Family Musaceae)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Botanical Description
- Historical Cultivation and Usage
- Present-Day Cultivation and Usage
- Applications to Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
- Summary Points
- References
- Subject Index
- Disease/Condition Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 14th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123756893
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123756886
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Vinood Patel
Dr Vinood B. Patel BSc PhD FRSC is currently a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London. He presently directs studies on metabolic pathways involved in liver disease, particularly related to mitochondrial energy regulation and cell death. Research is being undertaken to study the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, iron, alcohol and fatty acids in the patho-physiology of liver disease. Other areas of interest include identifying new biomarkers that can be used for diagnosis and prognosis of liver disease, understanding mitochondrial oxidative stress in Alzheimers disease and gastrointestinal dysfunction in autism. Dr. Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His post-doctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr. Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH funded biomedical grants related to alcoholic liver disease. Dr. Patel has edited biomedical books in the area of nutrition and health prevention, autism, biomarkers, and has published over 150 articles and in 2014 he was elected as a Fellow to The Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Westminster, London, UK