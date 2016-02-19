Nutritional Toxicology V1
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional Toxicology, Volume I is a sample result that has risen from the need for increased toxicological awareness and understanding by nutritionists and other professionals concerned with food production, utilization, and health. This book aims to collate significant information regarding nutrition-associated toxicity problems.
The book is divided into 13 chapters. The first two chapters deal with a general overview of nutritional toxicology. Some of the topics discussed in this section include the nutritional effects of toxicants, xenobiotics, toxic action, and biotoxification. The following subject areas discussed include vitamin excess and toxicity; trace elements and cardiovascular disease; and factors affecting the metabolism of nonessential metals in food.
The subsequent chapters focus on problem areas including the hazards of foodborne bacterial infections and intoxications, mycotoxins and toxic stress metabolites, environmental contaminants in food, and hazards of compounds in human nutrition. The last section tackles the close relationship of toxicology with food, including their effects and applications. Some topics include food colors, ingredients, chemicals, and substances, as well as their effects on other organisms.
This volume will be invaluable to students and professionals in nutrition and toxicology. Other people who studies nutrition, toxicology, and pharmacology will also benefit from this resource.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Nutritional Toxicology: Definition and Scope
I. Introduction and Definitions
II. Diet as Source of Toxicants
III. Nutritional Effects of Toxicants
IV. Effects of Toxicants on Nutrition
V. Safety Evaluation, Risk Assessment, and Regulation of Chemicals in Food
References
2 General Principles of Nutritional Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Xenobiotics
III. Toxic Action
IV. Biotoxification
V. Molecular Mechanisms of Toxic Action
VI. Dose-Effect and Dose-Response Relationships
VII. Time-Effect and Time-Response Relationships
VIII. Synergism and Antagonism
IX. Parameters in Practical Nutritional Toxicology
X. Control of Risks in Nutritional Toxicology
Selected Readings
3 Vitamin Excess and Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Fat-Soluble Vitamins
III. Water-Soluble Vitamins
References
4 Trace Elements and Cardiovascular Disease
I. Introduction
II. Trace Elements and Risk Factors in Cardiovascular Disease
III. Hard Water and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
References
5 Factors Affecting the Metabolism of Nonessential Metals in Food
I. Introduction
II. Cadmium
III. Mercury
IV. Lead
V. Other Metals
VI. Conclusion
References
6 Hazards of Foodborne Bacterial Infections and Intoxications
I. Introduction
II. The Infections
III. The Intoxications
IV. Pressor Amine Production
V. Algal Intoxications
References
7 Mycotoxins and Toxic Stress Metabolites of Fungus-Infected Sweet Potatoes
I. Introduction
II. Mycotoxins of Filamentous Fungi
III. Fungus-Induced Stress Metabolites of Sweet Potato (Ipomoea batatas)
References
8 Environmental Contaminants in Food
I. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)
II. Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs)
III. Aflatoxins
IV. Nitrates, Nitrites, and N-Nitroto Compounds
V. Metals
References
9 Hazards of Nitrate, Nitrite and N-Nitroso Compounds in Human Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Background Chemistry
III. The Toxicology of Nitrate and Nitrite
IV. The Toxicology of N-Nitroso Compounds
V. Nitrate, Nitrite, and Nitrosamines in Food
VI. Nitrate, Nitrite, and Nitrosamines in the Body
VII. Discussion and Conclusions
References
10 Safety of Food Colors
I. The Coloring of Foods
II. The Colors Added to Foods
III. The Safety of Food Colors
IV. Conclusions
References
11 Determination of the GRAS Status of Food Ingredients
I. Background
II. Actions of the Food and Drug Administration
III. Actions of LSRO/FASEB
IV. Conclusion Statements and Their Interpretation
V. Perspectives on the GRAS Substances Evaluation
VI. Status of the Evaluation of GRAS Food Ingredients
References
12 Effects of Food Chemicals on Behavior of Experimental Animals
I. Introduction
II. Conditioned Behavior
III. Unconditioned Behavior
IV. Food Chemicals in Animal Behavior
V. Conclusions and Summary
References
13 Psychoactive and Vasoactive Substances in Food
I. Introduction
II. Psychoactive Substances
III. Vasoactive Substances
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th July 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146937