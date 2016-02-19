Nutritional Toxicology V1

Nutritional Toxicology, Volume I is a sample result that has risen from the need for increased toxicological awareness and understanding by nutritionists and other professionals concerned with food production, utilization, and health. This book aims to collate significant information regarding nutrition-associated toxicity problems. The book is divided into 13 chapters. The first two chapters deal with a general overview of nutritional toxicology. Some of the topics discussed in this section include the nutritional effects of toxicants, xenobiotics, toxic action, and biotoxification. The following subject areas discussed include vitamin excess and toxicity; trace elements and cardiovascular disease; and factors affecting the metabolism of nonessential metals in food. The subsequent chapters focus on problem areas including the hazards of foodborne bacterial infections and intoxications, mycotoxins and toxic stress metabolites, environmental contaminants in food, and hazards of compounds in human nutrition. The last section tackles the close relationship of toxicology with food, including their effects and applications. Some topics include food colors, ingredients, chemicals, and substances, as well as their effects on other organisms. This volume will be invaluable to students and professionals in nutrition and toxicology. Other people who studies nutrition, toxicology, and pharmacology will also benefit from this resource.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 Nutritional Toxicology: Definition and Scope

I. Introduction and Definitions

II. Diet as Source of Toxicants

III. Nutritional Effects of Toxicants

IV. Effects of Toxicants on Nutrition

V. Safety Evaluation, Risk Assessment, and Regulation of Chemicals in Food

References

2 General Principles of Nutritional Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. Xenobiotics

III. Toxic Action

IV. Biotoxification

V. Molecular Mechanisms of Toxic Action

VI. Dose-Effect and Dose-Response Relationships

VII. Time-Effect and Time-Response Relationships

VIII. Synergism and Antagonism

IX. Parameters in Practical Nutritional Toxicology

X. Control of Risks in Nutritional Toxicology

Selected Readings

3 Vitamin Excess and Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

III. Water-Soluble Vitamins

References

4 Trace Elements and Cardiovascular Disease

I. Introduction

II. Trace Elements and Risk Factors in Cardiovascular Disease

III. Hard Water and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

References

5 Factors Affecting the Metabolism of Nonessential Metals in Food

I. Introduction

II. Cadmium

III. Mercury

IV. Lead

V. Other Metals

VI. Conclusion

References

6 Hazards of Foodborne Bacterial Infections and Intoxications

I. Introduction

II. The Infections

III. The Intoxications

IV. Pressor Amine Production

V. Algal Intoxications

References

7 Mycotoxins and Toxic Stress Metabolites of Fungus-Infected Sweet Potatoes

I. Introduction

II. Mycotoxins of Filamentous Fungi

III. Fungus-Induced Stress Metabolites of Sweet Potato (Ipomoea batatas)

References

8 Environmental Contaminants in Food

I. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)

II. Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs)

III. Aflatoxins

IV. Nitrates, Nitrites, and N-Nitroto Compounds

V. Metals

References

9 Hazards of Nitrate, Nitrite and N-Nitroso Compounds in Human Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Background Chemistry

III. The Toxicology of Nitrate and Nitrite

IV. The Toxicology of N-Nitroso Compounds

V. Nitrate, Nitrite, and Nitrosamines in Food

VI. Nitrate, Nitrite, and Nitrosamines in the Body

VII. Discussion and Conclusions

References

10 Safety of Food Colors

I. The Coloring of Foods

II. The Colors Added to Foods

III. The Safety of Food Colors

IV. Conclusions

References

11 Determination of the GRAS Status of Food Ingredients

I. Background

II. Actions of the Food and Drug Administration

III. Actions of LSRO/FASEB

IV. Conclusion Statements and Their Interpretation

V. Perspectives on the GRAS Substances Evaluation

VI. Status of the Evaluation of GRAS Food Ingredients

References

12 Effects of Food Chemicals on Behavior of Experimental Animals

I. Introduction

II. Conditioned Behavior

III. Unconditioned Behavior

IV. Food Chemicals in Animal Behavior

V. Conclusions and Summary

References

13 Psychoactive and Vasoactive Substances in Food

I. Introduction

II. Psychoactive Substances

III. Vasoactive Substances

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Index







