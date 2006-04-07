Nutritional Oncology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120883936, 9780080454177

Nutritional Oncology

2nd Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: David Heber
Editors: George Blackburn Vay Go John Milner
eBook ISBN: 9780080454177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120883936
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th April 2006
Page Count: 848
Description

Nutritional oncology is an increasingly active interdisciplinary field where cancer is investigated as both a systemic and local disease originating with the changes in the genome and progressing through a multi-step process which may be influenced at many points in its natural history by nutritional factors that could impact the prevention of cancer, the quality of life of cancer patients, and the risk of cancer recurrence in the rapidly increasing population of cancer survivors.

Since the first edition of this book was published in 1999, the idea that there is a single gene pathway or single drug will provide a cure for cancer has given way to the general view that dietary/environmental factors impact the progression of genetic and cellular changes in common forms of cancer. This broad concept can now be investigated within a basic and clinical research context for specific types of cancer. This book attempts to cover the current available knowledge in this new field of nutritional oncology written by invited experts. This book attempts to provide not only the theoretical and research basis for nutritional oncology, but will offer the medical oncologist and other members of multidisciplinary groups treating cancer patients practical information on nutrition assessment and nutritional regimens, including micronutrient and phytochemical supplementation. The editors hope that this volume will stimulate increased research, education and patient application of the principles of nutritional oncology.

NEW TO THIS EDITION:

  • Covers hot new topics of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics in cancer cell growth
  • Includes new chapters on metabolic networks in cancer cell growth, nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
  • Presents substantially revised chapters on breast cancer and nutrition, prostate cancer and nutrition, and colon cancer and nutrition
  • Includes new illustrations throughout the text, especially in the breast cancer chapter

Key Features

  • Includes integrated insights into the unanswered questions and clearly defined objectives of research in nutritional oncology
  • Offers practical guidelines for clinicians advising malnourished cancer patients and cancer survivors on diet, nutrition, and lifestyle
  • Provides information on the role of bioactive substances, dietary supplements, phytochemicals and botanicals in cancer prevention and treatment

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in both nutrition and oncology investigating the intersection of these areas and the impact of nutrition both in prevention and therapeutics.

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction: The Principles of Nutritional Oncology

I: Biology of Nutrition and Cancer

Chapter 1: Fundamentals of Human Nutrition

Chapter 2: Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics

Chapter 3: Genetics and Epigenetics in Cancer Biology

Chapter 4: Metabolic Networks in Cancer Cells

Chapter 5: Energy Balance and Cancer

II: Epidemiology of Nutrition and Cancer

Chapter 6: Nutritional Epidemiology

Chapter 7: Fruit and Vegetable Consumption and Cancer

Chapter 8: Are Whole Grains Protective Against a Variety of Cancers?

Chapter 9: Obesity and Cancer Risk

Chapter 10: Nutrition and Tobacco-Related Cancers

Chapter 11: Alcohol and Cancer

Chapter 12: Environmental Toxins, Nutrition, and Cancer

III: Biological Approaches to Investigating Nutrition and Cancer

Chapter 13: Endocrine and Paracrine Factors in Carcinogenesis

Chapter 14: Oxidation and Antioxidation in Cancer

Chapter 15: Thiols in Cancer

Chapter 16: Principles of Tumor Immunology

Chapter 17: Animal Models in Nutritional Oncology Research

IV: Gene-Nutrient Interaction and Cancer Prevention

Chapter 18: The Challenge of Nutrition in Cancer Prevention

Chapter 19: Dietary Assessment

Chapter 20: Prostate Cancer

Chapter 21: Breast Cancer

Chapter 22: Skin Cancer

Chapter 23: Colon Cancer

Chapter 24: Gastric Cancer

Chapter 25: Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 26: Bladder Cancer

Chapter 27: Differentiation Induction in Leukemia and Lymphoma

V: Bioactive Food Components and Botanical Approaches to Cancer

Chapter 28: Dietary Supplements in Cancer Prevention and Therapy

Chapter 29: Dietary Fiber and Carbohydrates

Chapter 30: Dietary Lipids

Chapter 31: Calcium and Vitamin D

Chapter 32: Soy Isoflavones

Chapter 33: Selenium and Cancer Prevention

Chapter 34: Glucosinolates

Chapter 35: Green Tea

Chapter 36: Garlic

Chapter 37: Berries

Chapter 38: Isoprenoids and Novel Inhibitors of Mevalonate Pathway Activities

VI: Nutritional Assessment and Support of the Cancer Patient

Chapter 39: Cancer Anorexia and Cachexia

Chapter 40: Weight Management in the Breast Cancer Survivor

Chapter 41: Nutrition Support of the Adult Cancer Patient

Chapter 42: Assessing Endocrine Effects of Cancer and Ectopic Hormone Syndromes

Chapter 43: Counseling the Cancer Survivor

Chapter 44: Nutritional Support and Quality of Life

VII: Nutritional Implementation Guidelines and Practice

Chapter 45: Modern Statistical Methods in Clinical Nutrition

Chapter 46: Evidence-based Practice Management in Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Chapter 47: Dietary Guidelines in Cancer Prevention

Chapter 48: Dietary Interventions

Chapter 49: Future Directions in Cancer and Nutrition Research: Gene–Nutrient Interactions, Networks, and the Xenobiotic Hypothesis

Index

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080454177
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120883936

About the Editor-in-Chief

David Heber

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Human Nutrition, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

About the Editor

George Blackburn

Affiliations and Expertise

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Vay Go

Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Associate Director, UCLA-NIH Clinical Nutrition Research Unit

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

John Milner

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, Rockville, Maryland, U.S.A.

