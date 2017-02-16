Nutritional Modulators of Pain in the Aging Population provides an overview on the role of foods, dietary supplements, obesity, and nutrients in the prevention and amelioration of pain in various diseases in the aging population. Headaches, fibromyalgia, joint pain, arthritis pain, back pain, and stomach pain are discussed. In addition, the potential health risks of using foods to reduce symptoms is evaluated.

Each chapter reviews pain causing conditions before reviewing the role of food or exercise. Both researchers and physicians will learn about dietary approaches that may benefit or harm people with various types of pain. Chapters include current research on the actions of nutrients in pain treatment, the effects of lifestyle and exercise on pain management, and discussions of dietary supplements that provide pain relief from chronic conditions like arthritis.