Nutritional Modulators of Pain in the Aging Population provides an overview on the role of foods, dietary supplements, obesity, and nutrients in the prevention and amelioration of pain in various diseases in the aging population. Headaches, fibromyalgia, joint pain, arthritis pain, back pain, and stomach pain are discussed. In addition, the potential health risks of using foods to reduce symptoms is evaluated.
Each chapter reviews pain causing conditions before reviewing the role of food or exercise. Both researchers and physicians will learn about dietary approaches that may benefit or harm people with various types of pain. Chapters include current research on the actions of nutrients in pain treatment, the effects of lifestyle and exercise on pain management, and discussions of dietary supplements that provide pain relief from chronic conditions like arthritis.
- Presents a comprehensive overview that details the role of nutrition in pain management for the aging population
- Written for researchers and clinicians in neurology, pain, and food and nutrition
- Reviews the pain symptoms and role of food and/or exercise associated with each disease
Researchers and clinical practitioners in neurology, pain, geriatrics, and food and nutrition
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section A: Overview of pain: Mechanisms of causation and treatment by foods
Chapter 1: Overview of Pain in Livestock: Mechanism to Nutritional Control
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
- Nutritional Cure
- Minerals and Vitamins in the Cure of Pain
Chapter 2: Nutritional Modulators in Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Physiopathology of CIPN
- Vitamins and CIPN
- Nutritional Supplements
- Minerals and Trace Elements
- Specific Types of Diets
- Glossary
Chapter 3: Migraine: Burden of Disease, Treatment, and Prevention
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical Presentation of Migraine
- Prevalence and Disease Burden
- Pathophysiology of Migraines
- Triggers of Migraines
- Migraine Therapy
- Conclusions
Chapter 4: Myelinodegeneration and Its Influence on Pain: Aging, Diets, and Genetic Dysregulation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Age-Related White Matter Changes in the Nervous System and Their Relationships with Decline of Various Functional Abilities in Normal Elderly People
- Lifespan Trajectory of Myelin Integrity and Myelin Breakdown Model of AD and Neuropsychiatric Disorders
- Age-Related Degenerative Changes in Myelin and Nerve Fibers in Monkey CNS
- Lifespan Changes in Myelin Structures of Rat Nervous System
- Grade-Based Classification of Myelinopathology
- Diets as Risk Factors of Myelinopathy and Myelinodegeneration
- Association of Myelinodegeneration with Pain
- Genetic and Molecular Basis of Age-Related Myelinodegeneration
Section B: Herbs and extracts in pain management
Chapter 5: Getting to the Root of Chronic Inflammation: Ginger’s Antiinflammatory Properties
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Arthritis
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Dysmenorrhea
- Cancer
- Respiratory
- Conclusions
Chapter 6: Illegal Adulterations of (Traditional) Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplements for the Treatment of Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Counterfeiting and Confounding of Herbal Treatments
- Chemical Adulterations of Herbal Treatments
- Conclusions
Chapter 7: Diabetic Neuropathy Modulation by Zinc and/or Polyphenol Administration
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Laboratory Evaluation
- Stimulus Detection Electrodiagnosis
- Discussions
- Conclusions
Chapter 8: Natural Remedies for Treatment of Cancer Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cannabis (Marijuana)
- Summary
Chapter 9: Capsicum: A Natural Pain Modulator
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pain Modulation
- TRPV (Capsaicin) Receptors
- Capsicum and Pain Therapeutics
- Summary
- List of Abbreviations
Section C: Role of pain: Diet, food and nutrition in prevention and treatment
Chapter 10: Honey—A Natural Remedy for Pain Relief
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conclusions
Chapter 11: Probiotics and Synbiotics for Management of Infantile Colic
- Abstract
- Infantile Colic
- Gut–Brain Axis and Microbiota
- Probiotic Definition
- Probiotics for Reducing Colic and Pain
- Conclusions
Section D: Obesity and macronutrients in pain
Chapter 12: The Interrelationship of Obesity, Pain, and Diet/Nutrition
- Abstract
- Overview of Obesity: Etiology and Dietary Behavior
- Obesity and Pain
- Modulators of Pain in Obesity
- Treatment and Prevention of Pain in Obesity
Chapter 13: Effects of Obesity on Function and Quality of Life in Chronic Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Effects of Obesity on Function and QoL in Chronic Pain Conditions
- Obesity and Macronutrients in Pain
- Conclusions
Chapter 14: Postoperative Analgesia in Morbid Obesity: An Overview of Multimodal Analgesia and Complimentary Therapies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Burden of Morbid Obesity
- Pain in the Obese Patient
- Obesity and Hormonal Regulation of Acute Pain
- Systemic Opioids in the Morbidly Obese
- Regional Anesthesia and Analgesia
- Thoracic Epidural Catheterization in the Obese
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine Therapies
- Diets
- Low Carbohydrate Diet
- Ketogenic Diet
- Perioperative Considerations of Dietary Supplements
- The Future of Pain- Pharmacogenetic Testing
Section E: Nutrients in pain in prevention and treatment
Chapter 15: Vitamin D Deficiency in Joint Pain: Effects of Vitamin D Supplementation
- Abstract
- Objective
- Results
- Conclusion
- Introduction
- Vitamin D Deficiency and Joint Pain
- Supplementation of Vitamin D for Joint Pain
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 16: Nutritional Modulators of Pain in the Aging Population
- Abstract
- Background
- Vitamin D Deficiency
- Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
- Magnesium
- Willow Bark
- Probiotics
- Glucosamine and Chondroitin
- Turmeric
- Devil’s Claw
- Methylsulfonylmethane
- Boswellia
- Green Tea
- Summary
Chapter 17: Trace Elements Alleviate Pain in Mice and Humans
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Zinc
- Magnesium
- Manganese
- Selenium
- Copper
- Strontium
- Other Essential and Nonessential Trace Elements
- Conclusions
Chapter 18: Vitamin B12 for Relieving Pain in Aphthous Ulcers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of Aphthous Ulcer
- Types of Mouth Ulcer
- Cause of Canker Sores
- Aphthous Ulcer Treatment
- Vitamin B12 Treatment for Mouth Ulcer
- Treatment for Pain in Apththous Ulcers
Chapter 19: Vitamin K, Osteoarthritis, and Joint Pain
- Abstract
- Vitamin K Sources
- Vitamin K and Osteoarthritis: Underlying Mechanisms
- Biomarkers of Vitamin K Status Used in Osteoarthritis Studies
- Vitamin K and Osteoarthritis: Evidence From Human Studies
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 20: Conservative and Postoperative Coanalgesic Therapy for Upper Limb Tendinopathy Using Dietary Supplements
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tendon Degeneration, Inflammation, and Pain
- Rationale for the Use of Standard Antiinflammatory Drugs
- Antiinflammatory and Analgesic Activity of Dietary Supplements
- Clinical Applications of Dietary Supplements to Treat Tendinopathy and Reduce Pain After Tendon Repair Surgery
Chapter 21: Folic Acid in Pain: An Epigenetic Link
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Vitamins
- Folic Acid
- Epigenetics
- Folic Acid and DNA Methylation
- Folic Acid and Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Role of Folic Acid in Colorectal Adenomas
- Role of Folic Acid in Myofascial Pain
- List of Abbreviations
Section F: Animal models for pain: Food and plant extract
Chapter 22: Analgesic and Neuroprotective Effects of B Vitamins
- Abstract
- Analgesic Effects of B Vitamins on Acute Pain
- Analgesic Effect of B Vitamins on Painful Diabetic Neuropathy
- Analgesic Effect of B Vitamins on Neuropathic Pain After Peripheral Nerve Injury and Dorsal Root Ganglion Compression
- Analgesic and Neuroprotective Effects of B Vitamins Following Temporary Spinal Cord Ischemia
- Mechanisms Underlying Analgesic Effects of B Vitamins
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 23: Pain Relief in Chronic Pancreatitis—Role of Nutritional Antioxidants
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Free Radicals in Cellular Physiology and Pathophysiology
- Free Radicals in Pancreatic Pathophysiology
- Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis
- Antioxidant Defense in Cellular Physiology
- Nutritional Antioxidants
- Dietary Antioxidants as Modulators of Pain and Oxidative Stress
- Way Forward
Chapter 24: Vitamin D and Disc Herniation Associated Pain
- Abstract
- Dedication
Chapter 25: Review of Fortified Foods and Natural Medicinal Products in Companion Animals Afflicted by Naturally Occurring Osteoarthritis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical Trial Objective and Purposes
- Design and Recruitment
- Outcomes
- Control and Tested Substances
- Blinding and Randomization
- Data Analysis
- Critical Analysis
- Positioning of Fortified Foods and Natural Medicinal Products
- Concluding Remarks and Future Recommendations
- Acknowledgments
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128053362
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128051863
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Sherma Zibadi
Dr. Sherma Zibadi received her Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Arizona. Her medical degree and training were done at the Mashhad University of Medical Sciences. She then completed her post-doctoral research fellowship awarded by the American Heart Association where her research involved cardiology and complementary medicine studies. Her research has involved maladaptive cardiac remodeling process, which helps to identify new targets for treatment of heart failure. Dr. Zibadi’s research interest also extends into foods as medicines, exploring the preventive and therapeutic effects of dietary supplements on heart failure and its major risk factors in both basic animal and clinical studies, translating lab research findings into clinical practice. Dr. Zibadi is an author of more than 35 research papers in peer reviewed journals. She has been an editor on 8 scientific books like this one being proposed. She has edited on a variety of clinical topics: breast milk, bottle feeding, wheat and rice in health, polyphenols and health, omega 3 fatty acids, dietary supplements in immune modulation, and dietary fat and health. She and Dr. Watson have collaborated extensively on both laboratory research and editing.
Postdoctoral Research Associate of Public Health, Department of Pathology, University of South Florida Medical School, Tampa, USA