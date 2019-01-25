Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323544900, 9780323544863

Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications

7th Edition

A Nursing Approach

Authors: Michele Grodner Sylvia Escott-Stump Suzanne Dorner
Description

Focusing on nutrition and nutritional therapy from the nurses’ perspective, Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications: A Nursing Approach, 7th Edition takes a wellness approach based on health promotion and primary prevention It offers guidelines with a human, personal touch, using first-hand accounts to show how nutrition principles apply to patients in real-world practice. This new edition incorporates the most current guidelines and information on key nutrition topics throughout as well as expanded coverage on the role of inflammation in common disease. A favorite of nursing students and instructors, this leading nutrition text promotes healthy diets and shows how nutrition may be used in treating and controlling diseases and disorders.

  • Personal Perspective boxes offer first-hand accounts of interactions with patients and their families, demonstrating the personal touch for which this book is known.
  • Applying Content Knowledge and Critical Thinking/Clinical Applications case studies help you learn to apply nutrition principles to real-world practice situations.
  • Social Issue　boxes　emphasize ethical, social, and community concerns on local, national international levels to reveal the various influences on health and wellness.
  • Teaching Tool boxes include strategies for providing nutrition counseling to patients.
  • Health Debate　boxes prepare you for encountering differing opinions or controversies about food, nutrition, and health concerns.
  • Key terms and a glossary make it easy to learn key vocabulary and concepts.

PART I: Wellness, Nutrition, and the Nursing Role
1.  Wellness Nutrition
2.  Personal and Community Nutrition

PART II: Nutrients, Food, and Health
3.  Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism
4.  Carbohydrates
5.  Fats
6.  Protein
7.  Vitamins
8.  Water and Minerals

PART III: Health Promotion Through Nutrition and Nursing Practice
9.  Energy, Weight and Fitness
10. Nutrition Across the Life Span

PART IV: Overview of Medical Nutrition Therapy
11.  Nutrition Assessment and Patient Care
12.  Food-Related Issues
13.  Nutrition for Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
14.  Nutrition for Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
15.  Nutrition for Diabetes Mellitus
16.  Nutrition in Metabolic Stress: Burns, Trauma, and Surgery
17.  Nutrition for Cardiopulmonary Disease
18.  Nutrition for Diseases of the Kidneys
19.  Nutrition for Neuro-Psychiatric Disorders
20.  Nutrition in Cancer and HIV-AIDS

Glossary

448
English
© Mosby 2020
Mosby
9780323544863
9780323544887
9780323544870
9780323544900

Michele Grodner

Professor and Nutrition Coordinator, Department of Community Health, William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ

Sylvia Escott-Stump

Dietetic Programs Director, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; and Consulting Nutritionist, Nutritional Balance, Greenville, NC

Suzanne Dorner

Clinical Nurse, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Florida

