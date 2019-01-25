Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications
7th Edition
A Nursing Approach
Description
Focusing on nutrition and nutritional therapy from the nurses’ perspective, Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications: A Nursing Approach, 7th Edition takes a wellness approach based on health promotion and primary prevention It offers guidelines with a human, personal touch, using first-hand accounts to show how nutrition principles apply to patients in real-world practice. This new edition incorporates the most current guidelines and information on key nutrition topics throughout as well as expanded coverage on the role of inflammation in common disease. A favorite of nursing students and instructors, this leading nutrition text promotes healthy diets and shows how nutrition may be used in treating and controlling diseases and disorders.
Key Features
- Personal Perspective boxes offer first-hand accounts of interactions with patients and their families, demonstrating the personal touch for which this book is known.
- Applying Content Knowledge and Critical Thinking/Clinical Applications case studies help you learn to apply nutrition principles to real-world practice situations.
- Social Issue boxes emphasize ethical, social, and community concerns on local, national international levels to reveal the various influences on health and wellness.
- Teaching Tool boxes include strategies for providing nutrition counseling to patients.
- Health Debate boxes prepare you for encountering differing opinions or controversies about food, nutrition, and health concerns.
- Key terms and a glossary make it easy to learn key vocabulary and concepts.
Table of Contents
PART I: Wellness, Nutrition, and the Nursing Role
1. Wellness Nutrition
2. Personal and Community Nutrition
PART II: Nutrients, Food, and Health
3. Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism
4. Carbohydrates
5. Fats
6. Protein
7. Vitamins
8. Water and Minerals
PART III: Health Promotion Through Nutrition and Nursing Practice
9. Energy, Weight and Fitness
10. Nutrition Across the Life Span
PART IV: Overview of Medical Nutrition Therapy
11. Nutrition Assessment and Patient Care
12. Food-Related Issues
13. Nutrition for Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
14. Nutrition for Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
15. Nutrition for Diabetes Mellitus
16. Nutrition in Metabolic Stress: Burns, Trauma, and Surgery
17. Nutrition for Cardiopulmonary Disease
18. Nutrition for Diseases of the Kidneys
19. Nutrition for Neuro-Psychiatric Disorders
20. Nutrition in Cancer and HIV-AIDS
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 25th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544863
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544887
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544870
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323544900
About the Author
Michele Grodner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Nutrition Coordinator, Department of Community Health, William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ
Sylvia Escott-Stump
Affiliations and Expertise
Dietetic Programs Director, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; and Consulting Nutritionist, Nutritional Balance, Greenville, NC
Suzanne Dorner
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Florida