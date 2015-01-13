Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications
6th Edition
A Nursing Approach
Description
Looking at nutrition and nutritional therapy from the nurse’s perspective, Nutritional Foundations and Clinical Applications: A Nursing Approach takes a wellness approach based on health promotion and primary prevention. It offers guidelines with a human, personal touch, using first-hand accounts to show how nutrition principles apply to patients in real-world practice. This edition includes new chapters on the effects of stress on nutrient metabolism and on nutrition for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Written by educators Michele Grodner, Sylvia Escott-Stump, and Suzie Dorner, this leading nutrition text promotes healthy diets and shows how nutrition may be used in treating and controlling diseases and disorders.
Key Features
- Applying Content Knowledge and Critical Thinking/Clinical Applications case studies help you apply nutrition principles to real-world practice situations.
- Health Debate and Social Issue boxes explore controversial health issues and emphasize ethical, social, and community concerns, so that you can develop your own opinions.
- Cultural Considerations boxes highlight health issues and eating patterns related to specific ethnic groups to help you approach, interview, and assess patients from diverse populations.
- Teaching Tool boxes include strategies for providing nutrition counseling to patients.
- Personal Perspective boxes offer first-hand accounts of interactions with patients and their families, demonstrating the personal touch for which this book is known.
- Key terms and a glossary make it easy to learn key vocabulary and concepts.
- Website listings at the end of every chapter refer you to related sites for additional research and study.
Table of Contents
PART I: Wellness, Nutrition, and the Nursing Role
1. Wellness Nutrition
2. Personal and Community Nutrition
PART II: Nutrients, Food, and Health
3. Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism
4. Carbohydrates
5. Fats
6. Protein
7. Vitamins
8. Water and Minerals
PART III: Health Promotion Through Nutrition and Nursing Practice
9. Energy, Weight and Fitness
10. Nutrition Across the Life Span
PART IV: Overview of Medical Nutrition Therapy
11. Nutrition Assessment and Patient Care
12. Food-Related Issues
13. Nutrition for Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
14. Nutrition for Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
15. Nutrition for Diabetes Mellitus
16. Nutrition in Metabolic Stress: Burns, Trauma, and Surgery NEW!
17. Nutrition for Cardiopulmonary Disease
18. Nutrition for Diseases of the Kidneys
19. Nutrition for Neuro-Psychiatric Disorders NEW!
20. Nutrition in Cancer and HIV-AIDS
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 13th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392884
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316446
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323242103
About the Author
Michele Grodner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Nutrition Coordinator, Department of Community Health, William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ
Sylvia Escott-Stump
Affiliations and Expertise
Dietetic Programs Director, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; and Consulting Nutritionist, Nutritional Balance, Greenville, NC
Suzanne Dorner
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Florida