Nutritional Deficiencies, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712575

Nutritional Deficiencies, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-5

1st Edition

Authors: Praveen Goday Timothy Sentongo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712575
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Pediatric Clinics offers an update on Nutritional Deficiencies. Guest Editors Drs. Praveen Goday and Timothy Sentongo have assembled a panel of world-class experts who offer reviews on topics including Protein-energy malnutrition, Nutritional deficiencies in the developing world, Nutritional deficiencies in children on restricted diets, Nutritional deficiencies in obesity (including bariatric surgery), Nutritional deficiencies during normal growth, Nutritional deficiencies during critical illness, Nutritional deficiencies in preterm infants, Nutritional deficiencies in liver disease, Short bowel syndrome, Cystic fibrosis, Refeeding syndrome, and Therapies associated with nutrient deficiencies (Sulfasalazine, methotrexate, seizure medications, steroids).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712575

About the Authors

Praveen Goday Author

Timothy Sentongo Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.