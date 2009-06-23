Nutritional Cosmetics

Part 1. The Biology of Healthy and Aging Skin

1. Structure and Function of the Skin

2. Overview of the Structure & Function of Ethnic Skin

3. The Effects of Aging of Skin

4. Premature Aging of Skin from Environmental Assaults

Part 2. Beauty from the Inside and the Outside

5. Natural Products Work in Multiple Ways

Part 3. Micronutrient Support for Beautiful Hair & Skin

6. Bioavailability and Skin Bioefficacy of Vitamin C and E

7. Zinc, Selenium, and Skin Health: Overview of Their Biochemical and Physiological Functions

Part 4. Protect Your Skin With Natural Anti-Oxidants

8. Botanical Antioxidants for Protection Against Damage from Sunlight

9. The Antioxidant Benefits of Oral Carotenoids for Protecting the Skin Against Photoaging

10. Inhibitory Effects of Coenzyme Q10 on Skin Aging

11. The Benefits of Antioxidant-Rich Fruits on Skin Health

12. Olive Fruit Extracts for Skin Health

13. Enhancing the Skin’s Natural Antioxidant Enzyme System by the Supplementation or Upregulation of Superoxide Dismutase, Catalase, and Glutathione Peroxidase

Part 5. Supporting A Solid Foundation For Firmer Skin

14. Dermal Connective Tissue as the Foundation for Healthy Looking Skin

15. Amino Acids & Peptides: Building Blocks For Skin Proteins

16. Natural Products Supporting the Extracellular Matrix: Rice Ceramide and Other Plant Extracts for Skin Health

17. Asiaticoside Supports Collagen Production for Firmer Skin

Part 6. Natural Moisturizers For Smoother Skin

18. Proper Skin Hydration and Barrier Function

19. Food-Derived Materials Improving Skin Cell Health for Smoother Skin

Part 7. Natural Support for a Healthier Complexion

20. A Whey Protein Complex for Skin Beauty from the Inside Out

21. Nature Knows Best – Where Nature and Beauty Meet

22. Probiotics for Skin Benefits

23. The Beauty of Soy for Skin, Hair, and Nails

Part 8. Natural Protection from Photocarcinogenesis

24. Green Tea and Skin Cancer: Immunological Modulation and DNA Repair

25. Silibinin in Skin Health: Efficiency and Mechanism of Action