Nutritional Composition of Fruit Cultivars
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional Composition of Fruit Cultivars provides readers with the latest information on the health related properties of foods, making the documentation of the nutritive value of historical cultivars especially urgent, especially before they are lost and can't be effectively compared to modern cultivars.
Because there is considerable diversity and a substantial body of the compositional studies directed towards commercial varieties, this information is useful for identifying traits and features that may be transposed from one variety to another.
In addition, compositional and sensory features may also be used for commercialization and to characterize adulteration. Detailed characterization of cultivars can be used to identify "super-foods". Alternatively, unmasked historical cultivars may be the focus of reinvigorated commercial practices.
Each chapter in this book has sections on the botanical aspects, the composition of traditional or ancient cultivars, the composition of modern cultivars, a focus on areas of research, the specialty of the communicating author of each chapter, and summary points.
Key Features
- Presents the botanical aspects and composition of both traditional and modern plants, including in-depth insight into current research, and overall summary points for each fruit for consistent comparison and ease of reference
- Provides important information in the consideration of preservation, transference, or re-introduction of historical/traditional cultivars into current crop science
- Provides details on compositional and sensory parameters, from aroma and taste to micro- and macronutrients
- Includes data on nutraceuticals and novel components that have proven to impact on, or be important in, food quality, storage, processing, storage, and marketing
Readership
Agriculturalists, Food scientists, food technologists, food industry workers from harvest to production and packaging. Also nutritionists interested in understanding dietary value differences
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Profile of Compounds in Different Cultivars of Apple (Malus x domestica)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- The Chemistry of Heritage and Older Apple Cultivars
- The Chemistry of Modern and Commercial Cultivars
- Apple Polyphenols and Health
- Summary
- Chapter 2. Apricot (Prunus armeniaca L.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional Apricot Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Apricot Cultivars
- Fruit Quality Characteristics and Phytochemicals in Greek Traditional and Modern Apricot Cultivars
- Summary Points
- Chapter 3. Nutritional and Biochemical Composition of Banana (Musa spp.) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional and Modern Cultivars of Banana
- Summary Points
- Chapter 4. Bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus L.) Ecotypes
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Ancient Ecotypes
- Composition of Modern Ecotypes
- Composition of Phenolic Compounds in Bilberries
- Summary Points
- Chapter 5. Black (Ribes nigrum L.) and Red Currant (Ribes rubrum L.) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional and Modern Cultivars
- Cultivars
- Focused Areas of Research
- Summary Points
- Chapter 6. Composition of the Cherry (Prunus avium L. and Prunus cerasus L.; Rosaceae)
- Botanical Aspects
- Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Influence of the Ripening Stage on Composition of the ‘Ambrunés’ Cultivar
- Chapter 7. Nutritional Composition of Clementine (Citrus x clementina) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional or Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Focused Area of Research: Carotenoid Accumulation is Differentially Expressed in the Clementine ‘Comune’ Compared with One of its New Late-Ripening Mutants, the Clementine ‘Tardivo’
- Summary Points
- Chapter 8. Phytochemical Composition of the Large Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) and the Small Cranberry (Vaccinium oxycoccos)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional and Ancient Cultivars of Cranberry
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Phenolic Compounds and Their Diversity in the Berries of the Large and Small Cranberry
- Summary Points
- Chapter 9. Nutritional Value of the Pulp of Different Sugar Apple Cultivars (Annona squamosa L.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Nutritional Composition of the Pulp of Different Cultivars or Varieties, Genotypes, Selections, and Ecotypes of Sugar Apple (Annona squamosa)
- Nutritional Composition of the Pulp of Different Cultivars of the Interspecific Hybrid of Annona squamosa×Annona cherimola (Atemoya)
- Line of Research of the Authors
- Summary
- Chapter 10. Date Fruits: Nutritional Composition of Dates (Balanites aegyptiaca Delile and Phoenix dactylifera L.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional and Modern Cultivars
- Flavor Volatile Compounds
- Summary Points
- Chapter 11. Phytochemical Composition of Common Fig (Ficus carica L.) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Fig Cultivars
- Summary Points
- Chapter 12. Grape (Vitis species)
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional or Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Metabolic Profiling of Three Portuguese Wine Grape Cultivars During Ripening
- Summary Points
- Chapter 13. Guava (Psidium guajava L.) Cultivars: An Important Source of Nutrients for Human Health
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Nutritional Attributes of Guava Important for Human Health
- Summary Points
- Chapter 14. Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophylus)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional or Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Focused Areas of Research
- Summary Points
- Chapter 15. The Nutritional Composition of Kiwifruit (Actinidia spp.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Kiwifruit Cultivars
- Dietary Fiber Composition of Green Kiwifruit and Gold Kiwifruit
- Summary
- Chapter 16. Nutritional and Composition of Fruit Cultivars: Loquat (Eriobotrya japonica Lindl.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Traditional Studies on Nutritional Composition of Loquats
- Recent Studies on Nutritional and Composition of Loquats
- Focused Area of Research
- Summary Points
- Chapter 17. Nutritional and Biochemical Composition of Lychee (Litchi chinensis Sonn.) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Nutritional and Biochemical Composition of Traditional and Modern Cultivars
- Summary Points
- Chapter 18. Nutritional Composition of Mandarins
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional and Modern Cultivars
- Vitamin C and Carotenoids in Mandarins
- Summary Points
- Chapter 19. Nutrient and Flavor Content of Mango (Mangifera indica L.) Cultivars: An Appurtenance to the List of Staple Foods
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Mango Cultivars
- Effect of Geographic Variation on Mango Fruit Flavor
- Exogenous Ethylene Triggered Ripening-Related Processes and Metabolite Changes in ‘Alphonso’ Mango
- Future Prospects of Mango Research and Production
- Summary Points
- Chapter 20. Orange (Citrus sinensis (L.) Osbeck)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Summary Points
- Chapter 21. Composition of Papaya Fruit and Papaya Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional or Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Advanced Studies on Papaya
- Focused Areas of Research/Future Scope
- Summary Points
- Chapter 22. Nutritional Composition of Passiflora Species
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Passiflora Species
- Potential Uses
- Summary Points
- Chapter 23. PEACH (Prunus persica (L.) Batsch)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional or Ancient Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Cultivars
- Peach Chemical and Physical Attributes
- Summary Points
- Chapter 24. Nutritional Composition of Pear Cultivars (Pyrus spp.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional/Ancient and Modern Cultivars
- Nutritional Ingredients of Pyrus spp.
- Summary Points
- Chapter 25. Nutritional Composition of Pineapple (Ananas comosus (L.) Merr.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Summary
- Chapter 26. Plum (Prunus domestica L. and P. salicina Lindl.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Traditional Plum Cultivars
- Composition of Modern Plum Cultivars
- European versus Japanese Plums: Compositional Differences and Similarities
- Summary Points
- Chapter 27. Pomegranate Cultivars (Punica granatum L.)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspect
- Composition
- Functional Properties
- Summary Points
- Chapter 28. Nutritional Composition of the Prickly Pear (Opuntia ficus-indica) Fruit
- Introduction
- Botanical and Anatomical Features of the Prickly Pear Fruit
- Nutritional Aspects of the Prickly Pear Fruit
- Uses and Health Benefits of Fruit and Other Plant Parts of the Prickly Pear
- Future Prospects
- Concluding Remarks
- Summary Points
- Chapter 29. Chemical Composition of Raspberry (Rubus spp.) Cultivars
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Composition of Raspberry Cultivars
- Summary Points
- Chapter 30. Strawberry: Phytochemical Composition of Strawberry (Fragaria × ananassa)
- Introduction
- Botanical Aspects
- Summary Points
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124080645
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124081178
About the Editor
Monique Simmonds
Professor Monique S.J. Simmonds OBE FSB FWI FRES FLS
Website: www.plantcultures.org.uk
Position:Director of Kew Innovation Unit, Deputy Keeper & Head of Sustainable Uses of Plants Group, Jodrell Laboratory, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond, Surrey, UK.
Qualifications and appointments:
•BSc (Hons), Univ. Leeds
•PhD, Birkbeck College, Univ. London
•Fellow Royal Society of Entomology
•Fellow World Innovation Foundation
•Fellow of the Society of Biology
•Fellow of the Linnean Society
•Member of the College of Medicine
•Member of Darwin Initiative Advisory Committee
•Member of Science Advisory Board for the Forestry Commission
•Member of Scientific Advisor Board for International Foundation of Science
•Elected Director of the Association of Good Practise in traditional Chinese medicine
•Editor-in-Chief, Biochemical Systematics and Ecology
•Editorial Board, Phytotherapy Research, Physiological Entomology, Journal of Tropical Medicinal Plants, Natural Product Communications
•Awarded OBE for services to science, the environment, technological innovation and community
Role:
I research the traditional and economic uses of plants and fungi, their potential as cosmetic, novel food, pharmaceutical and agrochemical leads, and as sources of sustainably-harvested products. The research also involves the authentication of plants entering the trade as well as assisting different enforcement authorities identify plants.
I have a long-term interest in furthering our understanding of the role plant-derived compounds play in plant-animal interactions, especially their role in the host selection behaviour of insects. This fundamental knowledge can assist with the identification of plant-derived compounds that have use in pest control as well as in pharmaceutical research. As Deputy Director of Science I play a leading role in the co-ordination of projects with different business sectors that promote and utilise plant and fungal-based solutions to meet current global challenges.
Furthering our knowledge about the historical uses and potential new uses of plants assists support plant conservation and it is vital that there is dissemination of this knowledge in ways that engage with the public, especially the young. The majority of the work of this group is funded through research grants and commercial contracts.
As Deputy Director of Science I am involved in the development and implementation of a new science strategy for Kew, to focus and enhance its world-leading science and conservation work, strengthen its position as a global resource for plant and fungal knowledge, and promote plant and fungal-based solutions to current global challenges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew Richmond, Surrey UK,
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London