Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in Nordic Countries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nutrition and Health aspects of Traditional and Ethnic Foods in Nordic countries. An approach through Nordic food culture and traditions
2. Food, Nutrition and Health in Norway (including Svalbard)
3. Food, Nutrition and Health in Sweden
4. Food, Nutrition and Health in Denmark (including Greenl;and and Faroe Islands)
5. Food, Nutrition and Health in Finland (including Åland)
6. Food, Nutrition and Health in Iceland
7. Food, Nutrition and Health in Sapmi
8. Common Nutrition and Health issues: Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
9. Environmental Sustainability Issues Regarding Nordic Food Production
10. Common regulatory issues and suggestions for harmonization of regulations
11. Future Outlooks: Nordic Gastronomy in Food Marketing and Catering
Description
Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in Nordic Countries provides an analysis of traditional and ethnic foods from the Nordic countries, including Norway (and Svalbard), Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands). The book addresses the history of use, origin, composition and preparation, ingredient origin, nutritional aspects, and the effects on health for various foods and food products in each of these countries. In addition, readers will find local and international regulations and suggestions on how to harmonize regulations to promote global availability of these foods.
Key Features
- Provides insight into the varieties of food and food products available in the Nordic countries
- Presents nutritional and health claims that are either based on opinion and/or experience, on scientific evidence, or on both
- Contains a framework to determine whether these northern European foods meet local and international regulatory requirements
- Offers strategies to remedy those foods that do not meet local and international regulatory requirements
Readership
Researchers, professionals (including nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, food technologists, toxicologists, and regulators), educators, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094563
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094167
About the Editors
Veslemøy Andersen Editor
Veslemøy Andersen graduated from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Oslo, Norway. She has been working as a microbiologist at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, at the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, and at the University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Harmonization Initiative’s Ambassador to Norway
Eirin Bar Editor
Dr. Eirin Marie Skjøndal Bar holds a Ph.D. In Engineering Design and Materials from the Department of Engineering Design and Materials at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Her thesis titled Advanced Food Processing Equipment Design for a sustainable Salmonid Fish Industry in Norway were written with focus on how design of food processing equipment is affecting the possibility of improving the sustainability of food production and food products. At present, she is working as a research scientist at SINTEF Fisheries and Aquaculture, an independent research institution. Research interests are within the field of sustainable food processing and production, food processing equipment design and development, sustainable innovation and knowledge transfer, hygienic design and automation of food processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway
Gun Wirtanen Editor
Dr. Gun Wirtanen graduated from the Helsinki University of Technology in 1988 and received her doctoral degree in 1996. She is an external lecturer in process hygiene at the University of Helsinki from 2001 onwards. Gun Wirtanen is or has been board member of the professional organisations such as the R3Nordic Association in Contamination Control and Cleanroom Technology, the Society of Food Sciences (ETS ry; in Finland), Food Hygiene Group & European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) Executive Committee. She has been Senior Research Scientist and Senior Expert at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland from 1988 to 2013. She was Associate Professor in Hygienic design and cleaning operations at Technical University of Denmark (DTU), National Food Institute from November 2014 to April 2016. Gun Wirtanen coordinated Finnish, Nordic and European projects, including SAFOODNET (EU) 2006- 2009; the Nordic projects "Sanitation of dairies", 1994-96, "Evaluation of cleaning agents and disinfectants for use in dairies: methods and mechanisms" 1997-2000 and "DairyNet: Hygiene Control in dairies" 2001-2004. Gun Wirtanen has been an external evaluator of four international doctoral theses, opponent of one international doctoral thesis, supervised three doctoral, twelve Master and six Bachelor theses. She has written more than 350 publications (in English, Finnish and Scandinavian languages) as well as editing proceedings for the annual R3Nordic symposia. Recent publication: Biofilm risks. In: Handbook of Hygiene Control in the Food Industry, 2nd ed., Elsevier, 2016 (in press).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Helsinki, Ruralia Institute, Helsinki, Finland