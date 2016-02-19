Nutrition of Grazing Ruminants in Warm Climates
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 The Role of Ruminants in Warm Climates
1. Introduction
II. What Are the Ruminants?
III. Contributions of Domestic Ruminants to Human Welfare
IV. Improving the Efficiency of Tropical Ruminants
References
2 Nutrient Requirements of Ruminants
I. General Requirements
II. Energy-Protein Requirements
III. Factors Influencing Mineral Requirements
IV. Nutritional Relationships to Diseases and Parasites
V. Environment and Stress
VI. Nonnutrient Factors Affecting Requirements
References
3 Water Requirements for Grazing Ruminants and Water as a Source of Minerals
I. Introduction
11. Water Turnover in Ruminants
III. Voluntary Intake of Water
IV. Effect of Dry Matter Intake on Water Consumption
V. Effect of Water Deprivation on Feed Intake and Utilization
VI. Effect of Temperature on Water Intake and Digestibility of Nutrients
VII. Effect of Salinity on Water Consumption
VIII. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism
IX. Nutrient Elements in Water
X. Toxic Elements and Substances in Drinking Water
XI. Summary
References
4 Thermal Stress as a Factor Associated with Nutrient Requirements and Interrelationships
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Responses of Ruminants to Thermal Stress
III. Metabolic and Hormonal Responses to Thermal Stress
IV. Effects of Thermal Stress on Nutrient Requirements
References
5 Forages for Grazing Systems in Warm Climates
I. Introduction
II. Selected Warm-Climate Perennial Grass Types
III. Selected Warm-Climate Perennial Legumes
References
6 Pasture Management for Optimum Ruminant Production
I. Pasture Maintenance and Renovation
II. Pasture Type and Grazing Management
III. Grass-Legume Mixtures
IV. Grazing Management Systems
V. Herbage Quality
VI. Pasture Use for Animal Production
References
7 Providing Energy-Proteni Supplementatnio During the Dry Season
I. Development of the Production System
II. Improving Ruminant Production Potential of Dry-Season Forage
III. Sources of Supplemental Crude Protein or Energy
IV. Management for Forage Conservation and Efficient Dry-Season Feeding
References
8 Contribution of Tropical Forages and Soil Toward Meeting Mineral Requirement s of Grazing Ruminants
I. Introduction
II. Tropical Forages as Sources of Minerals
III. Soils as Sources of Minerals
References
9 Calcium, Phosphorous, and Fluorine
I. General
II. Calcium and Phosphorus
III. Fluorine
References
10 Common Salt (Sodium and Chlorine), Magnesium, and Potassium
I. General
II. Common Salt (Sodium and Chlorine)
III. Magnesium
IV. Potassium
References
11 Copper, Molybdenum, and Sulfur
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Copper and Molybdenum
III. Copper and Molybdenum Requirements
IV. Copper Deficiency
V. Prevention and Control of Copper Deficiency
VI. Toxicity of Copper and Molybdenum
VII. Sulfur
References
12 Cobalt, Iodine, and Selenium
I. General
II. Cobalt
III. Iodine
IV. Selenium
References
13 Iron, Manganese, and Zinc
I. General
II. Iron
III. Manganese
IV. Zinc
References
14 Newly Discovered and Toxic Elements
I. Introduction
II. Toxic Elements
III. Newly Discovered Trace Elements
IV. Significance of Newly Discovered and Toxic Elements for Grazing Livestock
References
15 Detection of Mineral Status of Grazing Ruminants
I. Introduction
II. Clinical and Pathological Evaluation
III. Analysis of Water, Soil, and Forage
IV. Examination of Tissues and Fluids
V. Response to Supplementation
VI. Analyses Most Indicative of Mineral Status
VII. A Mapping Technique for Determining Mineral Deficiencies and Toxicities
References
16 Incidence of Nutrient Deficiencies and Excesses in Tropical Regions and Beneficial Results of Mineral Supplementatnio
I. Introduction
II. Geographical Distribution of Nutritional Deficiencies and Toxicities
III. Energy-Protein Deficiencies in Ruminants
IV. Incidence of Mineral Deficiencies and Toxicities
V. Mineral Supplementation Results
VI. Disease Conditions Related to Minerals
VII. Seasonal Needs for Supplemental Minerals
VIII. Economic Benefits from Mineral Supplementation
References
17 Free-Choiec Mineral Supplementatino and Methods of Mineral Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Providing Minerals to Grazing Livestock
III. Free-Choice Mineral Supplementation
IV. Factors Affecting Mineral Consumption
V. Selecting a Free-Choice Mineral Supplement
VI. Information Required for Mineral Supplement Formulation
VII. Calculations Required for Mineral Supplement Formulation
VIII. Mineral Supplement Evaluation
References
18 Vitamin Nutrition for Ruminants
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin A
III. Vitamin D
IV. Vitamin Ε
V. Vitamin Κ
VI. B-Complex Vitamins
VII. Providing Vitamin Supplements
References
Appendix
Index
Description
@from:From the Preface The objective of this book is to review the basic knowledge and methodology of feeding grazing ruminants in tropical and semitropical countries. It is hoped this information will be of use to farmers, research specialists, teachers, students, extension specialists, feed manufacturers, and others throughout the world concerned with the nutrition of grazing ruminants. A unique feature is the identification of nutritional limitations of grazing ruminants in the tropics, which will be beneficial for increasing animal production efficiency through the application of improved nutrition. A large number of photographs illustrate nutritional deficiencies and conditions in tropical countries. This book contains 18 chapters concerned with the nutrition of grazing ruminants. The first chapter deals with the contributions, locations, and various types of ruminants and their importance to human welfare in the tropics and subtropics. Chapters 2 - 4 progress through nutrient requirements of grazing ruminants in warm climates, the effects of tropical heat on these requirements, and water requirements for ruminant species. Chapters 5 - 7 discuss grass and legume forage species suitable for tropical regions, pasture management procedures, and energy-protein supplementation programs needed during the extensive dry periods. The importance of tropical forages and soils toward meeting mineral requirements is discussed in Chapter 8. Chapters 9 -14 contain concise, up-to-date summaries of minerals emphasizing mineral status, incidence of mineral deficiencies and excesses in tropical regions, and benefits and methods of mineral supplementation for grazing ruminants are discussed in Chapters 15 - 17. Chapter 18 reviews vitamin nutrition considerations for ruminants consuming tropical forages.
Details
About the Series Volume Editors
Lee McDowell Series Volume Editor
Dr. Lee R. McDowell is a distinguished scientist in animal nutrition. He is also editor on Nutrition of Grazing Ruminants in Warm Climates (Academic Press, 1985). For the past 23 years, he has been working on animal nutrition studies at the University of Florida and with numerous collaborating animal scientists in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and other areas. He has lectured throughout the world and has collected research data, photographs, and other materials of value for this book. Contact with many of the world’s leading nutrition scientists has greatly enriched his expertise.
About the Series Editors
Tony Cunha Series Editor
