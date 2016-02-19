Nutrition of Grazing Ruminants in Warm Climates

Table of Contents



﻿Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 The Role of Ruminants in Warm Climates

1. Introduction

II. What Are the Ruminants?

III. Contributions of Domestic Ruminants to Human Welfare

IV. Improving the Efficiency of Tropical Ruminants

References

2 Nutrient Requirements of Ruminants

I. General Requirements

II. Energy-Protein Requirements

III. Factors Influencing Mineral Requirements

IV. Nutritional Relationships to Diseases and Parasites

V. Environment and Stress

VI. Nonnutrient Factors Affecting Requirements

References

3 Water Requirements for Grazing Ruminants and Water as a Source of Minerals

I. Introduction

11. Water Turnover in Ruminants

III. Voluntary Intake of Water

IV. Effect of Dry Matter Intake on Water Consumption

V. Effect of Water Deprivation on Feed Intake and Utilization

VI. Effect of Temperature on Water Intake and Digestibility of Nutrients

VII. Effect of Salinity on Water Consumption

VIII. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism

IX. Nutrient Elements in Water

X. Toxic Elements and Substances in Drinking Water

XI. Summary

References

4 Thermal Stress as a Factor Associated with Nutrient Requirements and Interrelationships

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Responses of Ruminants to Thermal Stress

III. Metabolic and Hormonal Responses to Thermal Stress

IV. Effects of Thermal Stress on Nutrient Requirements

References

5 Forages for Grazing Systems in Warm Climates

I. Introduction

II. Selected Warm-Climate Perennial Grass Types

III. Selected Warm-Climate Perennial Legumes

References

6 Pasture Management for Optimum Ruminant Production

I. Pasture Maintenance and Renovation

II. Pasture Type and Grazing Management

III. Grass-Legume Mixtures

IV. Grazing Management Systems

V. Herbage Quality

VI. Pasture Use for Animal Production

References

7 Providing Energy-Proteni Supplementatnio During the Dry Season

I. Development of the Production System

II. Improving Ruminant Production Potential of Dry-Season Forage

III. Sources of Supplemental Crude Protein or Energy

IV. Management for Forage Conservation and Efficient Dry-Season Feeding

References

8 Contribution of Tropical Forages and Soil Toward Meeting Mineral Requirement s of Grazing Ruminants

I. Introduction

II. Tropical Forages as Sources of Minerals

III. Soils as Sources of Minerals

References

9 Calcium, Phosphorous, and Fluorine

I. General

II. Calcium and Phosphorus

III. Fluorine

References

10 Common Salt (Sodium and Chlorine), Magnesium, and Potassium

I. General

II. Common Salt (Sodium and Chlorine)

III. Magnesium

IV. Potassium

References

11 Copper, Molybdenum, and Sulfur

I. Introduction

II. Metabolism of Copper and Molybdenum

III. Copper and Molybdenum Requirements

IV. Copper Deficiency

V. Prevention and Control of Copper Deficiency

VI. Toxicity of Copper and Molybdenum

VII. Sulfur

References

12 Cobalt, Iodine, and Selenium

I. General

II. Cobalt

III. Iodine

IV. Selenium

References

13 Iron, Manganese, and Zinc

I. General

II. Iron

III. Manganese

IV. Zinc

References

14 Newly Discovered and Toxic Elements

I. Introduction

II. Toxic Elements

III. Newly Discovered Trace Elements

IV. Significance of Newly Discovered and Toxic Elements for Grazing Livestock

References

15 Detection of Mineral Status of Grazing Ruminants

I. Introduction

II. Clinical and Pathological Evaluation

III. Analysis of Water, Soil, and Forage

IV. Examination of Tissues and Fluids

V. Response to Supplementation

VI. Analyses Most Indicative of Mineral Status

VII. A Mapping Technique for Determining Mineral Deficiencies and Toxicities

References

16 Incidence of Nutrient Deficiencies and Excesses in Tropical Regions and Beneficial Results of Mineral Supplementatnio

I. Introduction

II. Geographical Distribution of Nutritional Deficiencies and Toxicities

III. Energy-Protein Deficiencies in Ruminants

IV. Incidence of Mineral Deficiencies and Toxicities

V. Mineral Supplementation Results

VI. Disease Conditions Related to Minerals

VII. Seasonal Needs for Supplemental Minerals

VIII. Economic Benefits from Mineral Supplementation

References

17 Free-Choiec Mineral Supplementatino and Methods of Mineral Evaluation

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Providing Minerals to Grazing Livestock

III. Free-Choice Mineral Supplementation

IV. Factors Affecting Mineral Consumption

V. Selecting a Free-Choice Mineral Supplement

VI. Information Required for Mineral Supplement Formulation

VII. Calculations Required for Mineral Supplement Formulation

VIII. Mineral Supplement Evaluation

References

18 Vitamin Nutrition for Ruminants

I. Introduction

II. Vitamin A

III. Vitamin D

IV. Vitamin Ε

V. Vitamin Κ

VI. B-Complex Vitamins

VII. Providing Vitamin Supplements

References

Appendix

Index