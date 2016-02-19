Nutrition Intervention Strategies in National Development
1st Edition
Description
Nutrition Intervention Strategies in National Development reviews nutritional programs as key components of policy planning for national development in general and health programs in particular. It summarizes research on targeted application of nutrition knowledge in public health and efforts to reduce worldwide malnutrition, and it highlights the importance of planned controlled change in the quality of diet as a preventive strategy against widespread disease.
Organized into seven sections encompassing 33 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the basic concepts of nutrition intervention and some elements of successful nutrition intervention strategies. It then discusses the economic effects of early malnutrition and economic considerations for nutrition intervention programs; the role of the government in income distribution and nutritional improvement; supplementary feeding programs; and strategies for addressing protein energy malnutrition. The reader is also introduced to the nutrition-infection cycle in relation to intervention techniques, nutrient-specific interventions including prevention of iron deficiency, and nutrition education. Scientists, nutritionists, policymakers, medical doctors, economists, education specialists, and health workers concerned with nutrition intervention programs will find this book extremely helpful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I Nutrition Interventions in General
1. Some Elements of Successful Nutrition Intervention Strategies
Conceptualization
Commitment
Multisectorial, Visible, and Stable Infrastructure
Feedback for Program Adjustments
Needs Oriented
Community Participation
Conclusion
References
2. Nutrition Interventions: Basic Concepts
Text
Reference
II Socioeconomic Strategies
3. The Economic Effects of Early Malnutrition: Economic Considerations for Nutrition Intervention Programs
Justification for Investment in Alleviating Early Malnutrition
Resource Savings Effect
Human Capital Effect
Approaches to Study the Economic Effects of Early Malnutrition
The Case of Latin America
Conclusion
Reference
4. Socioeconomic Development and Nutritional Status: Efficiency of Intervention Programs
Text
General Comments
References
5. Integrating Nutrition into Agricultural Policy
Text
References
6. Comments on Economic Growth, Income Distribution, and Human and Social Development in Latin America
Growth, Distribution, and Poverty
Factors Determining Distributive Inequality
Magnitude and Difficulty of Redistribution
The Free Market: Does It Solve the Distributive Inequalities?
Areas of State Intervention
7. Role of the Government in Income Distribution and Nutritional Improvement: The Chilean Case
Text
Reference
III Supplementary Feeding Programs
8. Success or Failure of Supplementary Feeding Programs as a Nutritional Intervention
Supplementary Feeding Programs as Nutritional Intervention
Nature of Supplementary Feeding
Justification for Supplementary Feeding Programs
Types of Supplementary Feeding Programs
Evidence of Success in Reducing the Prevalence of Malnutrition
Conclusions
References
9. Supplementary Feeding Program in Pregnancy and Lactation: Consideration for Intervention Programs
Introduction
The Limits of Adaptation
Pregnancy and Lactation as a Continuum
Maternal Weight and Weight Gain as Indices of Risk
Does Maternal Nutrition Affect Fetal Growth?
Would Nutrition Intervention Be Expected to Increase Birth Weight?
What Else Might Be Affected? What Else Should Be Measured?
Conclusions
References
10. Supplementary Feeding during Pregnancy: Impact on Mother and Child in Bogota, Colombia
Initial Nutritional State
Actual Level of Supplementation
Impact of Supplementary Feeding during Pregnancy on Mothers and Children in Bogota
References
11. Nutrition Intervention Programs in Chile for Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers: The Issues
Selection of Recipient Populations
Assessment of Nutritional Status
Selection of Type of Supplement
When to Supplement
Evaluation of Program Effectiveness
Supplementation during Lactation
References
12. Effectiveness of Supplementary Feeding Programs in Chile
Description of Intervention Programs with Nutritional Impact
General Comments
References
13. Comments on the Supplementary Feeding Programs in Chile
Text
14. Case Study of a National Supplementary Feeding Program: The WIC Program in the United States
Introduction
History
What WIC Does
WIC in the Future—Expansion, Stabilization, or Extinction?
Conclusion
References
15. School Feeding Programs in the Philippines
Introduction
Applied Nutrition Program (ANP)
Cooperative for American Relief Everywhere (CARE)
Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
World Food Program Assisted Project
Future Plans and Conclusions
References
IV Strategies for Treatment of Protein Energy Malnutrition
16. Rehabilitation of Protein Energy Malnutrition in Young Infants: Hospital and Community Based Programs in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Experience with Hospital Rehabilitation of Severe PEM at Chiang Mia
Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance Therapy
Therapy for Infection
Dietary Therapy
References
17. Nutrition Recovery Centers: The Chilean Experience
General Background
The Need of a Strategy of Direct Protection to the Infant
Creation of the Chilean Nutrition Foundation (CONIN)
Recovery of the Impoverished Family
Summary
References
18. Comments on Nutrition Rehabilitation Center Programs
Text
References
V Nutrition-Infection Cycle as Related to Intervention Techniques
19. Importance of Infection and Immunity in Nutrition Intervention Programs and Priorities for Interventions
Introduction
Priorities for Interventions on the Nutrition-Infection Complex in Developing Countries
References
20. Evaluating the Health Benefits of Improved Water Supply through Assessment of Nutritional Status in Developing Countries
Introduction
Water Supply and Health Benefits
Water and Nutrition Relationships
Tubewell Water and Cholera in Rural Bangladesh
Discussion
References
21. Environmental Sanitation: A Nutrition Intervention
Introduction
Experimental Design
Evaluation of Bacterial Contamination of Feeding Bottles
Evaluation of Seasonal Diarrhea Episodes
Evaluation of Nutritional Status
Changes of Attitudes, Habits, and Quality of Life
Final Comments
References
VI Nutrient-Specific Interventions
22. Iron Deficiency: Methods to Measure Prevalence and Evaluate Interventions
Text
References
23. Prevalence of Nutritional Anemias among Pregnant Women in Chile
Prevalence of Iron Deficiency
Prevalence of Folic Acid Deficiency
Conclusion
References
24. Evaluation of Iron Status and Prevalence of Iron Deficiency in Infants in Chile
Normal Hematological Values in Infants
Prevalence of Iron Deficiency in Infants
Iron Deficiency Redefined
Conclusion
References
25. Iron Fortification: What Must Be Considered?
Text
26. Prevention of Iron Deficiency by Means of Iron Fortification of Sugar
Introduction
Background Characteristics of Central American Populations
Selection of the Iron Salt
Other Considerations
Objectives of the Fortification Study
Design of the Study
Results of 20 Months of Fortification and Discussion
References
27. Prevention of Iron Deficiency in Infants by Milk Fortification
Text
References
28. Interventions for the Prevention of Endemic Goiter
Methods of Intervention
Components of a Successful Intervention Program for Endemic Goiter
References
29 The Use of Food Fortification to Prevent Folate Deficiency
Pilot Survey of Folate Deficiency
Preliminary Trial of Folate-Fortified Maize Meal
Properties of Folic Acid Relevant to Food Fortification
Effects of Different Levels of Fortification in Pregnant Women
Target Groups for a Folate Fortification Program
The Antimegaloblastic Effect of Folate-Fortified Foods
Pilot Field Trial of Folate-Fortified Food
Possible Hazards of Food Fortification with Folate
Technological and Economic Considerations
References
30. Interventions for the Prevention of Vitamin A Deficiency: A Summary of Experiences
Events Leading to Coordinated Intervention
Selection of Intervention Strategies
Summarization of Experience in Vitamin A Interventions
Central America—Sugar Fortification
Philippines—Monosodium Glutamate
Indonesia—Monosodium Glutamate
Horticultural Approach
Combined Interventions
Summary
References
VII Nutrition Education
31. Why Teach Nutrition and to Whom?
Text
References
32. Some Problems in the Implementation and Evaluation of Food and Nutrition
Text
33. Nonformal Education: An Instrument for Nutrition Intervention Education Programs
Introduction
Conceptual Basis
Methodological Aspects
Case Study
Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149952