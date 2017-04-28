Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease
4th Edition
Description
Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, Fourth Edition, is a compilation of current knowledge in clinical nutrition and an overview of the rationale and science base of its application to practice in the prevention and treatment of disease. In its fourth edition, this text continues the tradition of incorporating new discoveries and methods related to this important area of research
Generating and analyzing data that summarize dietary intake and its association with disease are valuable tasks in treating disease and developing disease prevention strategies. Well-founded medical nutrition therapies can minimize disease development and related complications. Providing scientifically sound, creative, and effective nutrition interventions is both challenging and rewarding.
Key Features
- Two new chapters on metabolomics and translational research, which have come to be used in nutrition research in recent years. The new areas of study are discussed with the perspective that the application of the scientific method is by definition an evolutionary process.
- A new chapter on Genetics and Diabetes which reviews the latest research on causal genetic variants and biological mechanisms responsible for the disease, and explores potential interactions with environmental factors such as diet and lifestyle.
- Includes all major "omics" – the exposome, metabolomics, genomics, and the gut microbiome.
- Expands the microbiota portions to reflect complexity of diet on gut microbial ecology, metabolism and health
Readership
Upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists, dieticians, epidemiologists, general practitioners, nurse practitioners, and family medicine physicians
Table of Contents
Section I: Research Methodology
Part A: Assessment Methods for Research and Practice
Chapter 1. Dietary Assessment Methodology
I Introduction
II Dietary Assessment Methods
III Dietary Assessment in Different Study Designs
IV Dietary Assessment in Special Populations
V Selected Issues in Dietary Assessment Methods
Chapter 2. Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use
I Introduction
II Methods for Assessing Dietary Supplement Intake
III Dietary Supplement Composition Databases for Analysis of Dietary Supplement Intake
IV The Dietary Supplement Label
V Authoritative Information and Resources About Dietary Supplements
VI How to Report Problems with Dietary Supplement Intake
Chapter 3. Physical and Clinical Assessment of Nutritional Status
I Introduction
II Assessment of Body Size and Shape
III Assessment of Body Composition
IV Clinical Considerations in Assessment of Nutrition Status
Chapter 4. Energy Requirement Methodology
I Introduction
II Components of Daily Energy Expenditure
III Total Energy Expenditure
IV Recommended Energy Intakes
Chapter 5. Metabolomics
I Introduction
II Specimens
III Metabolomics Analytical Tools
IV Data Analysis
V Applications to Food and Nutrition
- VI Summary
Part B: Research and Applied Methods for Observational and Intervention Studies
Chapter 6. Translational Research: Concepts and Methods in Dissemination and Implementation Research
I Introduction
II Key Concepts in Translational Research
III Common Frameworks in D&I Research
IV Common Study Designs and Approaches in D&I Research
V Measures in D&I
VI Examples from the Literature
VII Additional Resources
- VIII Conclusions
Chapter 7. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology
I Introduction
II Principles of Exposure Measurement in Nutritional Epidemiology
III Study Designs Used in Nutritional Epidemiology
IV Interpretation of Cause and Effect in Nutritional Epidemiology
V Obstacles to Finding Associations of Dietary Intake and Disease Risk
VI Future Research Directions
Chapter 8. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data
I Introduction
II Analysis of Dietary Data
III Presentation of Data
IV Interpretation of Data
Chapter 9. Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and Their Uses
I Introduction
II The Importance of Understanding Influences on Dietary Behavior
III What Is Theory?
IV Explanatory and Change Theories
V Unique Features of Diet-Related Behavior to Consider When Using Theory
VI Important Theories, Their Key Constructs, and Application
VII Constructs and Issues Across Theories
VIII Implications and Opportunities
Chapter 10. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons From Clinical Trials
I Introduction
II Common Components of Dietary Interventions in Clinical Trials
III Conceptual Models of Motivation
IV Theories Used in Achieving Dietary Behavior Change in Clinical Trials
- V Summary
Chapter 11. Biomarkers and Their Use in Nutrition Intervention
I Introduction
II Biomarkers of Dietary Intake or Exposure
III Functional Biomarkers and Markers of Biological Effects
IV Biomarkers of Genetic Susceptibility
V Metabolomics for Biomarker Discovery
VI Criteria for Selecting and Using Biomarkers
- VII Summary
Section II: Nutrition for Health Maintenance, Prevention, and Disease-Specific Treatment
Part A: Food and Nutrient Intake for Health
Chapter 12. Nutrition Guidelines to Promote and Maintain Health
I Introduction and Objectives
II Guidelines on Human Nutrient Requirements
III Federal Nutrition-Related Health Policies
IV Expert Guidelines on Nutrient Requirements for Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention
V Using Nutrition Policies and Expert Guidelines to Inform the Professional Practice of Nutrition
Chapter 13. Nutritional Recommendations for Athletes
I Introduction
II Energy Requirements for Athletes
III Macronutrient Recommendations for Athletes
IV Micronutrient Requirements for Athletes
V Fluid Requirements for Athletes
- VI Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 14. Nutrition for Children With Special Health Care Needs
I Introduction
II The Role of Nutrition in Preventing Developmental Problems
III The Functional Approach to Nutrition Assessment for Children with Special Needs
IV Evidence-Based Interventions for Selected Conditions
Part B: Dietary Bioactive Compounds for Health
Chapter 15. Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds From Foods
I Introduction
II Bioavailability of Water-Soluble Compounds
III Lipid-Soluble Compounds
Chapter 16. Antioxidants in Health and Disease
I Introduction
II Antioxidants in Disease Etiology, Prevention, and Treatment
- III Overall Conclusion and Discussion
Chapter 17. Choline and Brain Development
I Introduction
II Choline Metabolism and Biochemistry
III Choline in Foods and Dietary Requirements
IV Choline and Neural Development
V Long-Lasting Consequences of Prenatal Choline Availability
VI Implications for Human Brain Development
Chapter 18. Dietary Phytochemicals in Neurodegenerative Disease
I Introduction
II Alzheimer's Disease
III Parkinson's Disease
IV Dietary Plants and Neurodegenerative Disease
V Neuroprotective Effects of Phytochemicals in AD Models
VI Neuroprotective Effects of Phytochemicals in PD Models
VII Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Phytochemicals
- VIII Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter 19. Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases
I Introduction
II Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Eye Health Throughout the Lifespan
III Cataract
IV Age-Related Macular Degeneration
V Diabetic Retinopathy
VI Glaucoma
- VII Chapter Summary
Chapter 20. Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers
I Introduction
II Role of Adipose Tissue in Obesity
III Obesity-Related Cancers
IV Phytochemicals in Obesity and Its Related Cancers
- V Conclusion
Part C: Overweight and Obesity
Chapter 21. Genetics of Nonsyndromic Human Obesity, With Suggestions for New Studies From Work in Mouse Models
I Introduction
II The Big Picture—How Much Obesity Is Due to Genetics
III Why Finding Obesity Genes Matters
IV The Search for Obesity Genes
V Gene–Environment Interactions
VI Genetic Pathways of Obesity
VII Clinical Implications of the Discovery of Obesity Genes
Chapter 22. Obesity: Overview of Medical Treatments and Interventions
I Introduction
II Assessment of Overweight and Obesity
III Selecting Treatment Options
IV Pharmaceutical Interventions
V Weight Maintenance
VI Pediatric and Adolescent Obesity
VII The Future of Obesity
- VIII Conclusion
Chapter 23. Surgery for Severe Obesity
I Introduction
II Bariatric Surgical Procedures
III Weight-Loss Surgeries
IV Clinical Aspects
V Preoperative Assessment
VI Postoperative Management
VII Long-Term Concerns
- VIII Conclusion
Chapter 24. Behavioral Risk Factors for Overweight and Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity
I Introduction
II Obesity and Overweight
III Dietary Intake Factors
IV Physical Activity
- V Conclusion
Chapter 25. Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans
I Introduction
II Definition of Snacking
III Prevalence of Snacking
IV Snacking and Type of Food Consumed
V Snacking and Energy Balance
VI Snacking as Part of a Healthy Diet
- VII Conclusions
Part D: Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 26. Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Disease Risk
I Introduction
II Representative GWAS
III Development of Cardiovascular Score
Chapter 27. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
I Introduction
II Effects of Macronutrients on CVD Risk Factors
III Evidence-Based Dietary Patterns for Reducing CVD Risk
- IV Conclusions
Chapter 28. Nutrition, Lifestyle, and Hypertension
I Introduction
II Micronutrients
III Macronutrients
IV Other Foods and Dietary Factors
V Dietary Patterns
VI Weight Reduction and Multilifestyle Modification
VII Current Recommendations and Implementation
- VIII Summary
Part E: Diabetes Mellitus
Chapter 29. Genetics and Diabetes
I Introduction
II Diagnosis of Diabetes and Nongenetic Risk Factors
III Heritability and Monogenic Forms of Diabetes
- IV Linkage Analysis and Candidate-Gene-Based Association Studies
- V GWAS of Type 2 Diabetes
- VI GWAS of Type 2 Diabetes-Related Quantitative Traits
- VII Fine-Mapping of Identified Type 2 Diabetes Loci
- VIII Sequencing and Rare Variants
- IX Genetic Risk Score and Prediction Model for Type 2 Diabetes
- X Gene–Environment Interactions in Type 2 Diabetes and Diabetes-Related Traits
- XI Challenge and Future Direction
- XII Summary
Chapter 30. Obesity and the Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
- I Introduction
- II Diagnostic Criteria for Obesity and Diabetes
- III Epidemiological Evidence for a Relationship of Obesity and Diabetes
- IV Prevention of Diabetes by Preventing Obesity
Chapter 31. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes
- I Introduction
- II Diagnostic Criteria and Diabetes Categories
- III MNT for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment
- IV Approaches to Treat Comorbidities and Reduce Complications
- V Nutrient Intake Considerations
- VI Collaborative Efforts for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment
- VII Conclusion
Chapter 32. Nutritional Management for Gestational Diabetes
- I Introduction
- II Prevalence
- III Risk Factors
- IV Complications Associated with GDM
- V Screening and Diagnosis
- VI Weight Gain in Pregnancy
- VII Monitoring in Pregnancy
- VIII Nutrition Management
- IX Physical Activity
- X Pharmacological Therapy
- XI Diabetes Self-Management Education and Behavioral Approach
- XII Postpartum
- XIII Conclusion
Part F: Cancer
Chapter 33. Interaction of Genetic Factors With Nutrition in Cancer
- I Introduction
- II Background and Definitions
- III Mechanisms of Diet–Gene Interactions
- IV Methodological Issues
- V Diet–Gene Interactions and Cancer
- VI Future Directions
Chapter 34. Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium, and Ovary
- I Introduction
- II Breast Cancer
- III Endometrial Cancer
- IV Ovarian Cancer
- V Summary and Conclusion
Chapter 35. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer
- I Introduction
- II Descriptive Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer
- III Studies of Diet in Relation to Prostate Cancer
- IV Genetics and Gene–Environment Interactions
- V Conclusions and Implications for Prevention and Treatment
Chapter 36. Nutrition and Colon Cancer
- I Introduction
- II Fruits, Vegetables, and Legumes
- III Meat
- IV Milk and Dairy Foods
- V Whole Grains
- VI Beverages
- VII Summary
Part G: Gastrointestinal Health and Disease
Chapter 37. Intestinal Microbiota and Diet in Health
- I Introduction
- II Distribution and Diversity of the Human Intestinal Microbiota
- III Bacterial Colonization, Succession, and Metabolism
- IV Functions of the GI Tract Microbiota
- V Methodology for Studying Intestinal Microbiota
- VI Influence of Diet on Intestinal Microbiota
- VII Microbiome-Associated Biomarkers
- VIII Challenges in the Field
Chapter 38. Gut Microbial Metabolism in Health and Disease
- I Introduction to the Gut Microbiota
- II Conclusion
Chapter 39. Nutritional Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome
- I Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- II Short Bowel Syndrome
- III Conclusions
Chapter 40. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance
- I Introduction
- II Lactose in the Diet
- III Digestion of Lactose
- IV Loss of Lactase Activity
- V Diagnosis of Lactose Maldigestion
- VI Lactose Maldigestion and Intolerance Symptoms
- VII Lactose Digestion, Calcium, and Osteoporosis
- VIII Dietary Management for Lactose Maldigestion
- IX Gene Therapy for Lactose Intolerance
- X Prebiotics as Treatment for Lactose Maldigesters
- XI Summary
Chapter 41. Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Gluten-Related Disorders
- I Introduction
- II Symptoms of Celiac Disease
- III Diagnosis of Celiac Disease
- IV Treatment of Celiac Disease with a Gluten-Free Diet
- V Management of the Complications of Celiac Disease
- VI Summary
Chapter 42. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis
- I Overview of Cystic Fibrosis
- II Malnutrition in CF
- III Nutrition Assessment
- IV Nutrition Management
- V Conclusions
Part H: Bone Health and Disease
Chapter 43. Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status, and Role in Disease Prevention
- I Introduction
- II Metabolism of Vitamin D
- III Sources of Vitamin D
- IV Vitamin D Nutritional Status Assessment and Relation to Disease Risk
- V Dietary Requirements
- VI Safety of Vitamin D
- VII Future Considerations
- VIII Conclusion
Chapter 44. Osteoporosis: The Early Years
- I Introduction
- II Acquiring Peak Bone Mass and Bone Strength
- III Skeletal Fragility in Children
- IV Nutrition and Development of Peak Bone Mass
- V Conclusion
Chapter 45. Osteoporosis in Adults
- I Introduction
- II The Skeleton
- III Adult Bone Maintenance
- IV Diagnosis of Osteoporosis
- V Osteoporosis Prevention and Treatment
- VI Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128029282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029473
About the Editor
Ann Coulston
Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA
Carol Boushey
Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA
Mario Ferruzzi
Mario G. Ferruzzi, PhD is a Professor of Food Science and Nutrition at Purdue University. His research interests are in the area of phytochemical bioavailability, metabolism and their role in chronic disease prevention. Additionally, he has industrial experience in product research and development. Prior to joining Purdue in 2004, he was a Research & Development Scientist with Nestlé R&D in Marysville, OH and Lausanne, Switzerland. He is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), and the American Chemical Society (ACS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Linda Delahanty
Linda Delahanty, MS, RDN, LD is Chief Dietitian and Director of Nutrition and Behavioral Research at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Diabetes Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a nationally recognized authority on nutrition and lifestyle interventions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. She was a recipient of the National Award for Excellence in the Practice of Dietetics Research and the Medallion Award for lifetime achievement in the dietetics profession from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and received the American Diabetes Association’s Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award in 2015.
She was chair of the Dietitians Committee for the landmark Diabetes Control and Complications Trial and was one of the architects of the lifestyle interventions for the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial, the Diabetes Prevention Program, Look AHEAD and the TODAY study. Ms Delahanty has been a co-investigator in four NIH-funded multi-center clinical trials and is currently one of the Principal Investigators for the NIH-funded REAL HEALTH Diabetes study to translate the Look AHEAD lifestyle intervention into primary care.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Nutrition and Behavioral Research, Massachusetts General Hospital Diabetes Center, Boston, MA, USA