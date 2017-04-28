Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease

Section I: Research Methodology

Part A: Assessment Methods for Research and Practice

Chapter 1. Dietary Assessment Methodology

Abstract

I Introduction

II Dietary Assessment Methods

III Dietary Assessment in Different Study Designs

IV Dietary Assessment in Special Populations

V Selected Issues in Dietary Assessment Methods

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use

Abstract

I Introduction

II Methods for Assessing Dietary Supplement Intake

III Dietary Supplement Composition Databases for Analysis of Dietary Supplement Intake

IV The Dietary Supplement Label

V Authoritative Information and Resources About Dietary Supplements

VI How to Report Problems with Dietary Supplement Intake

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Physical and Clinical Assessment of Nutritional Status

Abstract

I Introduction

II Assessment of Body Size and Shape

III Assessment of Body Composition

IV Clinical Considerations in Assessment of Nutrition Status

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Energy Requirement Methodology

Abstract

I Introduction

II Components of Daily Energy Expenditure

III Total Energy Expenditure

IV Recommended Energy Intakes

References

Chapter 5. Metabolomics

Abstract

I Introduction

II Specimens

III Metabolomics Analytical Tools

IV Data Analysis

V Applications to Food and Nutrition

VI Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Part B: Research and Applied Methods for Observational and Intervention Studies

Chapter 6. Translational Research: Concepts and Methods in Dissemination and Implementation Research

Abstract

I Introduction

II Key Concepts in Translational Research

III Common Frameworks in D&I Research

IV Common Study Designs and Approaches in D&I Research

V Measures in D&I

VI Examples from the Literature

VII Additional Resources

VIII Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology

Abstract

I Introduction

II Principles of Exposure Measurement in Nutritional Epidemiology

III Study Designs Used in Nutritional Epidemiology

IV Interpretation of Cause and Effect in Nutritional Epidemiology

V Obstacles to Finding Associations of Dietary Intake and Disease Risk

VI Future Research Directions

References

Chapter 8. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data

Abstract

I Introduction

II Analysis of Dietary Data

III Presentation of Data

IV Interpretation of Data

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and Their Uses

Abstract

I Introduction

II The Importance of Understanding Influences on Dietary Behavior

III What Is Theory?

IV Explanatory and Change Theories

V Unique Features of Diet-Related Behavior to Consider When Using Theory

VI Important Theories, Their Key Constructs, and Application

VII Constructs and Issues Across Theories

VIII Implications and Opportunities

References

Chapter 10. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons From Clinical Trials

Abstract

I Introduction

II Common Components of Dietary Interventions in Clinical Trials

III Conceptual Models of Motivation

IV Theories Used in Achieving Dietary Behavior Change in Clinical Trials

V Summary

References

Chapter 11. Biomarkers and Their Use in Nutrition Intervention

Abstract

I Introduction

II Biomarkers of Dietary Intake or Exposure

III Functional Biomarkers and Markers of Biological Effects

IV Biomarkers of Genetic Susceptibility

V Metabolomics for Biomarker Discovery

VI Criteria for Selecting and Using Biomarkers

VII Summary

References

Section II: Nutrition for Health Maintenance, Prevention, and Disease-Specific Treatment

Part A: Food and Nutrient Intake for Health

Chapter 12. Nutrition Guidelines to Promote and Maintain Health

Abstract

I Introduction and Objectives

II Guidelines on Human Nutrient Requirements

III Federal Nutrition-Related Health Policies

IV Expert Guidelines on Nutrient Requirements for Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention

V Using Nutrition Policies and Expert Guidelines to Inform the Professional Practice of Nutrition

VI Summary

References

Chapter 13. Nutritional Recommendations for Athletes

Abstract

I Introduction

II Energy Requirements for Athletes

III Macronutrient Recommendations for Athletes

IV Micronutrient Requirements for Athletes

V Fluid Requirements for Athletes

VI Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Nutrition for Children With Special Health Care Needs

Abstract

I Introduction

II The Role of Nutrition in Preventing Developmental Problems

III The Functional Approach to Nutrition Assessment for Children with Special Needs

IV Evidence-Based Interventions for Selected Conditions

V Conclusion

References

Part B: Dietary Bioactive Compounds for Health

Chapter 15. Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds From Foods

Abstract

I Introduction

II Bioavailability of Water-Soluble Compounds

III Lipid-Soluble Compounds

IV Summary

References

Chapter 16. Antioxidants in Health and Disease

Abstract

I Introduction

II Antioxidants in Disease Etiology, Prevention, and Treatment

III Overall Conclusion and Discussion

References

Chapter 17. Choline and Brain Development

Abstract

I Introduction

II Choline Metabolism and Biochemistry

III Choline in Foods and Dietary Requirements

IV Choline and Neural Development

V Long-Lasting Consequences of Prenatal Choline Availability

VI Implications for Human Brain Development

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 18. Dietary Phytochemicals in Neurodegenerative Disease

Abstract

I Introduction

II Alzheimer’s Disease

III Parkinson’s Disease

IV Dietary Plants and Neurodegenerative Disease

V Neuroprotective Effects of Phytochemicals in AD Models

VI Neuroprotective Effects of Phytochemicals in PD Models

VII Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Phytochemicals

VIII Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Chapter 19. Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases

Abstract

I Introduction

II Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Eye Health Throughout the Lifespan

III Cataract

IV Age-Related Macular Degeneration

V Diabetic Retinopathy

VI Glaucoma

VII Chapter Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers

Abstract

I Introduction

II Role of Adipose Tissue in Obesity

III Obesity-Related Cancers

IV Phytochemicals in Obesity and Its Related Cancers

V Conclusion

References

Part C: Overweight and Obesity

Chapter 21. Genetics of Nonsyndromic Human Obesity, With Suggestions for New Studies From Work in Mouse Models

Abstract

I Introduction

II The Big Picture—How Much Obesity Is Due to Genetics

III Why Finding Obesity Genes Matters

IV The Search for Obesity Genes

V Gene–Environment Interactions

VI Genetic Pathways of Obesity

VII Clinical Implications of the Discovery of Obesity Genes

References

Chapter 22. Obesity: Overview of Medical Treatments and Interventions

Abstract

I Introduction

II Assessment of Overweight and Obesity

III Selecting Treatment Options

IV Pharmaceutical Interventions

V Weight Maintenance

VI Pediatric and Adolescent Obesity

VII The Future of Obesity

VIII Conclusion

References

Chapter 23. Surgery for Severe Obesity

Abstract

I Introduction

II Bariatric Surgical Procedures

III Weight-Loss Surgeries

IV Clinical Aspects

V Preoperative Assessment

VI Postoperative Management

VII Long-Term Concerns

VIII Conclusion

References

Chapter 24. Behavioral Risk Factors for Overweight and Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity

Abstract

I Introduction

II Obesity and Overweight

III Dietary Intake Factors

IV Physical Activity

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 25. Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans

Abstract

I Introduction

II Definition of Snacking

III Prevalence of Snacking

IV Snacking and Type of Food Consumed

V Snacking and Energy Balance

VI Snacking as Part of a Healthy Diet

VII Conclusions

References

Part D: Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 26. Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Abstract

I Introduction

II Representative GWAS

III Development of Cardiovascular Score

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 27. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

Abstract

I Introduction

II Effects of Macronutrients on CVD Risk Factors

III Evidence-Based Dietary Patterns for Reducing CVD Risk

IV Conclusions

References

Chapter 28. Nutrition, Lifestyle, and Hypertension

Abstract

I Introduction

II Micronutrients

III Macronutrients

IV Other Foods and Dietary Factors

V Dietary Patterns

VI Weight Reduction and Multilifestyle Modification

VII Current Recommendations and Implementation

VIII Summary

References

Part E: Diabetes Mellitus

Chapter 29. Genetics and Diabetes

Abstract

I Introduction

II Diagnosis of Diabetes and Nongenetic Risk Factors

III Heritability and Monogenic Forms of Diabetes

IV Linkage Analysis and Candidate-Gene-Based Association Studies

V GWAS of Type 2 Diabetes

VI GWAS of Type 2 Diabetes-Related Quantitative Traits

VII Fine-Mapping of Identified Type 2 Diabetes Loci

VIII Sequencing and Rare Variants

IX Genetic Risk Score and Prediction Model for Type 2 Diabetes

X Gene–Environment Interactions in Type 2 Diabetes and Diabetes-Related Traits

XI Challenge and Future Direction

XII Summary

References

Chapter 30. Obesity and the Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

Abstract

I Introduction

II Diagnostic Criteria for Obesity and Diabetes

III Epidemiological Evidence for a Relationship of Obesity and Diabetes

IV Prevention of Diabetes by Preventing Obesity

References

Further Reading

Chapter 31. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes

Abstract

I Introduction

II Diagnostic Criteria and Diabetes Categories

III MNT for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

IV Approaches to Treat Comorbidities and Reduce Complications

V Nutrient Intake Considerations

VI Collaborative Efforts for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

VII Conclusion

References

Chapter 32. Nutritional Management for Gestational Diabetes

Abstract

I Introduction

II Prevalence

III Risk Factors

IV Complications Associated with GDM

V Screening and Diagnosis

VI Weight Gain in Pregnancy

VII Monitoring in Pregnancy

VIII Nutrition Management

IX Physical Activity

X Pharmacological Therapy

XI Diabetes Self-Management Education and Behavioral Approach

XII Postpartum

XIII Conclusion

References

Part F: Cancer

Chapter 33. Interaction of Genetic Factors With Nutrition in Cancer

Abstract

I Introduction

II Background and Definitions

III Mechanisms of Diet–Gene Interactions

IV Methodological Issues

V Diet–Gene Interactions and Cancer

VI Future Directions

References

Chapter 34. Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium, and Ovary

Abstract

I Introduction

II Breast Cancer

III Endometrial Cancer

IV Ovarian Cancer

V Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 35. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer

Abstract

I Introduction

II Descriptive Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer

III Studies of Diet in Relation to Prostate Cancer

IV Genetics and Gene–Environment Interactions

V Conclusions and Implications for Prevention and Treatment

References

Chapter 36. Nutrition and Colon Cancer

Abstract

I Introduction

II Fruits, Vegetables, and Legumes

III Meat

IV Milk and Dairy Foods

V Whole Grains

VI Beverages

VII Summary

References

Part G: Gastrointestinal Health and Disease

Chapter 37. Intestinal Microbiota and Diet in Health

Abstract

I Introduction

II Distribution and Diversity of the Human Intestinal Microbiota

III Bacterial Colonization, Succession, and Metabolism

IV Functions of the GI Tract Microbiota

V Methodology for Studying Intestinal Microbiota

VI Influence of Diet on Intestinal Microbiota

VII Microbiome-Associated Biomarkers

VIII Challenges in the Field

References

Chapter 38. Gut Microbial Metabolism in Health and Disease

Abstract

I Introduction to the Gut Microbiota

II Conclusion

References

Chapter 39. Nutritional Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome

Abstract

I Inflammatory Bowel Disease

II Short Bowel Syndrome

III Conclusions

References

Chapter 40. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance

Abstract

I Introduction

II Lactose in the Diet

III Digestion of Lactose

IV Loss of Lactase Activity

V Diagnosis of Lactose Maldigestion

VI Lactose Maldigestion and Intolerance Symptoms

VII Lactose Digestion, Calcium, and Osteoporosis

VIII Dietary Management for Lactose Maldigestion

IX Gene Therapy for Lactose Intolerance

X Prebiotics as Treatment for Lactose Maldigesters

XI Summary

References

Chapter 41. Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Gluten-Related Disorders

Abstract

I Introduction

II Symptoms of Celiac Disease

III Diagnosis of Celiac Disease

IV Treatment of Celiac Disease with a Gluten-Free Diet

V Management of the Complications of Celiac Disease

VI Summary

References

Chapter 42. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis

Abstract

I Overview of Cystic Fibrosis

II Malnutrition in CF

III Nutrition Assessment

IV Nutrition Management

V Conclusions

References

Part H: Bone Health and Disease

Chapter 43. Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status, and Role in Disease Prevention

Abstract

I Introduction

II Metabolism of Vitamin D

III Sources of Vitamin D

IV Vitamin D Nutritional Status Assessment and Relation to Disease Risk

V Dietary Requirements

VI Safety of Vitamin D

VII Future Considerations

VIII Conclusion

References

Chapter 44. Osteoporosis: The Early Years

Abstract

I Introduction

II Acquiring Peak Bone Mass and Bone Strength

III Skeletal Fragility in Children

IV Nutrition and Development of Peak Bone Mass

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 45. Osteoporosis in Adults