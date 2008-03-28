Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123741189, 9780080569604

Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease

2nd Edition

Editors: Ann Coulston Carol Boushey
eBook ISBN: 9780080569604
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 2008
Page Count: 912
Description

Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, Second Edition, focuses on the clinical applications and disease prevention of nutrition. This revised edition offers 18 completely new chapters and 50% overall material updated.

Foundation chapters on nutrition research methodology and application clearly link the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines. Readers will learn to integrate basic principles and concepts across disciplines and areas of research and practice as well as how to apply this knowledge in new creative ways. Chapters on specific nutrients and health cover topics where data are just beginning to be identified, such as choline, antioxidants, nutrition and cognition, and eye disease. Established areas of chronic disease: obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, and bone health are presented each in their own sections, which aim to demonstrate the inter-action of basic science, genetics, applied nutrition research, and research-based patient care guidelines. Given its unique focus and extensive coverage of clinical applications and disease prevention, this edition is organized for easy integration into advanced upper-division or graduate nutrition curriculums.

Busy researchers and clinicians can use this book as a "referesher course" and should feel confident in making patient care recommendations based on solid current research findings.

Key Features

  • 18 completely new chapters and 50% overall new material
  • Unique focus and extensive coverage of clinical applications and disease prevention.
  • Clearly links the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines.
  • Assimilates a large body of research and applications and serves as a “refresher course” for busy researchers and clinicians.

Readership

Upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists, dieticians, epidemiologists, general practitioners, nurse practitioners, and family medicine physicians.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Research Methodology A. Assessment Methods for Research and Practice 1. Dietary Assessment Methodology Frances E. Thompson and Amy F. Subar 2. Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use Johanna Dwyer and Rebecca B. Costello 3. Physical Assessment of Nutritional Status Edward Saltzman and Megan A. McCrory 4. Energy Requirement Methodology Debra Coward-McKenzie and Rachel K. Johnson B. Research and Applied Methods for Observational and Intervention Studies 5. Application of Research Paradigms to Nutrition Practice Carol J. Boushey 6. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology Marian L. Neuhouser and Ruth E. Patterson 7. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data Debra Coward-McKenzie and Rachel K. Johnson 8. Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and their Uses Karen Glanz 9. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons from Clinical Trials Linda G. Snetselaar 10. Tools and Techniques to Facilitate Nutrition Intervention Linda M. Delahanty and Joan M. Heins 11. Evaluation of Nutrition Interventions Alan R. Kristal 12. Biomarkers and their Use in Nutrition Intervention Johanna W. Lampe and Cheryl L. Rock Section 2: Nutrition for Health Maintenance, Prevention and Disease-Specific Treatment

A. Food and Nutrient Intake for Health

  1. Nutrition Guidelines to Maintain Health Suzanne P. Murphy
  2. Nutrition, Health Policy, and the Problem of Proof Robert P. Heaney and Sarah Roller
  3. Choline and Neural Development Mihai D. Niculescu and Steven H. Zeisel
  4. Antioxidants in Health and Disease Harold E. Seifried and John A. Milner
  5. Nutrients and Food Constituents in Cognitive Decline and Neurodegenerative Disease James A. Joseph, Mark A. Smith, George Perry, and Barbara Shukitt-Hale
  6. Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases Julie A. Mares and Amy E. Millen
  7. Nutrition Requirements for Athletes Asker E. Jeukendrup
  8. Nutrition for Children with Special Health Care Needs Anne Bradford Harris, Marion Taylor Baer and Cristine M. TrahmsB. Overweight and Obesity
  9. Genetics of Human Obesity Janis S. Fisler, Nancy A. Schonfeld-Warden and Craig H. Warden
  10. Obesity: Overview of Treatments and Interventions Helen M. Seagle, Holly R. Wyatt and James O. Hill
  11. Obesity: The Role of Physical Activity in Adults Marcia L. Stefanick
  12. Macronutrient Intake and the Control of Body Weight David A. Levitsky
  13. Behavioral Risk Factors for Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity Nancy E. Sherwood, Mary Story, Dianne Neumark-Sztainer and Kate Bauer
  14. Dietary Approaches to Exploit Energy Balance Utilities for Body Weight Control Richard D. Mattes
  15. Properties of Foods and Beverages that Influence Energy Intake and Body Weight Jenny H. Ledikwe and Barbara J. RollsC. Cardiovascular Disease
  16. Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Risk Jose M. Ordovas
  17. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease Michael Roussell, Jessica Grieger, and Penny Kris-Etherton
  18. Nutrition, Lifestyle and Hypertension Pao-Hwa Lin, Laura P. Svetkey and Bryan C. BatchD. Diabetes Mellitus
  19. Obesity and the Risk for Diabetes Rejeanne Gougeon
  20. Nutritional Management of Diabetes Mellitus Ann M. Coulston
  21. Nutrition Management for Gestational Diabetes Maria Duarte-GardeaE. Cancer
  22. Interaction of Nutrition and Genes in Carcinogenesis Jo L. Freudenheim
  23. Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium and Ovary Cheryl L. Rock and Wendy Demark-Wahnefried
  24. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer Laurence N. Kolonel and Song-Yi Park
  25. Nutrition and Colon Cancer Maureen A. Murtaugh, Martha L. Slattery and Bette J. CaanF. Gastrointestinal Health and Disease
  26. Intestinal Microflora and Diet in Health Merlin W. Ariefdjohan and Dennis A. Savaiano
  27. Nutrition in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome Peter L. Beyer
  28. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance Steve Hertzler, Dennis Savaiano, Karry A. Jackson, and Fabrizis L. Suarez
  29. Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Celiac Disease Michelle Pietzak
  30. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis HuiChuan J. Lai and Philip M. FarrellD. Bone Health and Disease
  31. Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status and Role in Disease Prevention Susan J. Whiting, Mona S. Calvo and Charles B. Stephensen
  32. Osteoporosis: The Early Years Connie M. Weaver
  33. Osteoporosis Robert Marcus

Details

No. of pages:
912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569604

About the Editor

Ann Coulston

Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA

Carol Boushey

Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE FIRST EDITION: "With Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, instructors have access to one comprehensive text to demonstrate the nutrition link to disease. ...it is a text a nutrition professional can feel confident in recommending to their clinical and community nutrition colleagues, as well as to dietetics students, epidemiologists and medical students." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN DIETETIC ASSOCIATION "It is strong on strategies for dietary modification and on cultural and socioeconomic influences on eating and exercise behavior. Unlike earlier textbooks, it has large sections on the genetic influences on nutritional health. ...is a useful additional resource for nutritional investigators and for dietitians involved in research." --THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE "Written by nutrition researchers and dieticians with extensive clinical experience, this book is a useful addition to the clinical nutritionist's bookshelf." --AMERICAN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL NUTRITION "...an excellent and timely addition to the field of clinical nutrition. ...A valuable resource, not only for nutrition students, but also for practicing nutrition professionals." --CHOICE "...provides an excellent overview of clinical nutrition, integrating the collective role of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior in healt and disease. ...All in all, this text is a comprehensive contribution to the field of clinical nutrition and provides an excellent reference for practitioners, researchers, and advanced nutrition students." --INFORM

Ratings and Reviews

