Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease
2nd Edition
Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, Second Edition, focuses on the clinical applications and disease prevention of nutrition. This revised edition offers 18 completely new chapters and 50% overall material updated.
Foundation chapters on nutrition research methodology and application clearly link the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines. Readers will learn to integrate basic principles and concepts across disciplines and areas of research and practice as well as how to apply this knowledge in new creative ways. Chapters on specific nutrients and health cover topics where data are just beginning to be identified, such as choline, antioxidants, nutrition and cognition, and eye disease. Established areas of chronic disease: obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, and bone health are presented each in their own sections, which aim to demonstrate the inter-action of basic science, genetics, applied nutrition research, and research-based patient care guidelines. Given its unique focus and extensive coverage of clinical applications and disease prevention, this edition is organized for easy integration into advanced upper-division or graduate nutrition curriculums.
Busy researchers and clinicians can use this book as a "referesher course" and should feel confident in making patient care recommendations based on solid current research findings.
- 18 completely new chapters and 50% overall new material
- Unique focus and extensive coverage of clinical applications and disease prevention.
- Clearly links the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines.
- Assimilates a large body of research and applications and serves as a “refresher course” for busy researchers and clinicians.
Upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists, dieticians, epidemiologists, general practitioners, nurse practitioners, and family medicine physicians.
A. Food and Nutrient Intake for Health
- Nutrition Guidelines to Maintain Health Suzanne P. Murphy
- Nutrition, Health Policy, and the Problem of Proof Robert P. Heaney and Sarah Roller
- Choline and Neural Development Mihai D. Niculescu and Steven H. Zeisel
- Antioxidants in Health and Disease Harold E. Seifried and John A. Milner
- Nutrients and Food Constituents in Cognitive Decline and Neurodegenerative Disease James A. Joseph, Mark A. Smith, George Perry, and Barbara Shukitt-Hale
- Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases Julie A. Mares and Amy E. Millen
- Nutrition Requirements for Athletes Asker E. Jeukendrup
- Nutrition for Children with Special Health Care Needs Anne Bradford Harris, Marion Taylor Baer and Cristine M. TrahmsB. Overweight and Obesity
- Genetics of Human Obesity Janis S. Fisler, Nancy A. Schonfeld-Warden and Craig H. Warden
- Obesity: Overview of Treatments and Interventions Helen M. Seagle, Holly R. Wyatt and James O. Hill
- Obesity: The Role of Physical Activity in Adults Marcia L. Stefanick
- Macronutrient Intake and the Control of Body Weight David A. Levitsky
- Behavioral Risk Factors for Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity Nancy E. Sherwood, Mary Story, Dianne Neumark-Sztainer and Kate Bauer
- Dietary Approaches to Exploit Energy Balance Utilities for Body Weight Control Richard D. Mattes
- Properties of Foods and Beverages that Influence Energy Intake and Body Weight Jenny H. Ledikwe and Barbara J. RollsC. Cardiovascular Disease
- Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Risk Jose M. Ordovas
- The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease Michael Roussell, Jessica Grieger, and Penny Kris-Etherton
- Nutrition, Lifestyle and Hypertension Pao-Hwa Lin, Laura P. Svetkey and Bryan C. BatchD. Diabetes Mellitus
- Obesity and the Risk for Diabetes Rejeanne Gougeon
- Nutritional Management of Diabetes Mellitus Ann M. Coulston
- Nutrition Management for Gestational Diabetes Maria Duarte-GardeaE. Cancer
- Interaction of Nutrition and Genes in Carcinogenesis Jo L. Freudenheim
- Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium and Ovary Cheryl L. Rock and Wendy Demark-Wahnefried
- Nutrition and Prostate Cancer Laurence N. Kolonel and Song-Yi Park
- Nutrition and Colon Cancer Maureen A. Murtaugh, Martha L. Slattery and Bette J. CaanF. Gastrointestinal Health and Disease
- Intestinal Microflora and Diet in Health Merlin W. Ariefdjohan and Dennis A. Savaiano
- Nutrition in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome Peter L. Beyer
- Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance Steve Hertzler, Dennis Savaiano, Karry A. Jackson, and Fabrizis L. Suarez
- Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Celiac Disease Michelle Pietzak
- Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis HuiChuan J. Lai and Philip M. FarrellD. Bone Health and Disease
- Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status and Role in Disease Prevention Susan J. Whiting, Mona S. Calvo and Charles B. Stephensen
- Osteoporosis: The Early Years Connie M. Weaver
- Osteoporosis Robert Marcus
Ann Coulston
Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.
Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA
Carol Boushey
Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.
Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA
PRAISE FOR THE FIRST EDITION: "With Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, instructors have access to one comprehensive text to demonstrate the nutrition link to disease. ...it is a text a nutrition professional can feel confident in recommending to their clinical and community nutrition colleagues, as well as to dietetics students, epidemiologists and medical students." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN DIETETIC ASSOCIATION "It is strong on strategies for dietary modification and on cultural and socioeconomic influences on eating and exercise behavior. Unlike earlier textbooks, it has large sections on the genetic influences on nutritional health. ...is a useful additional resource for nutritional investigators and for dietitians involved in research." --THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE "Written by nutrition researchers and dieticians with extensive clinical experience, this book is a useful addition to the clinical nutritionist's bookshelf." --AMERICAN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL NUTRITION "...an excellent and timely addition to the field of clinical nutrition. ...A valuable resource, not only for nutrition students, but also for practicing nutrition professionals." --CHOICE "...provides an excellent overview of clinical nutrition, integrating the collective role of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior in healt and disease. ...All in all, this text is a comprehensive contribution to the field of clinical nutrition and provides an excellent reference for practitioners, researchers, and advanced nutrition students." --INFORM