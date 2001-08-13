Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121931551, 9780080497549

Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Carol Boushey Ann Coulston Cheryl Rock Elaine Monsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080497549
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th August 2001
Page Count: 801
Description

As we enter the 21st century, a new era of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of disease emerges. Clinical nutrition involves the integration of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior promoting health and well being throughout life. Expertly edited, Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease provides overall perspective and current scientifically supported evidence through in-depth reviews, key citations, discussions, limitations, and interpretations of research findings.

This comprehensive reference integrates basic principles and concepts across disciplines and areas of research and practice, while detailing how to apply this knowledge in new creative ways. Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease is an essential part of the tool chest for clinical nutritionists, physicians, nurse practitioners, and dieticians in this new era of practice. This book prepares the clinical nutrition investigator or practitioner for a life-long commitment to learning.

Key Features

CONTAINS INFORMATION ON:

  • Diet assessment methodologies
  • Strategies for diet modification
  • Clinical status of herbals, botanicals, and modified food products
  • Preventing common diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and breast cancer through nutrition
  • The Importance of genetic factors
  • Understanding of cultural and socio-economic influences on eating and exercise behaviors and integrating that knowledge with biological or functional markers of disease

Readership

Dietitians, epidemiologists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, family medicine physicians, and nutritionists.

Table of Contents

Section I: Basic Principles and Concepts Examining the Relationship between Diet, Nutrition and Disease: Dietary Assessment Methodology. Energy Requirement Methodology. Physical Assessment. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data. Nutrition Intervention: Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and Their Uses. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons from Clinical Trials. Tools and Techniques to Facilitate Eating Behavior Change. Evaluation of Nutrition Interventions. Biomarkers and Biological Indicators of Change. Genetic Influence on Nutritional Health: Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Disease Risk. Genetics of Human Obesity. Genetic Influence on Cancer Risk. Inborn Errors of Metabolism. Supplements and Food Replacements: Role of Liquid Dietary Supplements. Composite Foods and Formulas, Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. Herbs and Other Botanical Supplements: Principles and Concepts. Section II: Disease-Specific Intervention: Prevention and Treatment

Cardiovascular Disease: Dietary Macronutrients and Cardiovascular Risk. Other Dietary Components and Cardiovascular Risk. Nutrition, Diet & Hypertension. Nutrition and Congestive Heart Failure.

Cancer Prevention and Therapy: Nutrition and Breast Cancer. Nutrition and Colon Cancer. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer. Nutrition and Lung Cancer. Nutrition and the Patient with Cancer.

Diabetes Melitus: Obesity and the Risk for Diabetes. Nutrition Management for Type 1 Diabetes. Nutritional Management of Type 2 Diabetes. Nutrition Management for Gestational Diabetes.

Obesity: Overview of Treatments and Interventions. Role of Physical Activity. Micronutrient Intake and Body Weight. Behavioral Risk Factors for Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity. Role of Taste and Appetite in Body Weight Regulation.

Gastrointestinal Diseases: Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Common Gastrointestinal Symptoms. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance. Nutrient Considerations in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome. Nutrition and Liver Disease.

Other Major Diseases: Nutrition and Renal Disease. Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease and Other Conditions Like Alzheimer's Disease. Osteoporosis. Eating Disorders: Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa and Binge Eating Disorder. Nutrition and Food Allergy. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis. Osteomalacia. Nutrition and Immunodeficiency Syndromes.

Disease Prevention Strategy: Nutrition Guidelines to Maintain Health.

Epilogue.

Details

No. of pages:
801
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497549

About the Editor

Carol Boushey

Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA

Ann Coulston

Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA

Cheryl Rock

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego, U.S.A.

Elaine Monsen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.

Reviews

"With Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, instructors have access to one comprehensive text to demonstrate the nutrition link to disease. ...it is a text a nutrition professional can feel confident in recommending to their clinical and community nutrition colleagues, as well as to dietetics students, epidemiologists and medical students." -JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN DIETETIC ASSOCIATION "It is strong on strategies for dietary modification and on cultural and socioeconomic influences on eating and exercise behavior. Unlike earlier textbooks, it has large sections on the genetic influences on nutritional health. ...is a useful additional resource for nutritional investigators and for dietitians involved in research." -THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE "Written by nutrition researchers and dieticians with extensive clinical experience, this book is a useful addition to the clinical nutritionist's bookshelf." —AMERICAN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL NUTRITION "...an excellent and timely addition to the field of clinical nutrition. ...A valuable resource, not only for nutrition students, but also for practicing nutrition professionals." -CHOICE "...provides an excellent overview of clinical nutrition, integrating the collective role of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior in healt and disease. ...All in all, this text is a comprehensive contribution to the field of clinical nutrition and provides an excellent reference for practitioners, researchers, and advanced nutrition students." -INFORM

Ratings and Reviews

