Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Abdominal Obesity
1st Edition
Description
Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Abdominal Obesity focuses on the important roles that exercise, dietary changes, and foods play in promoting as well as reducing visceral fat. Nutritionists, dieticians, and healthcare providers seeking to address the abdominal obesity epidemic will use this comprehensive resource as a tool in their long-term goal of preventing chronic diseases, especially heart, vascular, and diabetic diseases.
Experts from a broad range of disciplines are involved in dealing with the consequences of excessive abdominal fat: cardiology, diabetes research, studies of lipids, endocrinology and metabolism, nutrition, obesity, and exercise physiology. They have contributed chapters that define a range of dietary approaches to reducing risk and associated chronic diseases. They begin by defining visceral obesity and its major outcomes; they also discuss the importance and the challenges of dietary approaches to reduce abdominal obesity, as compared to clinical approaches, with major costs and risks.
Key Features
- Offers detailed, well-documented reviews outlining the various dietary approaches to visceral obesity with their benefits and failures
- Includes chapters on types of foods, exercise, and supplements in reducing obesity and its chronic clinical companions, especially diabetes and cardiovascular disease
- Helps nutritionists, dieticians, and healthcare providers approach patients in making decision about nutritional therapies and clinical treatments for abdominal obesity, from an evidence-based perspective
Readership
Academic, government, and corporate researchers in nutrition, diet, and endocrinology; graduate students in nutrition, epidemiology and public health; and practicing nutritionists, dietitians, and endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
1: Epidemiology and Clinical Management of Visceral Obesity
A: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Abdominal Obesity
1: Diet and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, with a Focus on Appetite-Regulating Gut Hormones
Introduction
Diet Intake in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients
The Role of Diet in the Development of IBS Symptoms
Abnormalities in the Endocrine System of the Gut in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Appetite-Regulating Gut Hormones
Effect of Dietary Guidance
Conclusion
2: Work and Abdominal Obesity Risk
Occupational Status
Job Strain
Occupational Physical Activity
Shift Work
Unemployment
Conclusion
3: Effects of Dietary Patterns and Physical Activity on the Establishment of Abdominal Obesity in Adolescents
Abdominal Obesity in Adolescents
Meal Patterns, Foods, and Abdominal Obesity in Adolescents
Physical Activity and Abdominal Obesity in Adolescents
Conclusions
4: Lifestyle Factors Affecting Abdominal Obesity in Children and Adolescents: Risks and Benefits
Introduction
Physical Activity and Abdominal Obesity
Sedentary Activities
Sleep Duration
Nutrition
Alcohol Consumption
Smoking
Conclusion
5: Female Cancer Survivorship and Obesity
Obesity and Female Cancer
Female Cancer Survivorship
Physical Activity
Diet Considerations
Future Directions
6: Evaluation of Visceral Fat in Massive Obesity
Anthropometric Assessments
Physical Methods to Assess Massive Abdominal Obesity
Biological Parameters
Histological Markers in Adipose Tissue
Other Methods Used to Assess Abdominal Fat Repartition
Conclusion
7: Beyond Nutrition Is There Any Role for Physical Activity in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapy?
Introduction
The Measurement of Subcutaneous and Visceral Adipose Tissue
Physical Activity
The Influence of Physical Activity on Subcutaneous and Visceral Adipose Tissue
Age and Gender Differences in the Response of Subcutaneous and Visceral Adipose Tissue to Physical Activity
Physiological Effect of Exercise on Obesity and Subcutaneous and Visceral Adipose Tissue
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Physical Activity, and Adipose Tissue
Concluding Remarks
8: Abdominal Fat and African-Americans: Incidence and Relationship to Disease
Introduction
Incidence of Abdominal Obesity and Cardiometabolic Risk: African-American Adults
Incidence of Abdominal Obesity and Cardiometabolic Risk: African-American Children and Adolescents
Intervention Strategies
Conclusions
B: Abdominal Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
9: Visceral Fat and Hypertension: Sex Differences
Overview
Sex Differences in Quantity and Distribution of Visceral and Subcutaneous Fat
Sex Differences in Cellularity and Secretory Profiles of Visceral and Subcutaneous Fat
Sex Differences in Obesity-Induced Hypertension
Conclusion
10: Remission of Metabolic Syndrome After Sleeve Gastrectomy
Effect of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy on Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Effect of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy on Lipid Profile
Effect of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy on Hypertension
Effect of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy on Cortisol Levels
11: Serum Magnesium and Abdominal Obesity and its Consequences
Introduction
Magnesium Deficiency and its Health-Associated Consequences
Abdominal Obesity
Mechanism of Magnesium Deficiency in Obesity
Magnesium and Abdominal Obesity
Conclusion
C: Nutrition, abdominal obesity, and type 2 diabetes
12: Abdominal Adipose Tissue and Insulin Resistance: The Role of Ethnicity
Introduction
Abdominal Adipose Tissue
Defining Ethnicity
Ethnicity and Insulin Resistance
Ethnicity and Abdominal Adiposity
Ethnic Differences in the Association Between Abdominal Adipose Tissue and Insulin Resistance
Conclusions
13: Visceral Fat Predicts Ectopic Fat Accumulation Mechanisms and Health Consequences
Introduction
Predictors of Ectopic Fat Deposition
Weight Loss, Visceral Fat, and Ectopic Fat Deposition
Health Consequences of Visceral Adipose Tissue and Ectopic Fat Deposition
14: Blood Pressure Regulation in Abdominal Obesity
Introduction
Obesity: A Definition
Systemic Hypertension: A Definition
Which Adiposity Index is the Best for Explaining the Link between Systemic Hypertension Risk and Obesity?
Abdominal Obesity and its Impact on Blood Pressure
Hemodynamic Pattern: Mechanisms
Abdominal Obesity and Exercised-Induced Hypertension
Adipokines
Metabolic Syndrome: a Combination of Cardiovascular Risk Factors Including High Blood Pressure
Management of Systemic Hypertension in Obesity: Benefits from Weight Reduction
A Discovery Emerging from Aggressive Diet and Exercise Therapy in Abdominal Obesity
Conclusion
2: Diet, Supplements, and Foods in the Management of Visceral Obesity
D: Mechanisms of Altering Abdominal Obesity
15: Effect of Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonists on Visceral Fat Adiposity, Appetite, and Food Preference
Introduction
Central and Peripheral Actions of GLP-1 on Appetite and Food Intake
Effects on Body Weight
Effects on Body Fat Composition
Effects on Food Preference and Eating Behavior
Conclusions
16: Effects of Sleeve Gastrectomy on Calcium Metabolism
Changes in Nutritional Status
Effects on Calcium Levels
Effects on Vitamin D Levels
Effects on Parathyroid Hormone Levels
Effects on Bone Mineral Density
17: Intermittent Versus Daily Calorie Restriction in Visceral Fat Loss
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Conflicts of Interest
18: Stress-Induced Eating Dampens Physiological and Behavioral Stress Responses
Introduction
Glucocorticoids and Insulin Promote Stress-Induced Eating
Glucocorticoids and Insulin Promote Visceral Fat Accumulation
Stress-Induced Eating Dampens Physiological and Behavioral Stress Responses
Reinforcement of Stress-Induced Eating via Affective Responses, the Reward System, and Enhanced Memory
Role of Glucocorticoids and Visceral Fat in Dampening Stress Responses
Conclusion and Future Directions
19: Fructose-Induced Hypertriglyceridemia: A Review
Introduction
Therapeutics
Summary
20: Impact of Sex and Lifestyle of Adolescents and Their Parents on Obesity
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
21: Physical Activity, Inflammatory Cytokines, Endothelial Dysfunction, and Risk of Coronary Artery Diseases in Visceral Obesity
Introduction
Disturbances to Endothelial Function and Cardiovascular Inflammatory Pathways in Visceral Obesity
Physical Activity Preserves Endothelial Dysfunction and Exerts Anti-Inflammatory Effects
Conclusion
E: Dietary Foods and Visceral Fat Accumulation and Removal
22: Fermented Soypastes, Doenjang and Cheonggukjang, and Obesity
Soybean and Fermented Soypaste
Antiobesity Effects of Isoflavones
Mechanisms Involved in Fermented Soypaste Antiobesity Activity
Antiobesity Effects of Fermented Soypastes in Rodents
Antiobesity Effects of Fermented Soypastes in Humans
Conclusion and Future Research Perspectives
23: Alcohol Intake and Hormonal Dysregulation of Food Intake in Visceral Fat Accumulation
Background
Alcohol Metabolism
Alcohol Intake and Appetite Control
Alcohol Consumption and Hormonal Deregulation
Effects of Alcohol Consumption and Abstinence on Appetite Regulation
Conclusions
24: Coffee Intake and Obesity
Obesity, Coffee Consumption, and Active Compounds
Coffee and Reduction of Obesity Risk: A Vision from Epidemiological Studies
Coffee and its Components
Coffee and the Mechanisms that Underlie its Protective Effects Against Obesity
Potential Adverse Effects of Coffee
Conclusion
25: Bread Intake and Abdominal Fat
Introduction
Scientific Evidence
Cross-Sectional Studies
Longitudinal Studies
Intervention Studies
Summary of The Scientific Evidence about the Influence of Bread Consumption on Abdominal Obesity
Influence of Bread Consumption on Abdominal Obesity Prevention
Influence of Bread Consumption on Abdominal Obesity Treatment
Effects of Low-Carbohydrate vs. Low-Fat Diets
Hypotheses on the Mechanism of Action by Which Bread Consumption Influences Abdominal Obesity
Energy Density
Glycemic Index
Dietary Fiber
Gut Microbiota
Conclusions
26: Role of the Immune System in Obesity-Associated Inflammation and Insulin Resistance
Introduction
Inflammatory Changes in Obesity and Insulin Resistance
Inflammatory Changes of Adipocytes and Immune Cells in the Adipose Tissue Microenvironment
Signaling Molecules that Induce or Reduce Obesity-Associated Inflammation and Insulin Resistance
GPR120
Immunotherapy for Insulin Resistance
Concluding Remarks
27: Metabolic Effects of Abdominal Fats in Animal Models and Humans
Obesity
Adipose Tissue: Body Fat
Body Size, Function, and Health
Abdominal Obesity and Cardiovascular Diseases
Adipose Tissue and Inflammation
Intra-Abdominal Obesity and Diabetes
Abdominal Obesity and Cancer
Abdominal Obesity and Aging
Summary
28: Appetite and Reward Signals in the Brain: Sugar Intake Effects on Brain Activity as Measured by Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Taste and Reward
Conclusions
F: Dietary Supplements and Visceral Obesity
29: Flaxseed Secoisolariciresinol Diglucoside and Visceral Obesity
30: Carotenoids as a Nutraceutical Therapy for Visceral Obesity
Introduction
Carotenoids
Antiobesity Effect of Fucoxanthin
Accumulation of Fucoxanthin Metabolites in Abdominal White Adipose Tissue
UCP 1 Induction in Abdominal White Adipose Tissue by Fucoxanthin
Downregulation of Insulin Resistance-Inducing Adipocytokines in Abdominal White Adipose Tissue by Fucoxanthin
Fucoxanthin Upregulates GLUT4 in Skeletal Muscle
Fucoxanthin Intake Improves Glucose Level and Has in Vivo Antioxidant Activity
Conclusion
31: Nutritional Deficiencies in Obese Sleeve Gastrectomy Patients
Introduction
Sleeve Gastrectomy: Dietary Restriction and Associated Mechanisms
Preoperative Nutritional Deficiencies in Bariatric Surgery Candidates
Postoperative Nutritional Deficiencies After Sleeve Gastrectomy
Micronutrient Supplementation
Recommendations for Nutrition Care After Sleeve Gastrectomy
G: Macromolecules in Foods and Diets and Abdominal Obesity
32: Dairy Whey Proteins and Obesity
Introduction
Whey Proteins and Health
Metabolic Effects of Whey Proteins
Conclusion
33: Probiotics to Treat Visceral Obesity and Related Liver Disease
Introduction
Metabolic Syndrome
Obesity Pathogenesis
Intestinal Microbiota and the Gut-Liver Axis
Microbiota, Gut-Liver Axis, and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Fructose, Obesity, and Liver Involvement
Intestinal MicRObiota and Gut-Liver Axis Manipulation by Probiotics
Probiotics, Obesity, and Visceral Fat Disorders
Probiotics Use in Fatty Liver Disease
Conclusions
34: Beta-Cryptoxanthin, a Novel Carotenoid Derived from Satsuma Mandarin, Prevents Abdominal Obesity
Introduction
Epidemiology of beta-cryptoxanthin
Industrial production of beta-cryptoxanthin
Beta-cryptoxanthin and obesity
Beta-cryptoxanthin reduces the visceral fat in mildly obese humans
The mechanism of beta-cryptoxanthin-dependent obesity prevention
Conclusion
35: A Diet with Carbohydrates Eaten Primarily at Dinner: an Innovative, Nutritional Approach to End the Vicious Cycle of Abdominal Obesity
The Vicious Cycle of Abdominal Obesity and the Metabolic Syndrome
Fat Tissue as an Endocrine Organ and Its Influence on Food Intake and the Metabolic Syndrome
Studies in Muslim Populations during Ramadan
The Effect of a Diet with Carbohydrates Eaten Primarily at Dinner on Abdominal Obesity, Insulin Resistance, and the Metabolic Syndrome: Basic Research
Future Research: Understanding the Physiological Mechanisms
Dietary Alternatives to Replace Medications: “Nutrition Targeting”
Interim Conclusions
H: Micromolecules and Nutrients as Modulators of Visceral Fat
36: Effects of Different Dietary Fatty Acids on Human Energy Balance, Body Weight, Fat Mass, and Abdominal Fat
Introduction
Dietary Fat and Human Energy Balance
Physiological Effects of Different Dietary Fat Subtypes
Conclusions and Recommendations
37: Conjugated Linoleic Acid in Human Health Effects on Weight Control
Introduction
Discovery and Origins of Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Antiobesity Effects of Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Other Health Benefits of Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Conclusion
38: Essential Amino Acid Supplementation for the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity
Macronutrients and Obesity
Essential Amino Acids and the Control of Satiety
Amino Acids and the Preservation or Augmentation of Lean Body Mass in Obese Individuals
Conclusions
Conflict of interest statement
I: Activity of Adipocytes: Role in Growth and Accumulation of Fat
39: Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 is a Regulator of Energy Metabolism in the Liver and Adipose Tissue
Background
FGF-21 Structure, Expression, and Receptor Binding
Paracrine/Autocrine, Endocrine, and Pharmacological Roles of FGF-21
Expression and Regulation of FGF-21
Physiological Role of FGF-21
The Role of FGF-21 in Human Metabolic Diseases
FGF-21-Targeted Therapy
Conflict of interest statement
40: Genetics of Abdominal Obesity
Introduction
Heritability
Monogenic Obesity
Genome-wide Linkage Study
Candidate Gene Association Study
Genome-wide Association Study
Gene-environment Interactions
Sexual Dimorphism
Epigenetics
Conclusions
41: The Role of Site-Specific Adipose Tissue Fatty Acid Composition in Obesity
Fatty Acid Composition of Adipose Tissue
Which Factors Determine Adipose Tissue Fatty Acid Profile?
Adipose Tissue Fatty Acids and Obesity
Adipose Tissue Fatty Acid Composition as a Predictor of Weight Loss
Summary
J: Fiber and Visceral Obesity
42: Using Psyllium to Prevent and Treat Obesity Comorbidities
Introduction
Psyllium and Health
Body Composition and Appetite
Blood Sugar Levels and Insulin Regulation
Blood Lipids
Vascular Function
Conclusion
Conflict of Interest Statement
43: Whole Grains in the Prevention and Treatment of Abdominal Obesity
Introduction
Biological Plausibility of Whole Grain-Mediated Effects on Adiposity
Associations between Whole-Grain Intake and Adiposity in Observational Studies
Evidence from Clinical Trials of Whole Grain-Mediated Effects on Adiposity
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 5th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079342
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124078697
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA