Nutrition Economics

Arne Hallam is a Professor in the Department of Economics, and Associate Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University. He received his B.S. in Agricultural Economics from Brigham Young University in 1977. He received M.S. (1980) and PhD (1983) degrees in agricultural and recourse economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He joined the faculty of the economics department at Iowa State University in 1983. He served as chair of the Department of Economics from 2000-2009. He served previously as Director of Undergraduate Programs and Director of Graduate Studies. He has been Associate Dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences since 2009. Dr. Hallam has served as major professor for 26 graduate students and as a committee for more than 100 additional students. He has taught 24 different courses since leaving graduate school, 15 at the graduate level, including courses in economic theory, mathematical economics, statistics, and operations research, as well as field courses in agricultural economics, industrial organization, and environmental economics. At the undergraduate level he has taught a wide range of courses including economic principles, industrial organization, mathematical economics, agricultural ethics, economic development and sustainability. He has also taught courses in Egypt, India and Jordan. Dr. Hallam's research primarily relates to the economics of agriculture, resources, the environment, and energy. He is particularly interested in problems related to risk, uncertainty, asymmetric information, and the development of incentive compatible policies to enhance social welfare. Most of his recent work has to do with biomass production and utilization, water policy, and sustainability. Dr. Hallam has been a Boy Scout Leader for over 25 years. He and his wife have four children and 9 grandchildren.