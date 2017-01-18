Nutrition and Lifestyle in Neurological Autoimmune Diseases

William D. “Scott” Killgore, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Medical Imaging at the University of Arizona (UA). He recently joined the faculty at UA from his previous position as an Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School and Research Psychologist at McLean Hospital. Dr. Killgore is Director of the Social, Cognitive, and Affective Neuroscience (SCAN) Laboratory at UA where he leads a large team of researchers focusing on using functional and structural neuroimaging techniques to understanding the brain systems involved in emotional processes and cognitive performance and how these brain-behavior systems may be affected by environmental and lifestyle factors such as insufficient sleep, nutrition, light exposure, physical activity, and stimulants such as caffeine. His current research is funded by several grants from the Department of Defense with the aim of addressing critical performance and mental health needs of active military personnel and returning combat veterans. He is also funded to conduct research into the development and application of novel on-line training and therapy programs reducing psychological problems such as depression and enhancing emotional intelligence skills. In addition to his civilian job, Dr. Killgore is also a Research Psychologist in the U.S. Army Reserve, with over 15 years of military experience, and served five years on active duty at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research where he studied the effects of sleep deprivation on cognition, mood, judgment, and decision-making.