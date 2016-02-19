Nutrition and Lactation in the Dairy Cow is the proceedings of the 46th University of Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science. Said symposium was concerned with the significant advances in the field of nutrition and lactation in the dairy cow. The book is divided in five parts. Part I deals with the principles behind nutrition and lactation of cows. Part II discusses the cow’s nutrient interactions; responses to nutrients that yield protein and energy; and the influence of nutrient balance and milk yields. Part III tackles the efficiency of energy utilization in cows and its relation to milk production. Part IV talks about food intake of cows and the factors that affect it, while Part V deals with the different feeding systems for cows. The text is recommended for those involved in raising cows and dairy production, especially those who would like to know more and make studies about the relationship of nutrition and lactation of cows.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

I Principles of Nutrition and Lactation

1 Manipulation of Milk Secretion

2 Nutrient Uptake by the Lactating Mammary Gland

3 The Partition of Nutrients During the Lactation Cycle

II Response To Nutrition

4 Nutrient Interactions in the Dairy Cow

5 Prediction of Responses to Protein and Energy Yielding Nutrients

6 The Influence of Nutrient Balance On Milk Yield and Composition

7 The Response to the Balance of Major Minerals by the Dairy Cow

8 Vitamin Requirements of the Dairy Cow

9 The Effect of Energy Reserves at Calving on Performance of Dairy Cows

10 The Effect of Prepubertal Nutrition on Lactation Performance By Dairy Cows

III Efficiency of Nutrient Utilization

11 Genetic Merit and Efficiency of Milk Production by the Dairy Cow

12 Alteration of Efficiency of Milk Production in Dairy Cows by Manipulation of the Diet

13 Altering the Efficiency of Milk Production of Dairy Cows with Somatotrophin

IV Voluntary Food Intake

14 Physiology of Control of Food Intake and Regulation of Energy Balance in Dairy Cows

15 Factors Affecting the Voluntary Intake of Roughages by the Dairy Cow

16 Herbage Intake and Utilization by the Grazing Dairy Cow

17 The Prediction of Voluntary Intake by the Dairy Cow

V Feeding Systems

18 Level and Pattern of Concentrate Allocation to Dairy Cows

19 Concentrate Supplementation of Silage For Dairy Cows

20 Harvesting Systems For the Production of Grass Silage For Dairy Cows

21 Utilization of by-Products For Dairy Cow Feeds

22 Low Cost Systems of Milk Production

23 Future Prospects For Milk Production

List of Participants

Index

